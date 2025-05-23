Attention gamers: Are you tired of lagging screens and blurry graphics? As you try to push the boundaries of your PC to beat your own personal bests, having a high-performance gaming laptop is an absolute must for an uncompromised experience. The much-awaited Flipkart Gaming Friday Sale is here as the perfect chance for you to upgrade your gaming equipment. It brings jaw-dropping deals on some of the most sought-after and favourite laptop models in the gaming sphere.

Read on to know some of the best deals on gaming laptops that are engineered to deliver superior gameplay, whether you prioritise raw processing power, stunning visuals, or a sleek and portable design.

HP Victus 15 RTX 4050

This HP Victus Gaming Laptop 15 features the Intel Core i5-13420H processor, providing excellent power and efficiency. It delivers vivid details with its 75W TGP for sustained graphics power, supported by NVIDIA DLSS 3 AI Tensor Cores, NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture, and 3rd Gen Ray Tracing Cores. You will also enjoy noise-free video, immersive audio, swift connectivity, an FHD display, a long-lasting battery, and a sustainable design. Get this powerhouse for just ₹72,990 at the Flipkart Gaming Friday Sale, after a ₹3,000 Bank Offer, 3 Months No Cost EMI, and up to ₹28,000 off on exchanging your old device.

HP OMEN AI

Experience maximum performance and ultimate gameplay with the HP OMEN AI, powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor for optimized power distribution. It offers high-speed, AI-accelerated gaming thanks to its 6 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics with Game Ready Drivers. Enjoy unparalleled gaming with high-speed DDR5 memory and PCIe storage for faster loading, effortless navigation with a full-size, 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and smoother wireless connections via Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. This laptop is available at a special price of just ₹84,490at the Flipkart Gaming Friday Sale. Don't miss out on this offer that includes an extra ₹10,000 Bank Offer, 6 Months No Cost EMI, and up to ₹28,000 off on exchange.

ASUS Vivobook 16X

The ASUS Vivobook 16X delivers high-level performance for creative tasks and gaming, featuring a robust 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-Series Laptop GPU. This combination ensures good graphics and advanced AI functions like AI acceleration, GDDR6 memory, and ray tracing. It also boasts of a Ice-cool Thermal technology, an FHD Display, robust security, quick charging, multiple software, an ergonomic design, and superior audio quality. Additional perks include noise-cancelling functions, an Anti-bacterial Guard, versatile connectivity, and Military-grade quality assurance. Grab it now for only ₹61,990. You can benefit from an ₹7,000 Bank Offer, 6 Months No Cost EMI, and up to ₹28,000 off for trading your old device.

HP Victus 15 RTX 3050



This HP Gaming Laptop is powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and 6 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, ensuring exceptional performance and realistic ray tracing gameplay. The laptop features a 16 GB RAM, a 512 GB PCIe SSD, and a 39.62 cm (15.6”) FHD display for smooth, immersive play. Enjoy uninterrupted sessions with fast charging, enhanced cooling, and Wi-Fi 6. Its eco-friendly design and inclusion of productivity tools like MS Office 2024 make it a versatile companion for both gaming and work. Available at a special price of just ₹67,990 at the Flipkart Gaming Friday Sale, which includes an extra ₹3,000 Bank Offer, 3 Months No Cost EMI, and up to ₹28,000 off on exchanging your old laptop.

Acer Predator Helios

The Predator Helios Neo 16 combines great performance with a distinctive aesthetic, featuring laser-etched encrypted codes on its deep black anodized cover. Enhance teamwork with PurifiedVoice 2.0, an AI-assisted noise reduction technology that minimises background disturbances for impeccable voice clarity during gaming. Its advanced cooling system, including 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology, liquid metal thermal interface, and vector heat pipes, ensures consistent top-tier performance. Powered by Intel Core HX-series (14th Gen) processors with newly optimised hybrid architecture and equipped with cutting-edge GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics and DLSS 3.5 technology for unparalleled visuals and immersive gameplay. It is available at a discounted price of ₹97,990. You can also enjoy an extra ₹7,000 Bank Offer, 9 Months No Cost EMI, and up to ₹33,000 off on exchanging your old laptop.

HP OMEN 16

The HP Omen Laptop delivers next-level gaming performance with a 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and 8 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, ensuring stunning visuals and seamless play. It comes with a large 40.89 cm (16.1) FHD display with a fluid 144 Hz refresh rate, 16 GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1 TB PCIe SSD for rapid load times. Experience crystal-clear audio with Bang & Olufsen speakers and stay cool with OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology. The integrated OMEN Gaming Hub and included Xbox Game Pass enhance customisation and game access, while its eco-friendly design makes it a sustainable choice. Grab it for ₹1,06,990 at the Flipkart Gaming Friday Sale. This special price includes an extra ₹8,000 Bank Offer, 6 Months No Cost EMI, and up to ₹28,000 off on exchange.

ASUS TUF F15

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop is built to enhance your gaming experience with its GeForce RTX 40-Series GPU, producing smooth images on its 144 Hz screen. Its powerful processor and 4800 MHz DDR5 RAM with a dedicated MUX Switch are perfect for demanding gaming, and additional M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots allow for storage expansion. Keep cool with its 84-blade Arc Flow fans, designed for improved cooling performance and minimal noise, complemented by five heat pipes and four exhaust vents. This laptop is rigorously tested for durability, ensuring it can withstand vibrations, drops, and extreme temperatures. It also features a power-efficient processor and a 90 Wh battery that charges to 50 per cent in just about 30 minutes. Secure yours for ₹82,990 this Flipkart Gaming Friday Sale so you can benefit from an extra ₹10,000 Bank Offer and up to ₹28,000 off on exchange.

HP Victus AI

The HP Victus AI brings fast gaming to the forefront with its latest 6GB graphics, featuring 2nd Gen ray tracing cores and game-ready drivers. It comes with a powerful 5,600 Mhz memory speed and is powered by the capable AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor. Enjoy a bigger, brighter 16.1-inch FHD display with a smooth 144 Hz flicker-free screen, providing an immersive visual experience. This powerful machine is available at a special price of just ₹71,990 after a ₹3,000 Bank Offer, 3 Months No Cost EMI, and up to ₹28,000 off on exchanging your old device.

The Flipkart Gaming Friday Sale is a must-see for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming experience with a brand new laptop. So, get ready to bring home a brand-new gaming laptop at an unbelievable price.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of HT Tech.