Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Best Premium Flagships at Lowest-Ever Prices

The Big Billion Days sale presents a chance to purchase premium smartphones with bank discounts and no-cost EMI, showcasing the latest iPhones and Samsung S-series at attractive prices.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 22 2025, 16:36 IST
For those ready to invest in flagship performance, the Big Billion Days 2025 sale has premium smartphones at never-before-seen prices. From Apple's latest iPhones to Samsung's S-series, these devices offer cutting-edge features, advanced cameras, and ultra-smooth performance.

BrandModelEffective Sale Price
AppleiPhone 16 51,999
AppleiPhone 16 Pro 69,999*
AppleiPhone 16 Pro Max 89,999*
SamsungGalaxy S24 5G 39,999
GooglePixel 9 34,999*
NothingNothing Phone 3 34,999*

Highlights:

  • iPhone 16: Apple Intelligence + 48MP camera for pro-grade photography.
  • iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max: A18 Pro chip, Capture Button, 5x telephoto zoom for creators and gamers.
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: AI-powered productivity and ProVisual camera for stunning photos.
  • Google Pixel 9: AI-supported dual camera system and all-day battery life.
  • Nothing Phone 3: Minimalist design with triple camera system and Snapdragon 7s Gen3 performance.

Why Buy Now:
Big Billion Days sale includes bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI, giving you flagship-level power without the usual premium pricing. It's the ideal opportunity to upgrade to the latest tech.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 15:55 IST
    Trending Gadgets

