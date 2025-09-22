Latest Tech News Brand Stories Flipkart Big Billion Days: Get premium audio gear at competitive prices

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Get premium audio gear at competitive prices

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale features a variety of audio devices, including earbuds and soundbars, to elevate your listening experience, whether at home or on the go.

With so many audio devices on the market, finding the perfect one for your needs can be a challenge. Hunting for an audio device to upgrade your listening experience can lead to a mismatch in expectations versus reality. Looking to address this problem, Flipkart has compiled a list of audio gear that can elevate your listening experience for the Big Billion Days sale.

The annual Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which is live now, is offering premium audio devices at competitive prices. From earbuds and over-ear headphones to immersive soundbars and portable party speakers, now is a good time to upgrade your setup and enjoy high-quality music like never before.

Here's a breakdown of some top-rated audio gear and what to consider before you buy:

For the outgoers

JBL Live Beam 3
These earbuds cater to users who are always on the go and prefer a signature sound from a premium brand. In this situation, it becomes necessary to keep the city noise out for an elevated listening experience.

With JBL's signature sound and True Adaptive Noise Cancelling being the standout features, users can truly enjoy the beats and the bass without distractions. The Smart Charging Case with a 1.45" LED touch display lets you control music, calls, and settings straight from the case, offering effortless convenience in the palm of your hand.

Nothing Headphone 1

The trend of using over-the-ear audio devices will never grow old because of the richness of audio details and the comfort of listening they provide. Whether you're in a busy office or on a day-long flight, these audio devices won't disappoint. Founded in 2020, the tech brand's Nothing Headphone 1 offers 50 hours of playback and hybrid active noise cancellation. The hybrid active noise cancellation's "transparent mode" is a helpful safety feature for staying aware of your surroundings. Designed for all-day use, these headphones are built with user comfort as a priority.

Sony ULT Wear

For users who like a bass-forward sound and want to experience a Sony sound, these headphones are built for them. The dedicated “ULT” button on the headphones is engineered to pump up low frequencies while Active Noise Cancellation keeps distractions away. With up to 30 hours of battery life, these wireless headphones keep your listening experience running uninterrupted and premium.

For entertainment at home

This soundbar is for users who want to bring the experience of cinema home. With 810W of power in this 9.1.5 channel soundbar system. Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Triple Up-Firing speakers, and a wireless subwoofer deliver an immersive audio experience, while WOW Orchestra and WOWCAST synchronise effortlessly with LG TVs for flawless wireless sound. It's a high-end system best suited for a dedicated home theater space.

JBL PartyBox 310

Concerned about filling the silence at social gatherings? Worry no more. Turn any gathering into a party with 240W of JBL Pro Sound and a dynamic light show that grooves to your music. With a telescopic handle, wheels, and an IPX4 splashproof design, this portable speaker is ready to move wherever the party takes you.

Choosing the right audio gear for 2025

Each year, Flipkart Big Billion Days brings amazing deals to the table, helping users update their experiences. This year's deals offer a rich lineup of audio gear to update your listening experience.

Add your favourite earbuds, headphones, or speakers to your wishlist and get ready to feel every beat, hear every note, and enjoy sound that's modern, whether you're relaxing at home, heading out, or throwing the party of the year. Experience audio in its purest form. Tune in, turn up the volume, and let every beat come alive!

Click here to explore the Big Billion Days audio deals.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Tech's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Tech assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

