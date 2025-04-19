Latest Tech News Brand Stories Flipkart Laptop Gaming League – April 2025: The Hottest Gaming Laptops At Unbelievable Prices

Flipkart is offering significant discounts on gaming laptops this April, featuring top brands like ASUS, HP, Lenovo, and MSI.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 19 2025, 14:13 IST
Gaming laptops are available at great prices on Flipkart. Check them out now!
Gaming laptops are available at great prices on Flipkart. Check them out now!

Gamers, assemble! Flipkart is back with another round of gaming laptop deals, and this April, it's raining RTXs, high refresh rates, and mind-blowing discounts. Whether you are into competitive FPS or cinematic AAA storylines, there's a beast waiting for you at jaw-dropping prices.

From Lenovo's LOQ lineup to the AI-powered MSI Cyborg, here are the top gaming laptops you can grab right now.

Why Shop Gaming Laptops During Flipkart's Gaming League?

If you have been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your rig, this is it. Flipkart's Gaming Deals is here to bring heavy discounts as well as exchange bonuses, no-cost EMI options, and instant bank offers. With top brands like ASUS, HP, Lenovo, and MSI in the spotlight, this is your chance to get the best of raw power, uninterrupted graphics, and future-ready features. All of this at prices that won't torch your wallet. Leverage the Flipkart Gaming Deals as your cheat code to top-tier gaming.

Here are some of the best deals to grab during the Flipkart Laptop Gaming League!

Lenovo LOQ (Intel Core i7 12th Gen + RTX 4050)

Lenovo LOQ (Intel Core i7 12th Gen + RTX 4050)
Lenovo LOQ (Intel Core i7 12th Gen + RTX 4050)
image caption
Lenovo LOQ (Intel Core i7 12th Gen + RTX 4050)

Looking for a powerful gaming setup without the premium price tag? This Lenovo LOQ is built with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and RTX 4050, delivering solid FPS and uninterrupted multitasking. With 12 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, it's a well-balanced machine especially when you snag it at 66,490* (down from 95,090). Grab the deal here

HP Victus (Intel Core i5 13th Gen + RTX 3050)

HP Victus (Intel Core i5 13th Gen + RTX 3050)
HP Victus (Intel Core i5 13th Gen + RTX 3050)
image caption
HP Victus (Intel Core i5 13th Gen + RTX 3050)

If there's one thing we want from our gaming laptops, it's the ability to multitask like a pro. The 13th Gen Intel Core i5 keeps things snappy, while the RTX 3050 + 144Hz display combo ensures lag-free gameplay. Add 16 GB RAM and you have got yourself a buttery smooth functioning. With deals dropping it to 71,490*, it's worth every byte. Buy now

ASUS TUF F15 (Intel Core i7 13th Gen + RTX 4050 | 140W TGP)

ASUS TUF F15 (Intel Core i7 13th Gen + RTX 4050 | 140W TGP)
ASUS TUF F15 (Intel Core i7 13th Gen + RTX 4050 | 140W TGP)
image caption
ASUS TUF F15 (Intel Core i7 13th Gen + RTX 4050 | 140W TGP)

When seamless performance joins hands with military-grade durability; you get ASUS TUF F15. The i7 13th Gen and RTX 4050 (with 140W TGP!) crush AAA titles with ease. A 144 Hz panel ensures fast-paced action is ultra-smooth. Originally 1,21,990, now yours for 86,490*. It's the gaming workhorse you have been waiting for. Get this beast

HP OMEN (Intel Core i7 14th Gen + RTX 4060)

HP OMEN (Intel Core i7 14th Gen + RTX 4060)
HP OMEN (Intel Core i7 14th Gen + RTX 4060)
image caption
HP OMEN (Intel Core i7 14th Gen + RTX 4060)

No noobs allowed beyond this point because the HP OMEN with latest-gen i7 14650HX and RTX 4060 GPU chooses you and not the other way around. 1 TB SSD gives you tons of space for your growing Steam library, and the 144 Hz screen ensures velvety visuals. From 1,57,945 to 1,08,490*—this is premium gear at a not-so-premium price. Unleash the OMEN

MSI Cyborg AI (Intel Core Ultra 7 + RTX 4050)

Powered by Intel's futuristic Core Ultra 7 and RTX 4050, this AI-enhanced beast is ready for heavy lifting. Whether it's gaming, editing, or multitasking, MSI Cyborg AI with its 1 TB SSD, 144 Hz display, and an edgy cyberpunk vibe make it a standout at 92,490*. Welcome to the future. Own the future

ASUS TUF F16 (Intel Core 5 + RTX 3050A)

ASUS TUF F16 (Intel Core 5 + RTX 3050A)
ASUS TUF F16 (Intel Core 5 + RTX 3050A)
image caption
ASUS TUF F16 (Intel Core 5 + RTX 3050A)

If you are all about reliable performance and crisp visuals, the TUF F16 has your back. It packs in a Core 5 chip, RTX 3050A, and 16 GB RAM, perfect for mid-level gaming and creative work. Score it for 70,490*, a solid deal with no compromises. Shop this TUF pick

Lenovo LOQ (Intel Core i5 12th Gen+ RTX 2050)

Lenovo LOQ (Intel Core i5 12th Gen+ RTX 2050)
Lenovo LOQ (Intel Core i5 12th Gen+ RTX 2050)
image caption
Lenovo LOQ (Intel Core i5 12th Gen+ RTX 2050)

Tap into your gaming era with this i5-powered LOQ, paired with RTX 2050 for real-time ray tracing without breaking the bank. With 12 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, it covers the essentials at just 50,490*

Budget gaming done right. Get started here

MSI Thin15 (Intel Core i7 12th Gen + RTX 2050)

MSI Thin15 (Intel Core i7 12th Gen + RTX 2050)
MSI Thin15 (Intel Core i7 12th Gen + RTX 2050)
image caption
MSI Thin15 (Intel Core i7 12th Gen + RTX 2050)

The Thin15 is perfect for gamers on the go. With a 12th Gen i7, RTX 2050, 144 Hz screen, and 16 GB RAM, it punches well above its price tag. Now available at 58,490*, it's ready to chill… and kill (in-game, of course). Thin yet mighty

From budget-friendly heroes to AI-enhanced monsters, Flipkart's April 2025 laptop gaming league is giving us serious upgrade FOMO. Add to cart before stocks vanish faster than your K/D ratio in a clutch round.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Tech's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Tech assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 14:13 IST
