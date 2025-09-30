Latest Tech News Brand Stories Forget Everything You Thought You Knew About AI: InventivAI Is Rewriting the Rules for Enterprises

Forget Everything You Thought You Knew About AI: InventivAI Is Rewriting the Rules for Enterprises

InventivAI delivers advanced enterprise AI solutions, including Generative AI and ML engineering, to help businesses drive innovation, efficiency, and tangible growth.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sept 30 2025, 13:52 IST
Forget Everything You Thought You Knew About AI: InventivAI Is Rewriting the Rules for Enterprises
Forget Everything You Thought You Knew About AI: InventivAI Is Rewriting the Rules for Enterprises

Noida, India – September 30th, 2025– The artificial intelligence gold rush has left many enterprise buyers burned by vendors who couldn't deliver on their promises. Now, a growing number of Fortune 500 companies are turning to InventivAI, the AI-focused subsidiary of software development firm Appinventiv, for a more pragmatic approach to implementing machine learning and automation technologies.

The shift comes as corporate IT departments increasingly demand proof of concept over flashy demonstrations. InventivAI's recent client wins include several unnamed Fortune 500 companies that have moved from small-scale AI experiments to company-wide deployments; a transition that has proven difficult for many enterprises.

"Two years ago, everyone wanted to be first to market with AI," said Saurabh Singh, Appinventiv CEO & Director. "Now, smart leaders aren't buying hype; they're investing in trustworthy, production-ready AI that solves real-world problems, and that's exactly what we deliver.”

That skepticism reflects broader market dynamics. A recent PwC study found that 65% of executives who launched AI initiatives in 2022 failed to achieve their stated business objectives. The primary culprits: unrealistic vendor promises and insufficient technical support during implementation.

InventivAI's business model deliberately avoids these pitfalls. Instead of pitching transformational change, the company focuses on incremental improvements that add up to significant business impact. Recent client results include a 30% reduction in customer service costs through automated response systems and a 25% increase in sales conversion rates via predictive analytics tools.

The company divides its work into four main categories, each targeting specific enterprise pain points that Singh's team identified through years of working with large corporations:

Custom generative AI development projects typically involve building specialized content creation tools or customer interaction systems. Contrasting generic AI chatbots, these applications integrate directly with existing company databases and workflows.

AI-enhanced software development takes applications that companies already use and adds intelligent features. This approach minimizes training requirements and reduces the risk of implementation failures that have plagued many enterprise AI projects.

Strategic consulting services help executive teams identify which AI applications will actually move business metrics rather than just generating impressive demos. This practice area has grown rapidly as companies seek guidance on separating AI hype from legitimate opportunities.

Machine learning engineering builds predictive models for specific business applications like inventory management, fraud detection, and customer behavior analysis. These projects typically show measurable returns within the first year of deployment.

The emphasis on practical applications stems from Appinventiv's decade-long history of building enterprise software. Since launching in 2014, the company has completed over 3,000 projects for clients ranging from small businesses to multinational corporations. This experience gives InventivAI credibility with procurement departments that have grown wary of AI startups making unrealistic promises.

Most AI companies are founded by computer science PhDs who've never sold software to a Fortune 500 company. They don't understand that enterprise buyers care more about vendor stability and ongoing support than they do about having the most advanced algorithms.

That operational maturity very well explains InventivAI's recent contract wins, particularly among companies that experienced difficulties with previous AI vendors. The division now employs over 200 specialists focused exclusively on enterprise AI implementations, drawing from Appinventiv's broader workforce of 1,600+ technical professionals.

Industry observers suggest this positioning could prove advantageous as the AI market evolves from early experimentation toward mainstream adoption. Companies that survived the initial AI hype cycle by focusing on practical business applications rather than technological novelty appear well-positioned for the next phase of enterprise AI spending.

About Appinventiv: Founded in 2015, Appinventiv has grown from a small mobile app developer into a global technology services firm with a presence across the globe. The company's portfolio includes mobile applications, web platforms, cloud infrastructure, and blockchain implementations for clients in healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing. With more than 1,600 engineers and developers on staff, Appinventiv has completed over 3,000 projects for companies ranging from venture-backed startups to Fortune 500 corporations.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Sept, 13:32 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets