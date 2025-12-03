From C Prompt to CPrompt 2.0: Powering Tomorrow with Purpose

menu
After 24 years of service, CPrompt Solutions launches CPrompt 2.0, aiming to redefine IT infrastructure leasing in India. The initiative focuses on making technology accessible and sustainable for businesses of all sizes, offering flexible plans and innovative services to foster growth.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 03 2025, 15:29 IST
Hyderabad, Dec 1st, 2025 – When C Prompt Solutions began its journey in 2001, its mission was clear and powerful: to make technology accessible, affordable, and sustainable for every business—no matter how small or new. Over the last two decades, this commitment has empowered startups, MSMEs, and large corporations to embrace modern technology without the burden of ownership.

Today, after 24 years of trusted service and innovation, the company embarks on its next evolution — CPrompt 2.0, a transformative chapter redefining how India experiences IT infrastructure and technology leasing.

Leadership at the Helm

At the heart of CPrompt 2.0 is a leadership team that seamlessly blends experience, innovation, and strategic foresight.

Mr. K. K. Baldwa – Managing Director

The visionary who laid the foundation for making IT rentals accessible across industries. His enduring focus on inclusivity and innovation continues to shape the company's culture of service excellence.

Mr. Aditya Baldwa – Managing Director & CFO

A new-generation leader driving financial agility and operational precision at CPrompt. His customer-first financial models and focus on sustainable growth ensure long-term value creation.

Mr. Vishal Makhija – Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

The driving force behind CPrompt 2.0's strategic execution and expansion, he ensures that every client—from startups to global enterprises—experiences technology as a seamless enabler of success.

Together, they represent the past, present, and future of C Prompt Solutions—a legacy built on trust, innovation, and leadership spanning more than two decades.

Our Mission: Empower Businesses, Enable Growth

C Prompt Solutions was founded to eliminate financial and technological barriers that hold businesses back from achieving their true potential.

Whether it's a student lab, a growing startup, or a multinational enterprise, CPrompt ensures that technology remains a launchpad—not a limitation.

“We started with the belief that no business should be constrained by the cost of technology,” says Mr. K. K. Baldwa, Managing Director. “CPrompt 2.0 strengthens that belief—with smarter, greener, and more people-friendly solutions.”

Our Vision: Building India's Most Trusted Tech Ecosystem

As India advances toward global digital leadership, CPrompt 2.0 envisions becoming the nation's most reliable technology partner, delivering seamless IT access for organizations of every size.

“Technology today forms the backbone of progress,” notes Mr. Vishal Makhija, CEO. “Our vision is to ensure that every professional and enterprise can access world-class infrastructure—without the burden of ownership.”

The Journey So Far

In 2019, a young founder in Bengaluru faced a dilemma—should she spend lakhs on laptops before hiring her first team? Instead, she opted for CPrompt's flexible leasing plan. Today, her company employs over 200 people, and CPrompt has been her trusted partner throughout the journey.

Stories like hers inspired CPrompt 2.0—a forward-looking evolution designed to serve India's fast-changing business landscape.

What's New in CPrompt 2.0

Same-Day Delivery: A technology-enabled service ensuring devices are delivered and deployed within hours.

Green Choices: Through refurbishing and recycling, CPrompt extends device lifespans and reduces e-waste.

Flexibility for Everyone: From freelancers to Fortune 500s, there's a CPrompt plan to fit every scale and budget.

Full Lifecycle Management: Zero downtime, proactive maintenance, and real-time tracking for every device.

Secure Data Handling: Certified data wiping and compliance-driven processes at every stage.

A Message to Our Customers

“We are not just providing devices,” says Mr. Aditya Baldwa, Managing Director & CFO. “We are providing freedom—freedom from capital expenditure, from technological limitations, and from wasteful ownership. With CPrompt 2.0, every rupee invested in technology now translates into measurable business value.”

Looking Ahead

As India's digital revolution accelerates, CPrompt 2.0 stands ready to power that progress. The company envisions a future where technology is accessible, sustainable, and seamlessly aligned with every business goal.

“From startups in Hyderabad to enterprises in Gurugram, we want every client to feel empowered, supported, and inspired,” concludes Mr. Vishal Makhija, CEO. “At CPrompt, we don't just deliver technology—we deliver confidence, reliability, and vision.

CPrompt 2.0 isn't just a milestone—it's a mission.

A promise to every business that says: Dream fearlessly. Grow sustainably. Lead confidently. Because we've got your tech covered.

First Published Date: 03 Dec, 15:15 IST
