India stands at the crossroads of a looming healthcare crisis, one that hides in bedrooms, behind closed doors, wrapped in silence and exhaustion. Every night, millions unknowingly endure the perils of sleep apnea and other chronic respiratory conditions, quietly suffering as symptoms escalate from mild fatigue to life-threatening disease. Yet, change is sweeping through Indian homes, driven not by doctors in white coats alone, but by visionary entrepreneurs who know what it means to care for a loved one.

A Mission Inspired by Personal Journeys

Saket Agarwal and Jatinder Verma were once united by the zeal and success typical of India's corporate elite, Agarwal as Global CEO at Spice Group, Verma steering technology for a Indian Railway BPO. Yet their defining moment came far from boardrooms, in the daunting corridors of hospitals, attending to their mothers' health struggles.

This intimate encounter with India's fragmented home healthcare landscape sparked a realization: millions silently battled respiratory issues with scant awareness or access to solutions. This drove Agarwal and Verma to found Healthy Jeena Sikho (HJS), a company built not solely for commercial success but from a deep commitment to democratize respiratory and home healthcare across India.

Today, HJS has evolved from a startup renting medical equipment to a comprehensive health platform that has reached over one lakh (100,000+) families, a testament to scale, impact, and trust.

Unmasking India's Sleep Crisis: Facts You Can't Ignore

While respiratory problems abound, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) stands out as both widespread and underdiagnosed. Globally, about 1 billion people suffer from sleep apnea. In India, studies suggest between 10–14% of adults, often cited as 100 million+ Indians, may be affected.

Yet what's truly alarming is how many cases go unnoticed:

- Only 2–4% of those affected ever seek medical help

- Prevalence among males can reach up to 19.7%, about double that of females

Children aren't spared either—studies in Andhra Pradesh revealed 5.7% of school children aged 6–12 had OSA, underscoring a pan-India, all-age concern.

Sleep apnea's effects go far beyond snoring or daytime fatigue. Left untreated, OSA raises risks of:

- Hypertension: 2–3 times higher

- Type 2 Diabetes: Present in 70% of moderate-to-severe cases

- Stroke: 2–4 times higher likelihood

- Early cognitive decline, depression, metabolic syndrome

Despite these risks, Indian households often dismiss symptoms as mere tiredness, unwittingly letting a silent epidemic deepen.

Sleep Apnea in India: Key Stats at a Glance

- 100 million+ adults likely affected (10–14% prevalence)

- 80–90% never diagnosed

- Risks include heart disease, diabetes, stroke, depression

- Women, children, seniors also vulnerable

- Sleep study tests in hospitals often cost ₹15,000– ₹25,000, out of reach for most

The Power and Value of Early Diagnosis

Identifying sleep apnea early is nothing short of a lifesaver. According to both national and international research:

- Early detection and CPAP therapy halt or reverse cardiovascular strain, lower blood pressure, and restore oxygen to the brain.

- Quality sleep improves memory, mood, and productivity, studies show cognitive performance can improve by up to 30%.

- Timely intervention cuts long-term costs of chronic disease management and avoids costly hospitalizations.

- Improved well-being is visible within weeks, patients report better energy, normalized blood pressure, and renewed zest for life.

Without early diagnosis, untreated sleep apnea may slowly escalate, demanding lifelong medical intervention and drastically raising healthcare costs.

Breaking Barriers: Healthy Jeena Sikho's Solution

Having served one lakh families, HJS saw a telling pattern, many patients needing oxygen concentrators, BiPAP, or CPAP had never been formally diagnosed. Whether due to lack of awareness, high cost, or limited sleep clinic access, the problem persisted.

India's response? HJS launched the first ₹999 sleep study at home. Instead of costly, intimidating hospital stays, this at-home test offered professional-grade diagnosis, affordable, convenient, and accurate. Patients could sleep in their own bed and receive expert analysis, breaking a long-standing barrier to care.

Thousands have since taken the test, many discovering their fatigue, memory issues, and blood pressure were not separate problems, but symptoms of severe sleep apnea.

The Human Side: Priya's Transformation

Consider Priya Sharma, 52, a homemaker in Delhi. For years, her family dismissed her headaches and irritability; snoring was the nightly background noise. When HJS launched the ₹999 sleep study, Priya's daughter insisted she try it.

The verdict was clear, severe OSA. Within 48 hours, HJS provided a CPAP machine, personal mask fitting, and usage training. In just three months, Priya saw her blood pressure normalize, reported better sleep, and felt years younger. Now, her entire family is more aware and proactive about sleep health.

A Business Model Built on Trust and Scale

What makes HJS stand out isn't just its innovative diagnosis; it's the company's one-stop healthcare platform:

- Comprehensive Rentals: Hospital beds, BiPAP/CPAP devices, oxygen concentrators, wheelchairs—all delivered quickly and maintained professionally

- Rapid Response: Same-day delivery in key cities, thanks to regional warehouses and ready stock

- Expert Support: Trained respiratory technicians, not generic delivery staff; live 24x7 helpline support

- Doctor Partnerships: Growing network of referring GPs and pulmonologists, ensuring continuity of care

- Quality Assurance: Partnerships with leading global brands are ResMed, Philips, Oxymed, BMC, promise safe and effective solutions

Presence and Impact:

- Serving 15+ cities with pan-India delivery

- Over 100,000 families cared for

- Consistent 5-star Google ratings and a 35% customer referral rate, clear markers of trust and loyalty

Data-Driven Approach and Societal Impact

HJS's commitment to data goes beyond numbers. When founders found that 20% of senior business leaders in their network needed urgent respiratory support, it signalled a deeper crisis affecting even the most health-aware groups.

Moreover, a striking 35% recurrence rate among respiratory device users pointed to chronic, under-managed conditions and highlighted the need for ongoing care and health literacy.

HJS responded with digital outreach—blogs, videos, and campaigns that have reached 1.5 million+ viewers, raising public awareness while empowering families to seek answers.

Redefining Healthcare for India's Future

India is forecasted to double its senior citizen population by 2050, with non-communicable diseases on the rise. Hospitals alone cannot absorb this strain. Companies like HJS are building parallel, scalable healthcare infrastructure, empowering homes to become frontline care centers, not just end-points.

From affordable sleep studies to empathetic post-diagnosis service, HJS sets a benchmark—proving that prevention, convenience, and compassion can drive better health outcomes for everyone.

“We started with rentals,” Agarwal reflects. “But now we're driving a movement for accessible, preventive healthcare—one home, one family at a time.”

The Sound of Renewal

The soft hum of a CPAP machine in households across India is not just a sign of illness, it is the melody of renewed health, dignity, and hope. Each restful night achieved marks a quiet victory against an epidemic hidden in plain sight.

Healthy Jeena Sikho, by blending technological innovation, empathetic service, and community education, isn't just supporting recovery—it's restoring lives.

For more information, media inquiries, or to book a home sleep study:

📩 info@healthyjeenasikho.com

🌐 www.healthyjeenasikho.com

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!