HP launches HyperX Omen 15 series this Republic Day, available on Flipkart

The HP HyperX Omen 15 gaming laptop series will debut in India on January 26, 2026. This collaboration with Flipkart aims to provide high-performance gaming solutions, catering to the expanding gaming community beyond Tier-1 cities, combining HP's engineering with HyperX's esports capabilities.

Updated on: Jan 25 2026, 15:52 IST
By HT TECH

HP HyperX Omen 15 gaming laptop series launches in India on Republic Day.
HP HyperX Omen 15 gaming laptop series launches in India on Republic Day. (Flipkart)

HP India is all set to announce the unique launch of the much-anticipated HP HyperX Omen 15 gaming laptop series in India. Available on Flipkart and other channels, the Republic Day debut aims to bring high-performance gaming capabilities to enthusiasts across the country.

The partnership follows strong performance in 2025, where both companies saw growth in the gaming category. As India's gaming population expands beyond Tier-1 cities, the HP HyperX Omen 15 series is designed to bridge the gap between casual play and competitive esports, integrating HP's hardware with HyperX's established peripheral ecosystem.

Vineet Gehani, Director – Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, commented:

Gaming in India has reached an inflection point. It's no longer just about powerful hardware, but about delivering a complete, immersive ecosystem. With the launch of the HP HyperX Omen 15 series, we're bringing together HP's performance-led engineering and HyperX's esports-grade DNA to create a machine built for how Indian gamers play, compete, and create today. Our partnership with Flipkart and other players allows us to make this experience more accessible to gamers across the country, including markets beyond Tier-1 cities. Launching on Republic Day this year, makes this moment even more special, as we reaffirm our commitment to empowering India's fast-growing gaming community with technology that's future-ready, sustainable, and uncompromising on performance.

Sujith Agashe, Vice President – Electronics, Flipkart, added:

"Flipkart has consistently been one of the preferred platforms for the Indian gaming community, and our partnership with HP has been a cornerstone of that success. The momentum we built in 2025 showed us that Indian gamers are looking for premium, integrated experiences. The unique launch of the HP HyperX Omen 15 series on Flipkart reflects our commitment to bringing the latest global tech to our customers first. We are extremely excited about this launch and are confident it will set a new benchmark for the gaming industry in 2026."

The HP HyperX Omen 15 Advantage

Driven by the Intel® Core™ i7-14650HX processor and the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs, the lineup delivers 170W TGP for desktop-class gaming.

Designed for competitive users, the series features an industry-leading 8K Polling Rate, achieving a 0.125ms response time. This is paired with a 180Hz display with 500 nits brightness, supporting clear visuals across lighting conditions.

To support efficiency, the Omen Tempest Cooling system includes a self-cleaning fan, to help reduce dust buildup during sessions. For a tailored experience, the One-Touch Omen AI optimises system settings for personalised performance.

Availability and Offers

The HP HyperX Omen 15 series is available starting today, January 26, 2026 on Flipkart and other channels, with the starting price of Rs. 1,49,999/-*. Available launch offers include::

  • Inaugural Republic Day exchange bonus of 30,000/-
  • Instant Bank discounts up to 20,000/-*
  • No-cost EMI options for up to 18 months
  • HyperX CloudX Stinger 2 Core Wired Headset (Black) worth Rs. 3,727/- available at Rs. 499
  • HyperX Knight Bag pack worth Rs. 6,397/- available at Rs. 999/-

*Terms and conditions apply.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Tech's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Tech assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

First Published Date: 25 Jan, 14:41 IST

