HROne Acquires Cosmocloud to Enhance Product Capabilities

New Delhi July 10th: HROne, one of India's leading HR software companies, has acquired Cosmocloud, a no-code backend and automation platform. This acquisition strengthens HROne's product offering and further reinforces its commitment to delivering modern, scalable HR solutions.

“We're excited to welcome Cosmocloud to the HROne family. Their expertise and technology will help us continue building high-impact solutions for our customers,” said Karan Jain, Founder & CEO of HROne.

“We built Cosmocloud to make backend automation effortless. Joining HROne allows us to scale our vision and bring our technology to a wider audience,” said Shrey Batra, Founder & CEO of Cosmocloud.

With this addition, HROne continues its focus on simplifying HR for organizations of all sizes—helping them manage people, processes, and performance more effectively.

About HROne

HROne is the world's simplest, AI-powered HR software—built to automate HR from hire to retire. At its core is the One AI Suite—India's first voice-enabled, execution-first AI agent. HROne is powered by InboxForHR™, a powerful ROI dashboard, and an award-winning mobile app to cut through HR clutter and save time.

Trusted by 2,000+ brands and 10 lakh+ users, HROne has been ranked #1 globally for Customer Satisfaction in the HCM software category at G2's Best Software Awards 2025.

