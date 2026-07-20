iFour Technolab Launches PlusRadiology, AI Software That Cuts Radiology Report Time by Up to 70%

iFour Technolab, the company behind PlusPhysio - an AI-powered physiotherapy software trusted by 357+ clinics for simplifying patient care and practice management - has recently launched PlusRadiology.

It is an AI-powered radiology practice management software that helps radiologists and imaging centres streamline reporting, improve accuracy, and eliminate manual documentation to focus more on diagnostics.

The idea behind PlusRadiology emerged while working closely with physiotherapy clinics using PlusPhysio.

During conversations with healthcare professionals through connected practices, the iFour team identified a common challenge extending beyond physiotherapy.

Radiologists and imaging specialists were spending a lot of time on report writing, repeated data entry, and other documentation. This left them with less time for clinical decisions.

Recognizing the opportunity to solve these challenges with AI, iFour collaborated with experienced radiologists and built a solution tailored specifically for modern imaging workflows.

"Healthcare professionals should spend their time caring for patients - not repeating documentation tasks," said Bharat Parmar, Director at iFour Technolab.

"After seeing the impact PlusPhysio had on physiotherapy clinics, we realized radiologists were facing similar operational challenges. PlusRadiology is our answer to helping imaging professionals report faster, more accurately, and with greater consistency."

Transforming Radiology Reporting with AI

PlusRadiology is designed to streamline imaging center operations, improve diagnostic

accuracy, and drive clinic growth.

With its AI automation, the platform helps imaging centers:

Reduce report turnaround time by up to 70%

Eliminate repetitive data entry

Convert hours of documentation into minutes through intelligent automation

Maintain consistent, high-quality reporting standards

Allow radiologists to focus more on diagnosis and patient care

Scale reporting operations without increasing administrative workload

What Sets PlusRadiology Apart

PlusRadiology has been designed in collaboration with practising radiologists, and here’s how it simplifies workflow.

Advanced DICOM Viewer

The built-in DICOM Viewer lets radiologists load imaging studies quickly and work with them in one place.

It includes:

Image annotations

Area pinning and measurements

3D image support

Maximum Intensity Projection (MIP)

2D Multiplanar Reconstruction (MPR)

Line drawing with precise measurements

These features help radiologists review complex cases more easily and reduce the time spent on routine tasks.

Smart Word Add-in

PlusRadiology includes a Microsoft Word Add-in that offers ready-to-use radiology reporting templates. Radiologists can generate structured reports faster using voice-assisted metric insertion, minimizing repetitive typing while maintaining standardized reporting formats.

AI-Powered Reporting

The platform's AI Reporting engine intelligently detects key findings and measurements as radiologists type. It automatically places these values into the appropriate report sections and templates, significantly reducing manual editing while improving reporting consistency and accuracy.

Likewise, every feature of PlusRadiology reflects real-world scenario aiming to help imaging centers improve productivity without disrupting existing clinical practices.

About iFour Technolab

iFour Technolab is an esteemed custom healthcare software development company specializing in AI, healthcare technology, Microsoft solutions, and enterprise software development.

With extensive experience building intelligent healthcare applications, the company focuses on developing innovative solutions that automate complex workflows, improve operational efficiency, and enhance patient care.

Following the success of PlusPhysio, PlusRadiology represents another milestone in iFour Technolab's mission to leverage artificial intelligence to solve real-world healthcare challenges.

Media Contact

iFour Technolab

Website: https://www.ifourtechnolab.com

Product Website: https://www.plusradiology.ai

Email: info@ifourtechnolab.com

Phone: +1 410 892 1119

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