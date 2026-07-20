menu
Latest Tech News Brand Stories iFour Technolab Launches PlusRadiology, AI Software That Cuts Radiology Report Time by Up to 70%

iFour Technolab Launches PlusRadiology, AI Software That Cuts Radiology Report Time by Up to 70%

The introduction of PlusRadiology by iFour Technolab aims to alleviate operational challenges in radiology by utilizing AI to streamline reporting and reduce documentation workload, allowing professionals to concentrate on diagnostic tasks and patient care

Updated on: Jul 20 2026, 17:01 IST
iFour Technolab Launches PlusRadiology, AI Software That Cuts Radiology Report Time by Up to 70%
iFour Technolab Launches PlusRadiology, AI Software That Cuts Radiology Report Time by Up to 70%
Author Photo

By HT TECH

iFour Technolab, the company behind PlusPhysio - an AI-powered physiotherapy software trusted by 357+ clinics for simplifying patient care and practice management - has recently launched PlusRadiology.

It is an AI-powered radiology practice management software that helps radiologists and imaging centres streamline reporting, improve accuracy, and eliminate manual documentation to focus more on diagnostics.

The idea behind PlusRadiology emerged while working closely with physiotherapy clinics using PlusPhysio.

During conversations with healthcare professionals through connected practices, the iFour team identified a common challenge extending beyond physiotherapy.

Radiologists and imaging specialists were spending a lot of time on report writing, repeated data entry, and other documentation. This left them with less time for clinical decisions.

Recognizing the opportunity to solve these challenges with AI, iFour collaborated with experienced radiologists and built a solution tailored specifically for modern imaging workflows.

"Healthcare professionals should spend their time caring for patients - not repeating documentation tasks," said Bharat Parmar, Director at iFour Technolab.

"After seeing the impact PlusPhysio had on physiotherapy clinics, we realized radiologists were facing similar operational challenges. PlusRadiology is our answer to helping imaging professionals report faster, more accurately, and with greater consistency."

Transforming Radiology Reporting with AI

PlusRadiology is designed to streamline imaging center operations, improve diagnostic

accuracy, and drive clinic growth.

With its AI automation, the platform helps imaging centers:

  • Reduce report turnaround time by up to 70%
  • Eliminate repetitive data entry
  • Convert hours of documentation into minutes through intelligent automation
  • Maintain consistent, high-quality reporting standards
  • Allow radiologists to focus more on diagnosis and patient care
  • Scale reporting operations without increasing administrative workload

What Sets PlusRadiology Apart

PlusRadiology has been designed in collaboration with practising radiologists, and here’s how it simplifies workflow.

Advanced DICOM Viewer

The built-in DICOM Viewer lets radiologists load imaging studies quickly and work with them in one place.

It includes:

  • Image annotations
  • Area pinning and measurements
  • 3D image support
  • Maximum Intensity Projection (MIP)
  • 2D Multiplanar Reconstruction (MPR)
  • Line drawing with precise measurements

These features help radiologists review complex cases more easily and reduce the time spent on routine tasks.

Smart Word Add-in

PlusRadiology includes a Microsoft Word Add-in that offers ready-to-use radiology reporting templates. Radiologists can generate structured reports faster using voice-assisted metric insertion, minimizing repetitive typing while maintaining standardized reporting formats.

AI-Powered Reporting

The platform's AI Reporting engine intelligently detects key findings and measurements as radiologists type. It automatically places these values into the appropriate report sections and templates, significantly reducing manual editing while improving reporting consistency and accuracy.

Likewise, every feature of PlusRadiology reflects real-world scenario aiming to help imaging centers improve productivity without disrupting existing clinical practices.

About iFour Technolab

iFour Technolab is an esteemed custom healthcare software development company specializing in AI, healthcare technology, Microsoft solutions, and enterprise software development.

With extensive experience building intelligent healthcare applications, the company focuses on developing innovative solutions that automate complex workflows, improve operational efficiency, and enhance patient care.

Following the success of PlusPhysio, PlusRadiology represents another milestone in iFour Technolab's mission to leverage artificial intelligence to solve real-world healthcare challenges.

Media Contact

iFour Technolab

Website: https://www.ifourtechnolab.com
Product Website: https://www.plusradiology.ai
Email: info@ifourtechnolab.com
Phone: +1 410 892 1119

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Tech's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Tech assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 17:01 IST

Related Stories

iFour Technolab Launches PlusRadiology, AI Software That Cuts Radiology Report Time by Up to 70%
iFour Technolab Launches PlusRadiology, AI Software That Cuts Radiology Report Time by Up to 70%
20 Jul 2026
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS View all

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check out these five gaming monitors under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000,

Top 5 gaming monitors under 20000 you should consider
gaming consoles

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak

 Gaming Stories View all

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    HT Tech