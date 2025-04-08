Latest Tech News Brand Stories Leadbug.io: Revolutionizing AdTech and Bridging the Gap in Marketing Automation

Leadbug.io, a Noida-based startup, has achieved a 10 Crore valuation in just four months. Focused on the AdTech industry, it offers an AI-driven marketing tool to enhance data accuracy and reduce costs. With India's growing digital market, Leadbug.io is positioned for significant future growth.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 08 2025, 13:27 IST
As of 2024, the global digital advertising industry faces a staggering 32,000 crore ($3.8 billion) in wasted ad spend. The total addressable market for digital ad spend globally stands at $679 billion, with a serviceable addressable market of $300 billion and a serviceable obtainable market of $13 billion. India holds a significant position in this market, contributing 4% to 7% of the global share in marketing automation and SaaS platforms. This positions India not only as a rapidly developing nation but also as a formidable player in the global digital economy.

With over 140 crore people and a government actively supporting the startup ecosystem through funding schemes and incentives, India is becoming a fertile ground for innovation and job creation. In this dynamic and competitive market, one such Noida-based startup is making headlines by carving out a unique niche in the AdTech industry — Leadbug Tech & Advertising Private Limited.

From 0 to 10 Crore Valuation in Just 4 Months

Leadbug.io, co-founded by Anurag Tiwari and Srishti Pandey, has achieved remarkable growth in a short period. The company secured 30 lakhs in funding from a combination of family & angel investors.

The company is now preparing to raise its final seed funding round, where it plans to trade up to 6% of equity. This strategic move is aimed at faster development process & supporting the launch of the beta version. With 97% equity still in hand, Leadbug.io is in a strong position to capitalize on future growth, with the potential for its valuation to skyrocket in the coming years.

Introducing Leadbug OMT – The One-Stop AI-Powered Marketing Tool

Leadbug OMT (One Marketing Tool) concept is a SaaS-based, AI-powered marketing and sales automation platform specifically designed for the AdTech industry. The platform integrates a NoSQL database management system.

Leadbug OMT aims to help businesses with avoiding the revenue leakage & cutting down the cost per lead.

An AI-driven dashboard consolidates audience data from multiple sources and provides actionable insights.

Strategic Milestones and Partnerships

Leadbug.io has already achieved significant milestones, securing strategic partnerships that position the company for accelerated growth. One notable achievement is its partnership with Shashi Sales & Marketing (seller partner of Haptik Technology by JIO for WhatsApp marketing). Shashi Sales & Marketing, a well-established confectionery distributor and super-stockist in Uttar Pradesh East, is operating since 2005. Shashi Sales expanded into the tech industry three years ago with minimal investments bringing startup under their umbrella, and its backing provides Leadbug with both financial and operational support.

Learning backed by of Wadhwani Foundation & Y Combinator

The learning and strategic guidance behind Leadbug.io have been significantly shaped by the support of Wadhwani Foundation and Y Combinator. Their extensive tutorial programs, structured mentorship, and business scaling strategies have played a pivotal role in strengthening the foundation of Leadbug.io.

Who Are the Founders Behind Leadbug.io?

Leadbug.io is the brainchild of two experienced professionals:

  • Srishti Pandey – A Computer Science Engineer with a PGDM from Doon Business School, Srishti brings over 7 years of experience in programmatic and strategic marketing. Her deep understanding of market gaps and operational inefficiencies inspired her to create a solution that simplifies lead generation and marketing automation.
  • Anurag Tiwari – An Engineer and MBA in Information Technology, Anurag has over 12 years of experience in business analysis and technology. He has worked with major organizations like Tech Mahindra, Accenture, and AT&T. His expertise in business processes and market strategy plays a crucial role in shaping Leadbug.io's technological and commercial growth.

Currently, Leadbug.io has a lean but highly skilled team comprising designers, developers, and Content specialist. The company's office is located in Sector 132, Noida — a growing hub for tech startups and innovation.

Why Leadbug.io is Poised for Success

The Indian AdTech market is still in its early stages, with relatively low competition in the SaaS space. This creates a prime opportunity for Leadbug.io to become a dominant player. The platform's focus on:

✔️ Data accuracy through AI-driven insights
✔️ Cost reduction for businesses
✔️ Simplified campaign management
✔️ Increased transparency in lead generation

…makes Leadbug.io a game-changing solution for businesses of all sizes.

As the company prepares to launch its beta version and secure additional funding, the future looks incredibly promising for Leadbug.io. Investors, marketers, and business owners should keep an eye on this rising star of 2025 in the AdTech industry — Leadbug.io is not just another SaaS platform; it's the future of marketing automation.

Website: www.leadbug.io

For investment inquiries or business partnerships, contact hello@leadbug.io.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 11:29 IST
