On National Startup Day 2026, India's spotlight turns to startups that are powering the nation's growth through innovation, scale, and market relevance. Across sectors—from technology and healthcare to sustainability, education, and consumer brands—these ventures are solving real-world problems with execution-first, future-ready models. Built on strong fundamentals and consistent performance in recent years, these startups reflect the maturity of India's ecosystem, demonstrating how homegrown innovation is shaping industries, generating impact, and strengthening India's position in the global economy.

1. Augmatic Technologies : Building the Backbone of Industrial IoT & Automation

Augmatic Technologies, founded by Surajit Datta, is redefining industrial automation and IoT in India by developing core hardware and embedded systems that power modern enterprise solutions. The Gujarat-based startup specializes in IoT sensors, data acquisition modules, and gateways designed to meet diverse industrial and commercial application needs, enabling smarter operations, predictive maintenance, and scalable automation.

What sets Augmatic apart is its integrated operating model, where R&D and electronics manufacturing coexist under one roof. This allows for faster product development, stringent quality control, rapid prototyping, and reliable post-deployment support, ensuring high-performance solutions for clients. Since its inception in 2020, Augmatic has leveraged Surajit Datta's 28 years of experience across telecom, data centers, and IoT systems to deliver solutions for complex environments, including metros, industrial estates, and global commercial projects. With innovation at its core, Augmatic is empowering enterprises to embrace the future of automation and industrial intelligence.

2. Beyond Just Work : Flexible Workspaces, Meaningful Connections

Beyond Just Work, founded by Karan Talwar in 2019, is redefining how businesses experience workspaces in India. The bootstrapped coworking and managed office brand focuses on creating flexible, people-centric environments that cater to startups, SMEs, and growing enterprises. By combining functionality, aesthetics, and scalability, Beyond Just Work delivers tailored office solutions while fostering collaboration and community engagement.

Operating 10+ centers across Delhi NCR—including Gurgaon, Noida, and Delhi—the brand goes beyond infrastructure to cultivate professional connections and meaningful interactions among members. Karan Talwar remains deeply involved in operations, design, and partnerships, ensuring every space reflects the evolving needs of modern businesses.

By addressing the demand for adaptable workspaces with a community-first approach, Beyond Just Work has become a trusted partner for organizations seeking not just an office, but an ecosystem that supports growth, innovation, and collaboration in India's dynamic startup and SME landscape.

3. Bluer : Crafted with Intent. Built on Fit, Fabric, and Honesty

Bluer is a fast-growing homegrown fashion label redefining modern denim through instinct-led design, quality craftsmanship, and organic growth. Born from deep-rooted experience in garment manufacturing, Bluer was built with a sharp focus on fit, fabric, and functionality—elements often lost in mass fashion. The brand began modestly, designing its first pair of jeans from a home setup, but has since evolved into a trusted D2C label backed by over 2,00,000 customers and a growing team of more than 40 professionals.

What sets Bluer apart is its hands-on, design-first approach. Every product reflects continuous learning, refinement, and respect for the craft, ensuring authenticity over shortcuts. The brand has achieved consistent year-on-year growth without losing its core intent—creating clothing that feels honest and earned.

Founded by Smit Gada, Bluer represents a new wave of Indian fashion startups where instinct, discipline, and long-term vision drive sustainable brand-building in a competitive market.

4. iKure Techsoft Pvt. Ltd. : Bridging Healthcare to India's Last Mile

iKure Techsoft is transforming primary healthcare delivery across India through a technology-enabled ecosystem that ensures affordable, comprehensive care reaches underserved and remote communities. At the heart of its model is WHIMS, iKure's proprietary platform connecting patients with doctors, diagnostics, and longitudinal health data—enabling prevention, early detection, and continuity of care. With operations across 6,400+ villages in 11 states, 10 primary healthcare clinics, and a network of 260+ community health assistants, iKure has impacted over 36 million lives and treated more than 4.5 million patients.

Its innovative iKure Health Card provides structured, prepaid access to essential services, making healthcare more affordable for semi-urban and peri-urban populations. Through cross-sector partnerships and scalable solutions, iKure is extending its model internationally, demonstrating the adaptability of its care system.

Founded by Sujay Santra, iKure exemplifies how technology, compassion, and innovation can combine to create meaningful impact and equitable access to quality healthcare.

5. Indo Wings : Elevating India with Next-Gen Drone Solutions

Indo Wings, founded by Paras Jain, is transforming India's drone and unmanned aerial technology landscape with solutions tailored for agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, surveillance, and disaster management. The Lucknow-based startup combines precision engineering, indigenous innovation, and scalable deployment to address real-world challenges efficiently.

Aligned with India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, Indo Wings strengthens research and development capabilities to deliver reliable and impact-driven aerial solutions. Paras Jain's leadership emphasizes creating technologies that enhance operational safety, provide actionable insights, and enable smarter decision-making for industries nationwide.

Since its inception, Indo Wings has emerged as a technology-driven enabler, helping enterprises and government agencies adopt drone solutions for productivity, sustainability, and risk mitigation. On National Startup Day 2026, Indo Wings exemplifies how visionary startups, led by founders like Paras Jain, are not just innovating but actively shaping India's growth through next-generation technology.

6. Intellinet Systems : Intellinet Systems is a global aftermarket software company helping OEMs manage parts, service, warranty, and dealer operations through a single, connected digital platform. With more than 15 years of experience, the company works with OEMs across automotive, commercial vehicles, tractors, construction equipment, industrial machinery, and electric vehicles.

Intellinet Systems' solutions are used by manufacturers and their dealer networks in over 70 countries, supporting large and mid-sized OEMs across North America, Europe, the UK, GCC, and Asia-Pacific. The company's customer base includes global and regional OEMs who rely on its software for illustrated parts catalogues, warranty management, service manuals, dealer audits, secondary sales, and analytics.

Recognised by Forbes as one of India's 200 companies with global potential, Intellinet Systems focuses on solving real aftersales challenges—manual processes, poor data visibility, and disconnected systems. Its AI capabilities are applied in practical areas such as parts search, warranty analysis, fraud detection, and service insights.

Headquartered in India, Intellinet Systems partners closely with OEMs to support scalable, secure, and data-driven aftersales operations worldwide.

7. In You : Redefining Sexual Wellness with Science and Holistic Care

In You is transforming sexual wellness in India by combining science, holistic healthcare, and credible solutions in a category long dominated by quick fixes. Founded in August 2024, the startup offers a comprehensive sexual wellness ecosystem anchored in Right Nutrition, Right Counselling, Right Exercises, and Right Food. Its science-backed, organic nutritional formulations are crafted using clinically validated ingredients from India and abroad, produced in USFDA- and FSSAI-approved, ISO- and GMP-certified facilities to meet global standards.

Through a discreet DTC and e-commerce-led approach, In You has already impacted over 10,000 consumers, demonstrating strong repeat adoption while ensuring privacy and accessibility. The platform addresses sexual health at its root, integrating lifestyle, stress, and hormonal considerations to deliver meaningful outcomes.

Led by founder Ajeet Chauhan, In You is now preparing for a phased expansion into the United States, aiming to reach 2 million adults globally by 2028, redefining intimate wellness with science, empathy, and scale.

8. KRAFTORS AI & Research (KRAFTORS AI&R) : Privacy-First AI for Regulated Industries

KRAFTORS AI & Research (KRAFTORS AI&R), founded by Gaurav Jaiswal, is pioneering sovereign AI solutions for enterprises and institutions operating in regulated and data-sensitive sectors. Headquartered in Lucknow, the company develops secure, on-premise artificial intelligence systems that prioritize privacy, compliance, and operational integrity. Its flagship platform, Kraftlens, converts complex documents into structured, audit-ready data while ensuring complete data ownership, empowering organizations to leverage AI without compromising confidentiality.

Beyond enterprise automation, Kraftors is advancing applied research in medical sleep analytics and health-focused AI modelling, positioning the startup at the intersection of innovation, security, and practical impact. As a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program and Microsoft for Business, KRAFTORS AI&R has been recognized at the Forbes Small Business Summit Awards 2025, reflecting its credibility and industry leadership. Guided by Gaurav Jaiswal's vision, Kraftors continues to redefine AI adoption with privacy-first, enterprise-ready solutions built to scale globally while meeting India's high standards for trust and security.

9. Ruhe : Redefining Kitchen and Bath Experiences with Quality and Speed

Ruhe Solutions Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2020 by Kapil Gupta, is reshaping India's kitchen and bath sector through a digital-first, customer-centric approach. Built on the mission of “Make in India,” Ruhe combines domestic manufacturing with technology-enabled distribution, offering high-quality products with long-term warranties and exceptional service.

Initially launched online via its own platform and e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart, Ruhe also leverages fast-delivery partners such as Blinkit and Zepto to ensure products reach customers in minutes. The brand has expanded its footprint to over 1,000 retail partners across India and is now preparing for exports to the USA, Middle East, and Africa.

Focused on quality, convenience, and reliability, Ruhe stands out for its innovative approach to traditional kitchen and bath products. Under Kapil Gupta's leadership, the startup continues to blend technology, design, and manufacturing excellence, setting new benchmarks in India's home solutions landscape.

10. YoCharge : Powering Electric Mobility with Smart Energy Solutions

YoCharge, founded by Jaideep Singh Shaktawat, is transforming the electric mobility ecosystem by building reliable digital infrastructure for EV charging and clean energy management. Headquartered in Udaipur, the startup addresses a critical gap in scalable, software-driven charging networks and fleet energy intelligence. Today, YoCharge operates in 25+ countries, processing over 3 GWh of EV charging monthly, enabling fleets and businesses to transition to electric mobility efficiently and sustainably.

The company's platform combines real-time energy management, predictive analytics, and operational intelligence to ensure accessible, reliable, and scalable charging solutions. Recognised under MeitY's Challenge 9.0 and backed by global investors, YoCharge exemplifies India's ambition to lead in clean technology innovation. Guided by Jaideep Singh Shaktawat, the startup is making electric mobility practical for businesses of all sizes while contributing to a net-zero, sustainable future, demonstrating how homegrown technology can power India's clean energy revolution.

