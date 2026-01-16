National Startup Day 2026: Founders and Startups Shaping India

As India marks National Startup Day 2026, the country's entrepreneurial ecosystem stands at a notable moment of maturity and momentum. Across sectors, founders are building startups that move beyond ideas to execution—solving real-world problems, creating scalable impact, and strengthening India's economic foundation. From deep-tech and fintech to healthcare, sustainability, and consumer innovation, these enterprises reflect a new generation of leadership combining purpose, resilience, and broader ambition, shaping India's growth story through innovation, inclusion, and value creation.

1. ChallanWala - Simplifying Vehicle Compliance, Supporting India's Logistics

ChallanWala is a compliance-focused startup working within India's transport and logistics ecosystem. The platform helps trucks, taxis, and commercial vehicles stay legally road-ready, reducing downtime and improving fleet efficiency. Using real-time Parivahan data, APIs, and a pan-India network of 21,000 lawyers, ChallanWala converts a fragmented compliance process into a more predictable, time-bound system. This lowers logistics costs, strengthens regulatory adherence, and supports multimodal connectivity. Founded by Dr. Arvind Singhatiya, the startup is aligned with the PM Gati Shakti Mission, supporting the nation's mobility infrastructure while improving operational productivity. ChallanWala represents Indian startups where technology solves systemic inefficiencies, enabling businesses to operate smoothly, scale faster, and contribute to India's growth story. By blending innovation, execution, and industry insight, ChallanWala is helping shape the structure of India's logistics and transport ecosystem.

2. eMedica - Non-Invasive, Science-Backed Solutions for Preventive Health

eMedica is a healthcare startup developing non-invasive, research-led solutions to preventive care and overall wellness. The venture focuses on technology-driven interventions that help address lifestyle-related health challenges with measurable outcomes. Its flagship innovation, the eMedica VCF Device, uses voltage, current, and therapeutic frequencies to support cellular repair and improve general well-being. Supported by patents across India and Europe, the startup emphasises accessible, evidence-based healthcare solutions that prioritise human impact. Founded by technologist Hemant Rohera, eMedica operates at the intersection of applied science, engineering, and health, ensuring its innovations are effective, scalable, and safe. By translating complex technology into practical wellness solutions, eMedica demonstrates how startups can drive systemic change in preventive healthcare, support individuals in managing their health, and contribute to India's health and wellness ecosystem.

3. HelpUsGreen - Turning Floral Waste into Sustainable Opportunity

HelpUsGreen is a startup focused on transforming temple flower waste into eco-friendly, livelihood-generating products. Using the concept of “flowercycling,” the company converts discarded flowers into charcoal-free incense, organic compost, biodegradable colors, and other sustainable alternatives. Founded by Karan Rastogi, HelpUsGreen reduces pollution in rivers like the Ganga, promotes a circular economy, and supports rural women through employment. By blending traditional practices with innovation, the startup delivers environmentally conscious products without compromising fragrance or spiritual significance. HelpUsGreen reflects a wave of Indian startups where environmental sustainability, social impact, and scalable innovation converge. The venture demonstrates how purpose-driven entrepreneurship can create ecological and social value while contributing to India's growth story.

4. HooLiv - Building Homes, Enabling Student Communities

HooLiv is a student housing startup in India changing the way students live, learn, and connect. Established in 2019 and backed by investors including Negen Capital, Venture Catalysts, and Inuka.vc, HooLiv focuses on three pillars: comfort, convenience, and community. The platform hosts over 5,000 students and partners with institutions such as IIT Jammu, JSS University Noida, and Sunstone Business School. By offering off-campus accommodation with reliable services, HooLiv supports students with safe and affordable housing. The startup is expanding to on-campus operations, providing housing management, infrastructure development, and maintenance for educational institutes. Founded by entrepreneurs including Chinmoy Mishra, HooLiv combines technology, operational rigour, and student-centric design to deliver a scalable solution to India's higher-Education housing needs. HooLiv demonstrates how startups can not only address unmet needs but also help strengthen the ecosystem for learning, student welfare, and community-building across India.

5. InventIndia Innovations & On2Cook - From Design to Kitchen: Innovation That Transforms Everyday Life

InventIndia and On2Cook represent India's emerging wave of IP-led, manufacturing-ready startups. InventIndia, a product design and engineering firm, has delivered 250+ products to 20+ countries, indicating India's ability to innovate at scale. On2Cook focuses on cooking through deep-tech platforms, designed to make food preparation faster, cleaner, and more energy-efficient for both B2B and B2C markets. Founded by Jyoti Sudhir, these ventures combine design thinking, operational discipline, and ambition to create solutions that are practical, sustainable, and scalable. InventIndia and On2Cook illustrate how startups can transform everyday challenges into innovative, impactful products. Together, they demonstrate how Indian startups can participate in intellectual property, global competitiveness, and industrial innovation—contributing to India's growth story while addressing real-world problems with creativity, technology, and execution.

6. JISA Softech - Securing India's Digital Future, One Enterprise at a Time

JISA Softech is a cybersecurity startup providing cryptographic, privacy, and compliance-driven solutions for regulated sectors such as fintech, government, healthcare, and critical infrastructure. Founded under the leadership of Rumit Shah, the startup focuses on bridging regulatory requirements with scalable, technology-first implementations to enable secure digital transformation. Its portfolio includes cryptographic key management, data protection, and privacy-enhancing technologies that support enterprise resilience, trust, and compliance. JISA Softech helps startups and enterprises move beyond checklist compliance toward practical risk management, positioning digital security as a foundation for growth. By addressing challenges in data privacy, cryptography, and compliance, JISA Softech demonstrates how Indian startups can support technology infrastructure and safeguard critical operations.

7. MentorMyBoard - Mentorship, Governance, and Growth for India's Enterprises

MentorMyBoard (MMB) is a tech-enabled platform focused on governance and leadership development for Indian SMEs. By connecting founders, CXOs, independent, women directors, and promoters with a network of 125+ expert mentors, MMB supports corporate strategy, succession planning, board effectiveness, and capital advisory. The platform also fosters a professional community where senior leaders exchange insights, opportunities, and guidance to help improve business outcomes. Founded by Divya Momaya and Neha Shah, MMB reflects a commitment to building a Viksit Bharat where enterprises scale responsibly, access capital, and navigate leadership transitions. With national recognition and industry backing, the startup supports businesses in adopting structured governance systems, preparing for growth, and implementing sustainable practices. MMB shows how startups can combine technology, mentorship, and strategic insight to contribute to India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

8. NNL ONE - Transforming Nursing Education, Empowering Healthcare Professionals

NNL ONE is a digital-first EdTech startup focused on nursing and medical education in India. Designed to address critical gaps in healthcare learning, the platform offers structured programs for undergraduate studies, competitive exams, postgraduate preparation, and licensing requirements. By combining technology with comprehensive curriculum design, NNL ONE supports quality, accessible education for aspiring nurses and medical professionals across the country. The platform emphasises interactive learning, mentorship, and outcome-oriented approaches, helping students build both knowledge and practical skills relevant to modern healthcare. Founded by Bhupesh Aarora, NNL ONE embodies a progressive, future-ready approach to education, integrating collaboration with institutions and EdTech innovation. Over five years, it has emerged as a widely used platform for healthcare aspirants, supporting learners who contribute to India's healthcare ecosystem.

9. Qualitrix - Modernising Quality Engineering to Accelerate Digital Excellence

Founded in 2016, Qualitrix is a digital quality engineering company focused on modernising enterprise QA through AI, automation, and real-world human insights. Under the leadership of Director Mayank Mittal, the company helps organisations make quality processes faster, autonomous, and scalable—without increasing cost—while delivering secure, stable, and user-ready digital experiences across BFSI, communications, retail, ecommerce, healthcare, education, and digital public infrastructure.

With over 120 clients, including Fortune 500 enterprises, GCCs, DPI programmes, and high-growth unicorns, Qualitrix manages over 280 applications, many serving millions of users. Its work is industry-recognised, with inclusion in the Everest Group Quality Engineering PEAK Matrix and the AI Validation & Testing Excellence Award at the World AI Summit 2025.

Qualitrix delivers end-to-end QE services covering automation, performance, security, AI/ML validation, usability, accessibility, and continuous testing. Its IP-led innovation includes Nogrunt, an AI-native automation platform; Oprimes, a human insights and data platform; and Infinitum, an intelligent open-source automation framework enabling scalable, multi-technology test engineering.

10. Skinkaanti Ayurveda - Ayurveda, Innovation, and Empowerment in Every Bar

Skinkaanti Ayurveda is a handmade soap and natural skincare manufacturer, blending Ayurvedic practices with scalable, modern production. Founded by Pooja Sharma, the startup emphasises quality, innovation, and women empowerment, employing nearly 90% women in its Parwanoo-based operations. Established during the COVID era under the PMEGP scheme, Skinkaanti has grown from a ₹40-lakh investment to a ₹40-crore turnover, serving brands nationwide with natural soaps and body-care products. The company's mission combines traditional Ayurveda, ethical manufacturing, and sustainable business practices, making skincare accessible, environmentally conscious, and socially responsible. Skinkaanti Ayurveda showcases how startups can balance growth with impact, contributing to g both economic empowerment and community development. Its focus on women's employment, scalable production, and Ayurvedic innovation highlights the role of purpose-driven startups in India's growth story.

