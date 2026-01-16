National Startup Day 2026 celebrates the founders and startups transforming ideas into impact across India's rapidly evolving economy. From deep tech and healthcare to education, manufacturing, and consumer innovation, Indian startups are solving real-world challenges at scale while creating jobs and driving inclusive growth. At the heart of this momentum are visionary founders whose resilience, execution, and long-term thinking are strengthening India's position as a global innovation hub. This article highlights the leaders and ventures shaping India's growth story—where ambition meets purpose and innovation drives lasting change.

1. Aurassure - Smarter Data, Safer Cities

Aurassure stands at the forefront of how Indian startups are translating advanced climate data into real-world impact at scale. Aurassure is a climate intelligence company delivering hyperlocal, ground-level monitoring and analytics across air quality, weather, heat, and flood risks. By operating its own sensing infrastructure and integrating it with AI-driven analytics and decision-ready platforms, the organization enables cities, industries, and institutions to move beyond fragmented monitoring toward an integrated, multi-hazard climate intelligence system that supports predictive planning and early action.

With deployments spanning hundreds of cities across India and international markets, Aurassure is building one of the world's largest hyperlocal climate intelligence networks. Its solutions support smart city operations, industrial safety, ESG and insurance risk assessment, and disaster preparedness, translating environmental data into confident decision-making and long-term resilience.

Aurassure reflects the ambition of India's startup ecosystem to build globally relevant solutions that strengthen climate resilience, enable informed decision-making, and empower communities to adapt and thrive in a changing world.

2. Coaches for Performance - Catalysing Leadership. Creating Flow. Driving Impact

Coaches for Performance (CFP) is a leadership transformation firm shaping the future of work by unlocking human potential at scale. Founded by Gitanjali Saksena, CFP draws on her over 25 years of global experience across Europe, India, GCC, and ASEAN, integrating human-centred design, AI, and data into leadership and performance journeys.

Anchored in the belief that “coaching is more than a process - it's a catalyst for meaningful change”, CFP designs bespoke, coaching-led interventions to embed trust, alignment and performance through proprietary frameworks such as ATLAS™ and High-Performance Teams (HPT). These journeys deliver measurable outcomes - cultural transformation, performance acceleration, and teams that consistently redefine success.

Under Gitanjali's leadership- an ICF-credentialed PCC coach, Forbes Coaches Council member, Goldman Sachs 10K Women entrepreneur, and co-author of The ‘Alchemy of Coaching', CFP partners with organizations to create environments where work feels effortless and fulfilling, enabling teams to operate in a sustained state of flow.

3. Compliance Kart (P) Ltd. - Scaling Climate Impact with Integrity

Compliance Kart (P) Ltd., founded by CA (Dr.) Alok Panday along with Co-Founders Ashish Mago and Amity Sharma, is an ultra-specialised Climate Tech company operating at the intersection of carbon markets, environmental compliance, and digital infrastructure. Built to address credibility, scale, and transparency challenges in climate action, Compliance Kart delivers end-to-end carbon credit solutions across project identification, design, MRV, registry onboarding, monetisation, and lifecycle management.

Compliance Kart has launched Envr.Earth, a digital climate marketplace designed to enable credible, transparent, and high-integrity environmental assets. It connects verified carbon credits and sustainability solutions with corporates and institutions, ensuring traceability, compliance, and real climate impact.

What sets Compliance Kart apart is the leadership's deep integration of technology, policy intelligence, and on-ground execution. The team works across high-integrity climate solutions including AFOLU, biochar carbon removal, renewable energy, methane abatement, and industrial decarbonisation, aligning projects with leading global standards and emerging regulatory frameworks.

With a strong focus on measurable climate impact, data-driven verification, and stakeholder value creation, Compliance Kart enables governments, corporates, and communities to participate meaningfully in carbon markets. By combining climate science, digital tools, and market expertise, the founders are shaping the next generation of trust-based, scalable climate finance ecosystems in India and globally.

4. CurryiT - Built with Belief, Growing with India's Startup Spirit

CurryiT reflects on the growing impact of startups on India's economy and on founders like us. Today, India is home to over 1.5 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups, making it one of the world's largest and most vibrant ecosystems. These startups have collectively created more than 16.6 lakh direct jobs, highlighting their significant contribution to employment across sectors like IT, healthcare, services, and more.

Startups are not just about numbers. Over the past decade, they've contributed an estimated 10–15% of GDP growth, adding roughly $140 billion in FY23 alone—a figure projected to surge to $1 trillion by 2030 as the ecosystem matures. For founders at CURRYiT, this momentum is energizing, with better access to capital, infrastructure, mentors, and shared knowledge, making entrepreneurship less lonely and more scalable. Consumers are evolving too, increasingly choosing startup-led brands for quality, authenticity, and value.

This environment inspires CURRYiT to learn faster, iterate better, and build with confidence—knowing the ecosystem is truly backing builders, not just buzzwords.

5. Health Plus Inde - Bridging Borders, Transforming Lives

Health Plus Inde, founded by Mohammad Akhalak, is redefining cross-border healthcare by fostering strong medical collaboration between India and emerging regions. Under his leadership, the brand has developed a rapidly expanding medical tourism and healthcare delivery model that connects African patients with India's top medical expertise. Health Plus Inde deploys specialized Indian transplant teams directly to African countries for critical procedures and also facilitates patient travel to India for complex organ transplant surgeries, supported by advanced infrastructure and comprehensive long-term care solutions.

The organization has successfully conducted multiple surgical camps across Africa, achieving a major milestone in Ghana in 2025, where over 25 organ transplant procedures were completed. Health Plus Inde also became the first India-based healthcare organization to introduce transplant-focused medical care in Ghana, marking a significant achievement in international healthcare collaboration and innovation.

Beyond surgeries, Health Plus Inde is expanding its footprint by setting up dialysis centers and scaling cross-border healthcare services, aiming to improve access to quality healthcare across Africa, Afghanistan, and other underserved regions.

6. Innove Intellects - Protecting Ideas. Empowering Innovation. Enabling Growth

On the occasion of National Startup Day 2026, Innove Intellects LLP, led by Mrs. Pooja Kumar—Registered Patent Agent (Government of India), Startup Facilitator, Mentor, Women Entrepreneur, and Founder & Director—celebrates the founders and innovators driving India's innovation-led growth with global impact.

As India's startup ecosystem expands, protecting innovation has become a critical founder responsibility. A startup's idea is its strongest asset, and Intellectual Property (IP) plays a vital role in safeguarding, nurturing, and scaling innovation into sustainable businesses.

Under Mrs. Pooja Kumar's leadership, Innove Intellects LLP is committed to making IP protection accessible, affordable, and founder-centric. The firm has supported startups across technology, life sciences, engineering, manufacturing, and emerging sectors, filing 100+ patent applications—with startups paying only government fees and no professional charges.

Recognised as a Startup Facilitator, Mrs. Kumar continues to mentor founders from idea stage to IP ownership. On this National Startup Day, Innove Intellects LLP invites startups to take the first step toward securing their innovations.

7. Konkan Estates – Pioneering Managed Farmland and Second Home Developments in Indian Real Estate

Konkan Estates, India's leading managed farmland and second-home developer headed by CEO Mr. Kartik Shivnani, is transforming the Konkan coast into a premier investment and lifestyle destination. With over 40 years of experience in agriculture and green construction, the company specializes in eco-sensitive developments that blend sustainable living with profitable agriculture.

A subsidiary of Tathastu Global Ventures, Konkan Estates operates across Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Sindhudurg, delivering branded managed farmland developments and premium beachfront communities. Headquartered in Ratnagiri, the company enables investors to earn consistent agricultural income from managed farmland while enjoying luxury coastal living.

Its latest launch, Tathastu Mango Valley, is a branded mango farms community featuring 30 exclusive estates offering farmland ownership, passive income, and serene living. The venture is supported by Konkan Agronomics, providing comprehensive farm management, and Fantastic Mangoes, a direct-to-consumer premium mango brand.

Tathastu Global Ventures maintains a diversified portfolio spanning real estate, hospitality, digital services, agri-investments, and legal advisory. Built on transparency, efficiency, and sustainability, the group creates asset-backed, impact-driven ventures that merge lifestyle, agriculture, and investment.

8. QueueBuster POS - Powering Faster Checkouts. Smarter Operations. Scalable Growth

In today's fast-evolving business landscape, the need for technology that simplifies daily operations has never been greater. Founded in 2016 by Varun Tangri, QueueBuster was created to address the everyday operational challenges faced by business owners. Identifying critical gaps in traditional systems, the company set out to build an accessible, mobile-first, and easy-to-use POS solution that delivers real, measurable impact.

Today, QueueBuster has emerged as a trusted retail technology partner, helping 80,000+ merchants streamline checkout experiences, achieve up to 60% faster billing, and gain stronger control over inventory and business data. The platform enables up to 70% improvement in operational efficiency, especially in high-footfall and multi-outlet environments.

With an industry-agnostic design, QueueBuster supports businesses across retail, restaurants, FMCG, amusement parks, public sector, and more. Beyond India, the company has expanded into MENA markets, empowering businesses globally on their digital transformation journey.

9. Tajurba - Empowering Entrepreneurs. Driving Growth. Shaping India's Future

Tajurba, founded by Uma Mansharamani, is more than a platform—it is a movement empowering India's entrepreneurs to think bigger, lead stronger, and grow profitably with integrity. Drawing on Uma's nearly four decades of global business experience, Tajurba bridges strategy with mindset, ambition with alignment, and growth with purpose, providing founders the guidance, tools, and support they need to scale sustainably.

Since its inception, Tajurba has mentored thousands of business owners, helping them navigate challenges, transform vision into value, and turn struggle into measurable growth. The platform enables entrepreneurs to unlock their potential, make informed decisions, and build resilient and scalable businesses in India's competitive MSME ecosystem.

On this National Startup Day, Tajurba celebrates the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship, continuing to support founders across sectors. Under Uma Mansharamani's leadership, the brand remains committed to enabling impactful, sustainable growth and contributing meaningfully to India's next chapter of innovation and enterprise.

10. YourDOST - Care That Scales, Support That Lasts.

YourDOST, led by Co-founder and CEO Richa Singh, is one of India's foremost emotional wellbeing platforms, delivering structured, expert-led mental health support across workplaces and educational institutions. Since its inception, YourDOST has enabled over 30 lakh counselling and support sessions, partnering with 500+ organisations and positively impacting the lives of more than 25 lakh individuals across the country.

Under Richa's leadership, YourDOST has evolved from a campus-first initiative into a comprehensive wellbeing ecosystem focused on prevention, early intervention, and long-term emotional resilience. The platform empowers organisations to move beyond reactive counselling, integrating wellbeing into daily work and academic life through confidential, accessible, and stigma-free support solutions.

Recognised for its people-first and impact-driven approach, YourDOST continues to lead the conversation on mental health in India, demonstrating that when empathy is combined with scale, structure, and intent, the brand can create meaningful, lasting change for individuals, workplaces, and communities alike.

