National Startup Day 2026: Startups & Founders Building India’s Growth Story

As India observes National Startup Day 2026, the focus shifts to the brands emerging from the country's vibrant startup ecosystem—enterprises that have moved from ideas to impact. Across sectors such as technology, healthcare, fintech, sustainability, consumer goods, and education, these startups are building trusted brands rooted in innovation, execution, and market relevance. Backed by strong fundamentals and founder-led vision, they reflect how Indian startups are creating scalable value, strengthening industries, and contributing meaningfully to India's long-term economic growth story.

1. iWill - Making Mental Health Care Accessible, Affordable, and Stigma-Free

iWill is a digital mental health platform focused on transforming how emotional well-being and therapy are accessed in India. Built to address the growing need for affordable, confidential, and inclusive mental health support, the platform enables users to connect with qualified therapists through video, audio, chat, and messaging formats. iWill covers a wide spectrum of concerns including stress, anxiety, depression, relationship issues, and workplace burnout, making professional care more approachable for diverse age groups and backgrounds.

Founded by mental health advocate Shipra Dawar, iWill operates under the broader ePsyClinic ecosystem and reflects a strong mission to normalise conversations around mental health. By leveraging technology, multilingual access, and flexible therapy formats, the startup is breaking barriers of stigma, cost, and geography. As India's startup ecosystem matures, iWill stands out as a purpose-driven healthtech venture, using innovation to build emotional resilience and contribute to a healthier, more balanced growth story for the nation.

2. Sushain – Integrated Digital Ayurveda for Chronic Wellness

Sushain Wellness and Wholeness is transforming Ayurvedic healthcare in India through an integrated, digital-first platform. The startup offers structured reversal programs for chronic disorders such as Hepatitis B, Diabetes, PCOD, IBS, and thyroid imbalances, focusing on long-term healing rather than symptom management. Each program combines personalized Ayurvedic medication with guided nutrition, lifestyle correction, and yoga therapy, ensuring a holistic approach and improved outcomes.

Through its platform, Sushain enables seamless doctor consultations, continuous care monitoring, and access to over 25,000 authentic Ayurvedic products from trusted manufacturers. Founded by Vikram Singh Parmar and Alok Gupta, the company is also building an AI-powered Ayurvedic care layer that supports smarter diagnosis, personalized treatment pathways, and improved doctor-patient matching, with future plans for AI-driven personalized formulations. By blending traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern technology, Sushain is positioning itself as a scalable, future-ready healthtech venture in preventive and restorative wellness.

3. VSNAP Technology Solutions & SITE CRM - From Data to Decisions: Smart Infrastructure for Growing Businesses

VSNAP Technology Solutions & SITE CRM is a leading provider of intelligent growth infrastructure for real estate developers, hospitals, educational institutions, and service-driven enterprises. Founded by Priyatham Kumar, a seasoned entrepreneur and AI-first thought leader in Bangalore's realty tech ecosystem, the company builds scalable technology solutions that solve real operational challenges for growing businesses.

After successfully building Homes247 into one of India's most recognizable real estate portals and integrating proptech into an industry still in its early stages, Priyatham pivoted to creating platforms that enable enterprises to make smarter, data-driven decisions. His deep experience across banking, technology, insurance, real estate, and enterprise sales informs the design of tools that go beyond conventional software.

Through its flagship offerings, VSNAP Technology Solutions & SITE CRM integrates CRM, AI automation, lead intelligence, workflow optimization, Web 3.0 solutions, branding, and performance analytics into a single ecosystem. This enables businesses to transition from manual operations to predictive, data-led decision-making, driving efficiency, growth, and measurable impact.

4. Modello Domani – Redefining Men's Footwear with Craftsmanship and Modern Design

Modello Domani is a premium men's footwear startup that blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, creating high-quality, handmade shoes for wedding, ethnic, formal, and casual wear. The brand is built on a deep understanding of Indian manufacturing capabilities and a vision to offer comfort, style, and accessibility in one package.

Under its platform, customers can explore curated collections that emphasize durability, comfort, and design precision. Modello Domani has been recognized in leading publications for its commitment to quality and innovation in footwear. Founded by Ayush Dewan Khurana, the startup leverages his entrepreneurial vision and global exposure to transform India's men's footwear market. By combining artisanal techniques with modern consumer preferences, Modello Domani is positioning itself as a scalable, design-driven D2C venture, redefining premium footwear in India and creating a new benchmark for quality and style in the sector.

5. Spaceman Spirits Lab – Crafting India's Premium Spirits Portfolio

Spaceman Spirits Lab (SSL) is an independent Indian craft spirits startup creating award-winning brands like SAṂSĀRA Gin, SĪTĀRĀ Rum, and ÄMĀRĀ Vodka. The company is redefining India's premium alcohol landscape by combining heritage, design, and innovation in every bottle.

SSL focuses on high-quality production, global standards, and storytelling that resonates with modern consumers. The startup has expanded across 12 Indian states and international markets, achieving significant growth with listings in global retailers. Founded by Aditya Aggarwal, SSL reflects his vision of creating culturally rich, globally competitive brands. By introducing new verticals such as Indian Whisky Atlas, Agave Spirits, and Housepour RTDs, Spaceman Spirits Lab is setting new benchmarks for innovation, market reach, and consumer engagement in India's premium spirits sector, blending entrepreneurship with creativity and scalability..

6. Where U Elevate – Bridging Talent, Academia, and Industry

Where U Elevate is a talent-tech startup redefining how students, academia, and industry connect in India's evolving workforce landscape. The platform delivers innovative solutions such as hackathons, live case studies, skill-validation programs, and hiring challenges, bridging classrooms with real-world industry experiences.

By aligning education with industry requirements, Where U Elevate enables enterprises to access execution-ready talent while helping institutions enhance curriculum relevance. The startup emphasizes a merit-driven, inclusive ecosystem, empowering students to gain practical skills and build career-ready profiles. Founded by Rishab Ilwadi, the platform leverages his vision of transforming talent pipelines in India. With its integrated approach, Where U Elevate is driving a quiet revolution in the talent ecosystem, fostering collaboration, innovation, and scalable impact across the country, positioning itself as a next-generation solution for India's future-ready workforce.

7. Sawsee Athleisure – Playwear for the Modern Indian Woman

Sawsee Athleisure is a premium startup focused on designing versatile, fabric-first athleisure for Indian women. The brand, which coins the term “playwear,” blends performance, comfort, and style to support women balancing fitness, work, travel, and home. Its debut collection includes activewear, sustainable yogawear, travel, and loungewear, crafted for all-day comfort and seamless transitions between professional and personal spaces.

With proprietary fabrics like FABUL™, PLAYE™, EARTHKIN™, and SERENE™, Sawsee emphasizes durability, breathability, and real-world usability. Ethical manufacturing and sustainability are central, with over 60% of production based in Tiruppur, India, and fully recycled packaging. Founded by entrepreneur Mahi Mohan, the startup combines deep research, fabric innovation, and a vision to empower women through style and freedom of movement. Sawsee Athleisure is positioning itself as a scalable, innovative, and socially conscious brand, redefining the Indian athleisure market with a human-centric, purpose-driven approach.

8. Pash Investment Solution – Strategic Real Estate Advisory for Modern Investors

Pash Investment Solution is a real estate wealth management startup helping HNIs, investors, and businesses make informed, long-term property decisions. The platform focuses on luxury residential, commercial real estate, and emerging investment opportunities, combining market intelligence, transparency, and result-driven strategies to maximize value.

The startup also offers professional leasing solutions through LeaseLoop Services, providing end-to-end, stress-free asset monetization across India. Its data-driven insights and personalized advisory approach allow clients to navigate complex real estate markets efficiently, ensuring sustainable growth and portfolio resilience.

Founded by Himanshu Rustagi, Pash Investment Solution reflects his decade-long experience in Gurgaon and Dubai, integrating global expertise with Indian market dynamics. By blending innovation, client-centricity, and financial acumen, the startup is redefining real estate investment advisory in India, positioning itself as a trusted partner for strategic wealth creation, long-term relationships, and scalable growth..

9. Sambhav Pay – Driving Digital Payments in Rural India

Sambhav Pay is a bootstrapped fintech startup accelerating digital payment adoption across rural and underserved India. The platform offers a secure payment gateway, vendor payout APIs, and financial inclusion initiatives for merchants, vendors, and micro-businesses at the last mile.

What sets Sambhav Pay apart is its “Made in India, built for villages” philosophy. With an API-first infrastructure, automated vendor settlement engine, and banking-grade security, the startup enables seamless transactions for rural enterprises, empowering them with fintech tools traditionally inaccessible outside urban centers.

Founded by first-generation entrepreneur Jayant Mallick from Odisha, Sambhav Pay draws inspiration from the Digital India mission and spiritual guidance of Lord Jagannath. Under his vision, the company is driving financial inclusion, digital literacy, and economic empowerment, making digital payments accessible, reliable, and transformative for rural India.

10. doodledry – Preventive Healthcare for Babies and Kids

doodledry is a health-tech startup dedicated to preventive baby and child care through innovative Smart Wear and wearable products. By focusing on prevention rather than reactive measures, the platform helps parents monitor comfort, hygiene, and overall wellbeing for their children.

The startup integrates technical expertise in textiles and sensors with child-safe, skin-friendly materials, ensuring high-performance, durable, and comfortable products. In parallel, it leverages data-driven insights to guide parents on baby health, offering peace of mind and convenience in everyday care.

Founded by Sangeeta Mohapatra and Sarit Prajna Sahu, doodledry combines deep technical knowledge with business acumen. Their leadership has earned recognition through India's Emerging Brands, Top 100 Brands, Women Achievers, and Amazon Sambhav Best Global Small Business Award. By merging innovation, technology, and child-focused design, doodledry is redefining modern baby care and positioning itself as a scalable, preventive healthcare solution in India's growing D2C ecosystem.

