National Startup Day 2026: The Founders and Startups Powering India Forward

National Startup Day 2026 shines a spotlight on India's vibrant startup ecosystem and the innovators transforming ideas into impactful ventures. From technology and healthcare to fintech and lifestyle, these startups are driving job creation, delivering scalable solutions, and redefining industries. Each featured startup reflects the vision, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit of its founders, shaping India's growth story and positioning the country as a global hub for innovation and inclusive economic progress.

1. Burgrill: Grilled, Honest Food for the Indian Appetite

Burgrill was founded by Shreh Madan to address a clear gap in India's fast-food landscape. On one end were multinational chains offering mass-produced, low-cost food, and on the other were premium burger brands priced beyond everyday reach. Burgrill was created to occupy the middle ground—delivering affordable, premium-quality grilled burgers tailored to the Indian palate.

Built around trust and comfort, the brand introduced Indian flavours alongside balanced options for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian consumers. Over time, Burgrill expanded its menu beyond burgers to include healthy bowls, sandwiches, sides, and more, while staying rooted in its core promise of quality and value.

The journey has been shaped by constant learning and resilience. By focusing on grilled rather than fried QSR offerings, eco-conscious packaging, and continuous innovation through customisation, Burgrill has evolved into a brand that prioritizes customer experience above all else. Today, it stands as a homegrown QSR startup redefining accessible, better-for-you comfort food in India's growing food-tech ecosystem.

2. Eassylife: Simplifying Everyday Services, Empowering Local Communities

Eassylife is a technology-driven, full-stack services marketplace built to simplify everyday life while creating meaningful employment at scale. Led by Chandresh Mehta and Vvikas Aroraa, the platform is designed around a clear vision—making essential services more accessible, affordable, and reliable, while empowering local professionals with steady work, fair earnings, and opportunities for skill development.

What sets Eassylife apart is its industry-first model that allows customers to choose across multiple price points for the same service, increasing transparency, affordability, and demand. Powered by an AI-oriented system, the platform improves service matching, pricing clarity, and overall quality, enabling service providers to optimize schedules, reduce downtime, and grow sustainable micro-enterprises.

By combining technology, choice, and community-focused training and support, Eassylife is building an inclusive ecosystem that uplifts local economies and generates large-scale employment. The platform reflects a new-age startup approach—where innovation is measured not just by convenience, but by real social and economic impact.

3. EnsoLogic Commerce: Redefining Global Trade, One Innovation at a Time

EnsoLogic Commerce, founded by Anil Agrawal, is on a mission to digitize the $32 trillion global cross-border trade (CBT) market. As a third-generation entrepreneur, Anil combines deep industry insight with technological foresight to create scalable, high-impact solutions for one of the world's most complex markets.

Under his leadership, EnsoLogic Commerce has built a team of over 100 professionals, fostering a culture of problem-solving, execution, and innovation. The company is profitable and PAT-positive, reflecting Anil's focus on building sustainable value rather than chasing short-term growth metrics.

Anil's people-first mindset, courage, and relentless optimism have guided the company through every phase of the startup journey. His vision goes beyond building a company—he is creating an ecosystem of problem-solvers determined to transform global commerce. Trusted by shareholders, partners, and his team, Anil is poised to make EnsoLogic Commerce one of India's first trillion-dollar organizations, reshaping international trade while cementing India's position as a global innovation powerhouse.

4. Finemake: Bringing Precision, Standards, and Scale to Every Interior

Finemake, based in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, is transforming India's fragmented interiors market by building what is essentially an operating system for modular interiors. By integrating design software, factory-grade production, and workflow automation, the company streamlines how architects, interior designers, contractors, and showrooms deliver kitchens, wardrobes, and other interiors.

Traditionally, India's interiors sector has relied on carpenters, local suppliers, and manual coordination, leading to delays, errors, and inconsistent quality. Finemake addresses these challenges by connecting design software directly to German and Italian CNC machinery, inventory systems, quality checks, and logistics. Digital drawings are converted into machine-readable files, producing precise, high-quality components assembled into finished interiors.

Crucially, the company keeps designers at the center of the process, enabling architects and studios to retain client relationships and creative control while Finemake manages manufacturing, materials, warranties, and execution. As India's urban housing market grows, Finemake is quietly creating the standards, tools, and technology that will define the next generation of modular interiors.

5. InvesTek: Where Trust, Technology, and Intelligence Grow Wealth

In just two years, InvesTek has established itself as a fast-growing WealthTech firm under the leadership of Sunil Singh, a seasoned financial professional. Built on a strong foundation of trust, research, and technology, InvesTek has successfully blended traditional financial services business with advanced digital innovation. The company operates through five branches across India — Gurgaon, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and Bengaluru and is supported by a team of 100+ professionals across advisory, research, technology, and operations. Today, InvesTek manages over ₹1500 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM) and ₹ 3500 crore in Assets Under Advisory (AUA), reflecting steady client confidence and disciplined execution. A key differentiator is HiAi, InvesTek's proprietary AI-powered platform that enables personalized portfolios, data-driven insights, and enhanced transparency for investors. Looking ahead, InvesTek's roadmap centers on strengthening its proprietary research product, HiAi, expanding digital-first wealth solutions, scaling geographically, and introducing new investment products. By deepening AI-led research and analytics, InvesTek aims to deliver sharper insights, enhanced portfolio outcomes, and a future-ready wealth management experience for investors.

6. JMC Hotels Group India: Building Scalable Hospitality Brands with Operational Excellence

JMC Hotels Group India is a fast-growing hospitality management company delivering reliable, brand-driven hotel solutions across the country. Founded by Mahindra Kumar Desai, who serves as Chairman and Managing Director, the group also operates under Deotel Hotels and Resorts LLP and Mint Tree Hotels and Resorts LLP, offering scalable hotel management models focused on performance, profitability, and consistency.

With over three decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Mr. Desai's journey from trainee to Vice President has shaped the group's strong operational foundation and leadership culture. Today, JMC Hotels Group manages more than 30 hotels and resorts across three states, delivering standardized guest experiences while maximizing asset value for hotel owners and stakeholders.

A key strength of the group lies in its owner-first approach, offering trusted management, operational excellence, and long-term value creation. Actively expanding nationwide, JMC Hotels Group India is working toward an ambitious vision of operating over 100 hotels across India by 2030, building enduring partnerships and sustainable hospitality brands.

7. MyCheckup: Simplifying Preventive Healthcare for a Healthier India

Founded by Dr. Megha Tomar, MyCheckup reflects the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship celebrated on National Startup Day 2026. As India's startup ecosystem continues to grow across healthcare, technology, and digital services, MyCheckup is contributing to the country's economic and social transformation by focusing on accessible, preventive healthcare solutions.

Built with a vision to address real-world healthcare challenges, MyCheckup emphasizes early detection, routine health monitoring, and scalable digital-first solutions that empower individuals to take control of their well-being. Under Dr. Tomar's leadership, the venture embodies the resilience and clarity required to innovate in complex and evolving environments, aligning healthcare delivery with India's broader digital advancement.

Supported by the momentum of initiatives such as Startup India and a strengthening investment ecosystem, MyCheckup represents how founder-led startups are driving inclusive growth while creating meaningful impact. As National Startup Day 2026 highlights, ventures like MyCheckup demonstrate how innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurship are shaping India's growth story and reinforcing its position as a global innovation hub.

8. Mudita: Building Conscious Leadership for High-Growth Environments

Mudita, founded by Dr. Shivani Khetan, operates at the intersection of neuroscience, leadership, and human behaviour, bringing a deeply human-centric lens to India's fast-evolving startup ecosystem. The initiative supports founders and leadership teams in cultivating clarity, emotional resilience, and conscious decision-making within high-pressure, growth-driven environments.

Drawing on evidence-informed frameworks and professional experience within institutional settings such as Fortis Healthcare, Dr. Khetan integrates neuroscience with reflective and expressive processes to enhance self-regulation, adaptability, and sustainable performance. Rather than positioning expressive arts as therapy, Mudita uses creative reflection as a leadership tool—enabling insight, awareness, and cognitive flexibility in complex decision-making contexts.

In an era where technology continues to accelerate change, Mudita reflects a global shift in how leadership is understood. Innovation today is not only about building smarter systems, but about nurturing leaders who remain emotionally literate, self-aware, and deeply connected to their teams and the human impact of what they create—ensuring growth that is both effective and sustainable.

9. NBIS: Designing Intelligent, Sustainable Spaces with Precision

NBIS, founded by Harsh Tyagi, is a design-led practice specializing in creating high-quality residential and commercial interior spaces through advanced Building Information Modelling (BIM). Built on the belief that design must balance aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability, NBIS leverages the latest technology to deliver innovative, budget-conscious solutions tailored to client needs.

Harsh Tyagi brings deep expertise in BIM-driven design transparency, enabling clients to visualize, plan, and execute projects with greater clarity and precision. With certifications as a Color Consultant and in Scientific Vastu, along with professional credentials from Autodesk and Graphisoft, NBIS integrates technical accuracy with thoughtful design principles.

Over the past five years, NBIS has successfully completed more than 45 projects, offering end-to-end BIM-based solutions that reduce uncertainty and enhance execution efficiency. By combining digital design tools, sustainable practices, and structured project workflows, NBIS empowers clients to achieve optimal design outcomes while ensuring transparency, innovation, and long-term value—reflecting the evolving standards of India's modern design and construction ecosystem.

10. StyloWorld: Unified Technology for Clarity, Control, and Scalable Enterprise Growth

StyloWorld, a 100% bootstrapped Indian enterprise technology company, is redefining how manufacturing and process-driven organisations modernise operations. Co-founded by Bhanu Prakash Kandula and Dhruthi Rao Boddupelli, the company has served over 15,000 users by delivering unified, cloud-native platforms that bring clarity, efficiency, and scalability to complex enterprise environments.

Manufacturing and process-driven enterprises often struggle with fragmented software systems across operations, finance, sales, and analytics, slowing decision-making and increasing costs. StyloWorld addresses this challenge by offering a single, integrated business operating ecosystem under the Stylo brand, designed to reflect real operational workflows rather than impose rigid structures.

Through its platforms, Stylo and StyloDesk, the company enables businesses to automate processes, gain real-time insights, and scale confidently. Dhruthi Rao Boddupelli, as Co-founder and Technical Head, drives the technology vision, ensuring dependable, purpose-driven systems aligned with enterprise needs. Looking ahead, StyloWorld plans to deepen automation, introduce AI-driven insights, and continue building a globally relevant, India-made enterprise platform that replaces operational complexity with clarity.

