National Startup Day 2026: The Startups and Founders Behind India’s Growth Story

As India celebrates National Startup Day 2026, the country stands at the forefront of global innovation, powered by a new generation of ambitious startups and visionary founders. From fintech and AI to healthcare and deep-tech, Indian startups are solving real-world problems, creating jobs, and building globally scalable businesses. Backed by a rapidly maturing ecosystem of investors, institutions, and policy support, these ventures reflect India's entrepreneurial confidence and resilience. This special feature highlights startups and founders driving growth, impact, and innovation across India's evolving economic landscape.

1. Core De Industries: Where Deep Science Meets Scalable Food Innovation

Core De Industries is redefining India's contract manufacturing landscape for the Food & Beverage sector by seamlessly bridging deep science with culinary artistry. Founded by Rishi Sanjay Korde—an IIT-BHU Gold Medalist and Imperial College London alumnus—the company has quickly emerged as a premier R&D-driven manufacturing partner, earning recognition in the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200. Core De empowers ambitious startups and HoReCa brands to launch sophisticated, health-forward products through a distinctive concept-to-commercialization model. Moving beyond traditional production, the company offers end-to-end support rooted in research, functional nutrition, and sustainable innovation. Under Rishi's leadership, Core De champions a partner-first approach that enables brands to scale with confidence while meeting evolving consumer expectations. By combining scientific rigor with operational excellence, Core De Industries is strengthening India's position in global food tech and shaping the future of nutrition-led innovation.

2. Edgefleet.AI: Deploying AI Where It Matters Most

Edgefleet.AI is a deep-tech startup building practical, deployment-ready AI and robotics platforms for real-world systems. Founded by Vishal Salgotra, the company operates across industrial automation, sports technology, and agritech, focusing on solutions that move beyond experimentation to measurable impact on the ground. Unlike lab-centric AI models, Edgefleet.AI emphasizes scalable system architecture, edge intelligence, and data-driven decision-making to solve complex operational challenges. Backed by leadership experience from global markets and strategic training at MIT Sloan, the startup blends technological depth with execution discipline. Edgefleet.AI also plays an active role in India's innovation ecosystem by collaborating with academic institutions and mentoring young engineers and founders. With a clear commitment to responsible AI adoption, the company is building intelligent systems that enhance efficiency, reliability, and productivity across sectors—positioning itself as a meaningful contributor to India's next phase of technology-led growth.

3. Emvo: Sovereign Voice AI Built for Real Enterprise Decisions

Emvo is setting a new standard for enterprise voice AI by moving beyond demos to real, decision-owning systems. Co-founded by Sumit Ranjan, Emvo is building sovereign, agentic voice AI designed for compliance-heavy industries where data control, accuracy, and accountability are non-negotiable. Anchored in insights from over 100 enterprise leaders, Emvo's 2026 architecture rests on four pillars: sovereign control with full AI stack ownership and on-prem deployment, authentic agency delivering over 98% accuracy in regulated conversations, seamless API-first integration with enterprise systems, and provable business impact tied to efficiency, revenue, and risk. Emvo embeds governance and business logic directly into fine-tuned models, ensuring superior accuracy, latency, and security behind the firewall. As an OWASP Agentic AI contributor, Sumit Ranjan is positioning Emvo as trusted infrastructure for enterprises adopting AI at scale.

4. India Next Capital: Powering Scalable Growth with Smart Capital

India Next Capital is a new-age financial advisory and capital solutions firm built to address a critical gap in India's startup and mid-market ecosystem—access to structured, flexible, and founder-aligned capital. Founded by Vaibhav Aggarwal, the firm specializes in structured credit, acquisition finance, and pre-IPO liquidity, enabling companies to scale without diluting long-term vision. Backed by leadership experience across Bain, Cushman & Wakefield, and ICICI, India Next Capital brings institutional discipline to entrepreneurial growth journeys. With transactions exceeding USD 1 billion, the firm has played a pivotal role in some of India's most complex liquidity and growth events. Unlike traditional banking models, India Next Capital focuses on bespoke solutions, value creation, and capital efficiency. By engineering financial runways rather than short-term exits, the firm has become a trusted growth partner and a quiet force behind several of India's most ambitious and resilient startup success stories.

5. MedsCred: Making Healthcare Affordable, Instant, and Intelligent

MedsCred is emerging as Bharat's AI-first healthcare financing backbone, built for the realities of New Bharat. Founded by Hardik Choksi, a proven entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience scaling multiple billion-dollar ventures, MedsCred leverages advanced AI, automation, and deep-tech integrations to redefine healthcare affordability. The platform enables instant medical EMI solutions, intelligent claims orchestration, and precision-led credit decisioning for both insured and uninsured patients. By embedding AI across eligibility assessment, risk scoring, claims intelligence, and settlement workflows, MedsCred dramatically reduces turnaround times while safeguarding portfolio quality. Operating as a unified financial orchestration layer, it seamlessly connects hospitals, patients, insurers, and lenders into a high-trust ecosystem. As healthcare consumption rises and affordability becomes mission-critical, MedsCred is addressing one of India's most pressing challenges—ensuring timely access to care without financial barriers and strengthening resilience across the healthcare ecosystem.

6. Paninian Aerospace: India's Autonomous Flight, Designed & Made In-House

Paninian Aerospace has been pioneering the design and development of SVAYATT® Platform, a Next Gen Affordable Autonomous Aerial System [ NGAAAS ] for Cruise Missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles including Autonomous Combat Systems which are fully designed inhouse. SVAYATT®, meaning Autonomous in Sanskrit, is powered by their proprietary Autonomous Mission Planning Software called KalmanIntel®.

Being the first among the Indian DeepTech startup ecosystem to come with a fully home grown design for family of Small AeroEngines in the range of 1.5 kN-12 kN range which can power these missions developed with Meity Grants, Paninian, founded by Raghavendra Adla, is now embarking on producing Low Cost Autonomous Systems in the 1-4 Tonne Class to serve the needs of the Indian Defense Sector, especially the Indian Airforce and Navy from their New Facility at Adibatla Aerospace Park, Hyderabad which can produce Advanced Composite Airframes and Turbojet Engines under one roof.

7. RentenPe: Turning Rent into a Pathway to Financial Inclusion

RentenPe is redefining how rent payments contribute to financial inclusion in India by transforming everyday transactions into credit-building opportunities. Co-founded and led by Sarika Shetty, RentenPe is creating India's first Rent Score™, designed to reward timely rent payments and help tenants establish formal credit histories. Built with a consumer-first approach, RentenPe enables transparent, secure, and technology-driven rent transactions between tenants and landlords. Under Sarika's leadership, the platform unlocks access to improved financial opportunities for India's vast rental population, addressing a long-standing gap in the credit ecosystem. Her entrepreneurial journey reflects a commitment to solving real-world problems at scale, using fintech and proptech innovation to build trust and accountability. As India celebrates National Startup Day, RentenPe stands out as a powerful example of how digital innovation can drive inclusion, empower renters, and support long-term economic growth.

8. SunCrypto: India's Simplest Crypto Investment Platform

Founded by Umesh Kumar, SunCrypto is one of India's fastest-growing fintech startups, redefining how Indians invest in virtual digital assets (VDA). Built with a strong vision to make cryptocurrency simple, secure, and accessible, SunCrypto has emerged as one of the top three crypto exchanges in India, serving over 25 lakh users and managing $50 million in assets. Launched as a bootstrapped platform in 2021, the startup focuses on eliminating complexity for Indian investors through its seamless INR trading interface. It prioritizes trust and safety with Ledger-backed cold wallet security and insurance coverage of up to $150 million, ensuring strong protection of user funds. With access to 600+ tokens and investment options starting at just ₹100, SunCrypto has successfully democratized crypto investing, particularly for first-time and retail investors across India. From humble beginnings to building a ₹500 crore fintech brand, SunCrypto stands as a powerful example of vision-driven entrepreneurship contributing to India's rapidly evolving digital economy.

9. TechInvention Lifecare Limited: Advancing Global Health Equity Through Innovation

TechInvention Lifecare Limited is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing global health equity through innovation-driven solutions. Founded and led by Syed S. Ahmed, the company was created to address critical healthcare gaps in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs), with a strong focus on diagnostics, vaccines, and novel biotherapeutics. Driven by a vision of systemic change, TechInvention combines scientific rigor with scalable manufacturing to improve access to essential healthcare. Under Syed's leadership, the company has achieved significant growth, earning recognition in the Forbes India 200 and securing industry-leading certifications. TechInvention is also spearheading the establishment of the Global Collaborative Centre for Medical Countermeasures (GCMC) in India—an EU-GMP-compliant facility supporting end-to-end vaccine and biotherapeutic development for LMICs. Integrating sustainability and climate-conscious practices, TechInvention stands as a powerful example of innovation with purpose in India's growth story.

10. Toprankers: Empowering Diverse Career Journeys Beyond the Usual Path

Toprankers is one of India's leading ed‑tech platforms, building a comprehensive career ecosystem that guides students toward meaningful pathways beyond conventional engineering and medical routes. Founded in 2016 by Gaurav Goel, who serves as Co‑Founder & CEO, the company focuses on helping learners discover careers in law, management, design, humanities, judiciary, and related competitive fields.

Driven by the belief that education should unlock clarity, opportunity, and long‑term impact, Toprankers combines technology‑enabled learning with personalised mentorship, test preparation, and career counselling. Its platform includes flagship brands and programs that cater to a wide range of competitive exams, helping students prepare with a blend of online and offline support. With a rapidly expanding presence that includes 50+ test prep centres across India, the company is making quality education more accessible for learners from diverse geographies.

Under Gaurav Goel's leadership, Toprankers is reshaping how students discover careers, prepare for competitive pathways, and transition into professional life, reflecting the evolving future of learning and student‑first ed‑tech innovation in India.

