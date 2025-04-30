OnePlus 13T: Next-Gen Performance with OxygenOS 15 and 80W Charging

After a series of teasers, OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 13T. The device will mark the brand's return to the compact flagship segment when it is launched in China on 24th April 2025. According to leaked specifications, the latest OnePlus mobile phone is expected to feature 80W fast-charging support, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and OxygenOS 15. As a compact flagship, the phone is expected to be priced north of Rs. 50,000, making it an ideal choice for people seeking flagship performance at an affordable price point.

While OnePlus 13T is currently slated for launch only in China, the smartphone is expected to make a global debut in the coming months. Once it hits the Indian market, you can purchase this compact flagship in Easy EMIs by shopping with Bajaj Finserv. With the Easy EMI plans, you can divide the cost of the device into nominal instalments instead of paying a lump sum upfront.

OnePlus 13T: Teased specifications

Through a Weibo post, OnePlus China head, Louise Jie, revealed some crucial details about the upcoming OnePlus 13T handset. According to the post, the latest OnePlus mobile will be available in three colours - Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Grey, and an exclusive Pink Edition. The OnePlus 13T will also feature the latest Silk Glass finish, which lends a soft and delicate feel to the handset.

13T will sport a ‘Metal Cube Deco', a one-piece metallic camera module. This will give the back of the phone a more unified and refined look that is expected from flagships. With this cutting-edge design, OnePlus is marking a departure from its earlier design blueprints. As per leaked details, this compact premium flagship handset will also come with IP68 protection.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the phone will have a customisable ‘Quick Key' action button instead of the conventional Alert Slider. While this button can still toggle between ring, silent, and vibration modes, users can also customise its function for different tasks. This new integration ensures more flexibility for users.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the hardware and software specs of this latest OnePlus mobile phone, based on the leaked OnePlus 13T specifications:

Rumoured specifications: OnePlus 13T Display 6.32-inch 1.5K 120Hz OLED display RAM Up to 16GB ROM Up to 512GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor Rear cameras 50MP + 50MP Front camera 32MP Battery 6,260 mAh with 80W fast-charging Operating system Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15

What can we expect from OnePlus 13T

80W fast-charging support

According to the leaked specifications, the OnePlus 13T will feature a powerful 6,260 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. The phone is expected to use the same ‘Glacier Battery' as seen on existing OnePlus mobiles like the Ace Pro 3 (not available in India). This cutting-edge battery tech is expected to offer higher charging speeds, better battery life, and more stable voltage. The 80W fast-charging feature is expected to help charge the handset from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Immersive 1.5K display

OnePlus 13T is expected to be the latest OnePlus mobile phone with a 1.5K display. The brand has confirmed that the device will feature a 6.32-inch flat OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. This high-resolution and fluid display will elevate streaming, gaming, and scrolling experiences for users.

Snappier processor and performance

As per reports from the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, the OnePlus 13T is set to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This powerful octa-core processor will likely be paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB ROM. This combination is expected to make the performance of this compact flagship device snappier.

Powerful cameras expected

OnePlus 13T is rumoured to debut with a dual rear camera set-up. Leaked reports suggest a 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and 4x lossless zoom capabilities will handle photography and videography duties.

Oxygen OS 15

The OnePlus 13T is expected to launch with the brand's latest operating system, OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15. OxygenOS 15 is expected to boost performance, upgrade speeds, and offer smoother animations. It will also ensure optimised battery usage and better AI capabilities on the handset.

OnePlus 13T: Expected launch date and price in India

While OnePlus 13T is set to launch in China on 24th April 2025, there is no official confirmation that the phone will launch in the global markets. However, since India is one of the leading global smartphone markets, this latest OnePlus mobile phone will likely make it here. According to rumours, the OnePlus 13T may be launched in India as OnePlus 13S, and it could be unveiled in June 2025.

Similarly, there is no clarity on the OnePlus 13T launch price. Currently, the OnePlus 13R retails for Rs. 42,999, and the OnePlus 13 is available for Rs. 65,999. Therefore, OnePlus 13T is expected to be priced anywhere between these ranges. According to rumours, the latest OnePlus mobile is expected to be priced around Rs. 50,000-Rs. 55,000.

How to buy the OnePlus 13T without draining your pockets

As already mentioned, the OnePlus 13T is expected to fall in the premium price bracket in India. However, you can still purchase this flagship handset without breaking the bank by shopping with Bajaj Finserv. All you have to do is visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store once the OnePlus 13T is launched in India. You can then purchase the smartphone on Easy EMIs and pay for it in instalments over flexible tenures. Apart from Easy EMI convenience, you can also score exciting discounts and exclusive deals on select products. This way, you can upgrade to the latest OnePlus mobile without taking on a hefty financial burden!

After its launch in India, shop for the OnePlus 13T on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finserv.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!