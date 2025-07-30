Latest Tech News Brand Stories PNB MetLife Launches Value Fund: Build Long-Term Wealth Through Value Investing

Value investing is a time-tested investment approach that focuses on identifying fundamentally strong companies available at attractive prices. By buying into quality businesses that are temporarily undervalued due to factors like market neglect or cyclical downturns, investors aim to benefit as the market eventually corrects the mispricing.

With the launch of the new PNB MetLife Value Fund at an NAV of 10, investors now have an opportunity to participate in this proven strategy through a research-backed, actively managed fund designed to deliver long-term capital growth.

PNB MetLife Value Fund is now open for investment and the final allocation date is July 28, 2025.

Benefits of the PNB MetLife Value Fund

1. Long-Term Wealth Creation: The fund's core strategy is to invest in undervalued companies with solid fundamentals. Over time, as the market corrects its mispricing, investors stand to gain from both price appreciation and earnings growth.

2. Active Fund Management: Unlike passive funds, this actively managed fund, guided by expert research and market insights, aims for higher long-term returns. This strategy is driven by a fund management team with a proven track record, reflected in 99% of PNB MetLife's equity funds AUM receiving 4 or 5-star Morningstar ratings.

3. Outperformance Potential: The Nifty 500 Value 50 Index has significantly outperformed the Nifty 50, delivering a 5-year CAGR of 39.51% versus 20.29% as of May 31, 2025, demonstrating the potential of a value-driven approach.

4. Sectoral Opportunities: The fund benefits from exposure to currently undervalued sectors like Energy, Financials, Commodities, and Power, many of which are trading below their historical P/E ratios and offer attractive entry points.

5. Ideal for the Current Environment: With interest rates softening and the earnings outlook improving, the timing is ideal to enter a value-focused strategy that can effectively capitalize on market inefficiencies.

6. Added Protection and Tax Efficiency: When availed through PNB MetLife ULIP Plans, the fund offers life cover of up to 10 times the annualized premium, along with tax-free maturity benefits (applicable if annual premiums do not exceed 2.5 lakhs, as per current tax laws).

Who Should Invest?

Value Fund can be considered by investors who:

  • Understand the concept of value investing and believe in it
  • Have patience to wait till the company unlocks its true worth and its stock price to realize its true value
  • Are comfortable taking risks for potential high returns in the future

The new fund is available with PNB MetLife Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs), offering a seamless experience across both the PNB MetLife official website (www.pnbmetlife.com) and offline distribution channels.

Disclaimer:

IN THIS POLICY, THE INVESTMENT RISK IN INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO IS BORNE BY THE POLICYHOLDER. The unit linked insurance products do not offer any liquidity during the first five years of the contract.

PNB MetLife Value Fund (SFIN: ULIF03615/07/25VALUEFUNDS117) is an actively managed fund. The fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by actively investing in companies which are attractively valued. The companies that the fund seeks to invest in would typically have lower earnings or book value multiple relative to either broader markets, their comparable peers, or their own history. The relative valuation-based strategies are best suited for individuals with very high risk tolerance and long-term investment goals

UIN details of ULIP offerings:

PNB MetLife Smart Goal Ensuring Multiplier UIN: 117L139V01

PNB MetLife Goal Ensuring Multiplier UIN: 117L133V07

PNB MetLife Smart Platinum Plus UIN: 117L125V06

PNB MetLife Term with Unit Linked Insurance Plan UIN: 117L136V04

PNB MetLife Mera Wealth Plan UIN: 117L098V08

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 13:17 IST
