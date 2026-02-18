menu
Provenance AI Appoints Mohith Agadi as CEO and to Represent the Company at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Provenance AI has appointed founder Mohith Agadi as CEO, aiming to combat misinformation using AI verification and blockchain. Agadi will represent the company at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, focusing on responsible AI deployment amidst rising global concerns about AI-generated misinformation.

Feb 18 2026
By HT TECH

Provenance AI Appoints Mohith Agadi as CEO and to Represent the Company at India AI Impact Summit 2026
Provenance AI Appoints Mohith Agadi as CEO and to Represent the Company at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Lewes, Delaware, United States & Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Provenance AI, an AI-powered fact-checking agent and SaaS platform incubated by Fact Protocol, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed founder Mohith Agadi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As part of this next phase, Agadi will also represent Provenance AI at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, a global forum focused on responsible, inclusive, and high-impact AI deployment.

Provenance AI is built to tackle the rising global challenge of misinformation and disinformation amplified by artificial intelligence. Research from the World Economic Forum has identified AI-generated misinformation as one of the most significant short-term global risks, with a majority of experts warning of its potential to undermine public trust, democratic processes, and social cohesion. In parallel, industry analysts project that enterprise spending to combat misinformation and disinformation could exceed USD 30 billion by 2028, reflecting the growing operational, reputational, and societal risks posed by false information at scale.

Against this backdrop, Provenance AI combines real-time AI verification with blockchain-anchored provenance to trace claims back to their original sources, evaluate supporting evidence, and store structured verification records that are transparent, auditable, and retrievable over time. The platform operates through a public-facing AI agent as well as a standalone SaaS interface and APIs for organizations and developers.

Since launching its fact-checking AI agent, Provenance Fact-check, on X (formerly Twitter) in October 2025, Provenance AI has delivered 6,664 fact-checks, reaching users in 46 countries and generating approximately 6.7 million views and 140,000 engagements. Verdict outcomes highlight the complexity of modern information flows, with 37% True, 23% Mostly True, 13% Mostly False, 8% False, 5% Mixed, and 15% Unverifiable cases — the latter underscoring gaps where reliable sources are insufficient for cross-verification.

The company recently achieved a USD 7 million valuation through an automated capital formation process, providing additional resources to expand product development, strengthen human-in-the-loop validation, scale multilingual coverage, and deepen partnerships across media, enterprise, and AI ecosystems.

“The impact of AI-driven misinformation is no longer theoretical — it is measurable and accelerating,” said Mohith Agadi, CEO of Provenance AI. “Provenance exists to ensure that truth remains verifiable by preserving the origin, context, and evidence behind information. Participating in the India AI Impact Summit is an opportunity to engage with policymakers and industry leaders on how provenance and verification infrastructure can support responsible AI adoption at scale.”

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, convened under India's national AI initiatives, brings together governments, researchers, industry leaders, and civil society to address AI governance, safety, and real-world impact — themes closely aligned with Provenance AI's mission.

About Provenance AI

Provenance AI is an AI-powered fact-checking agent and SaaS platform designed to combat misinformation and disinformation at scale. By tracing the provenance of information and anchoring structured verification records on blockchain, Provenance enables transparent, auditable truth for individuals, organizations, and AI systems.

For more information, visit https://provenance.technology.

Media Contact Details

Gopi Bharadwaj, Fact Protocol - Perspective Software, LLC, support@fact.technology, +1 (302) 365-0606

