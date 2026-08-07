realme TechLife's 20000mAh 45W Fast Charging Power Bank Hits Flipkart Shelves at Special Price of ₹2,299
realme TechLife's 20000mAh 45W Fast Charging Power Bank launched on August 6, 2026, exclusively on Flipkart. With a launch price of ₹2,299, it features fast charging, a digital display, and compatibility with various devices, ideal for on-the-go use.
New Delhi, India – August 6, 2026: realme TechLife has kicked off sales of its 20000mAh 45W Fast Charging Power Bank, giving users a fast, high-capacity charging option built around a high-quality mobile-standard battery cell. The power bank is available exclusively on Flipkart from August 6 to August 16, 2026, at a special launch price of ₹2,299, offering an instant ₹500 discount over its Market Operating Price (MOP) of ₹2,799.
The realme TechLife 20000mAh 45W Fast Charging Power Bank features a mobile-standard battery cell for better safety, along with 45W fast charging, SUPERVOOC compatibility, a built-in Type-C cable, and support for charging multiple devices at once. A smart digital display offers real-time visibility into battery level and charging progress.
Ideal for users juggling work, travel, and everyday commutes, the power bank minimises the need to carry separate chargers and cables, supporting smartphones, tablets, TWS earbuds, and gaming devices with equal ease.
Key Features
- 20,000mAh high-capacity mobile-standard battery cell for extended power backup
- 45W Fast Charging for compatible devices
- SUPERVOOC charging compatibility
- Built-in Type-C cable for cable-free convenience
- Charge multiple devices simultaneously
- Smart digital display for real-time battery and charging status
- Portable, travel-friendly design for everyday use
Availability & Launch Offer
- Sale Period: August 6 – August 16, 2026
- Platform: Flipkart
- Market Operating Price (MOP): ₹2,799
- Net Effective Price (Launch Offer): ₹2,299
- Launch Benefit: Instant ₹500 limited-period introductory offer
Buy Now: Grab It on Flipkart
Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.
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