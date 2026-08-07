realme TechLife's 20000mAh 45W Fast Charging Power Bank Hits Flipkart Shelves at Special Price of  2,299

New Delhi, India – August 6, 2026: realme TechLife has kicked off sales of its 20000mAh 45W Fast Charging Power Bank, giving users a fast, high-capacity charging option built around a high-quality mobile-standard battery cell. The power bank is available exclusively on Flipkart from August 6 to August 16, 2026, at a special launch price of ₹2,299, offering an instant ₹500 discount over its Market Operating Price (MOP) of ₹2,799.

The realme TechLife 20000mAh 45W Fast Charging Power Bank features a mobile-standard battery cell for better safety, along with 45W fast charging, SUPERVOOC compatibility, a built-in Type-C cable, and support for charging multiple devices at once. A smart digital display offers real-time visibility into battery level and charging progress.

Ideal for users juggling work, travel, and everyday commutes, the power bank minimises the need to carry separate chargers and cables, supporting smartphones, tablets, TWS earbuds, and gaming devices with equal ease.

Key Features

20,000mAh high-capacity mobile-standard battery cell for extended power backup

45W Fast Charging for compatible devices

SUPERVOOC charging compatibility

Built-in Type-C cable for cable-free convenience

Charge multiple devices simultaneously

Smart digital display for real-time battery and charging status

Portable, travel-friendly design for everyday use

Availability & Launch Offer

Sale Period: August 6 – August 16, 2026

Platform: Flipkart

Market Operating Price (MOP): ₹ 2,799

Net Effective Price (Launch Offer): ₹ 2,299

Launch Benefit: Instant ₹ 500 limited-period introductory offer

Buy Now: Grab It on Flipkart

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