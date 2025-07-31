In a ground breaking initiative that redefines how premium technology is introduced to regional markets, Aditya Vision Limited, East India's largest consumer electronics retail chain, has successfully hosted the first-ever Samsung Experience Meet across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh on 20th July 2025. The event marked a significant milestone not just for the retail giant but also for tech enthusiasts, first-time smartphone buyers, and communities in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities who, for the first time, experienced the magic of Samsung's foldable innovation first hand.

The Experience Meet was more than a traditional product launch. It was a multi-city celebration that brought together innovation, interactivity, hospitality, and a massive ₹18 crore reward campaign, all under one roof. At the heart of this mega event was Samsung's unveiling of its newest foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE. While the launch of such futuristic devices typically takes place in the high-end showrooms of metro cities, Aditya Vision broke convention by transforming its retail stores into full-scale experience zones across Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Muzaffarpur, Gorakhpur, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad and Varanasi.

These stores became hubs of discovery where customers were invited to engage directly with cutting-edge devices. They could interact with trained tech experts and enjoy an immersive, celebratory environment filled with excitement, product demos, food, and rewards. Mr. Yashovardhan Sinha, Managing Director of Aditya Vision Limited, emphasized the brand's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. He noted that technology should not be confined to urban centers and that this initiative aimed to bring the future of smartphones into the hands of people across all regions.

This belief was evident in the scale and diversity of the event, which welcomed guests from all walks of life. From tech-savvy youth and digital creators to professionals and curious families, the event offered something for everyone. The unique approach of the Samsung Experience Meet distinguished it from conventional technology exhibitions. Rather than focusing solely on product specifications, it emphasized engagement, enjoyment, and education.

Visitors were welcomed with refreshments, interactive zones, and engaging tech sessions. Attendees didn't simply come to look at smartphones but they stayed to experience a dynamic and entertaining showcase of innovation. Central to this experience were the foldable smartphones themselves, which were made available for live demonstrations and guided walk-throughs.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 attracted attention for its impressive 7.6-inch AMOLED inner display and its versatile 6.2-inch cover screen. Designed for multitaskers, professionals, and creators, the Fold 7 includes support for the S Pen Fold Edition and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Its triple-camera setup, led by a 50MP main sensor, made it a favourite for photography lovers and those who seek premium functionality in a sleek design. With multi-window drag-and-drop features, the Fold 7 allows users to perform multiple tasks at once with ease.

Equally eye-catching was the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Its compact design and stylish clamshell structure offered a refreshing alternative to traditional smartphones. The phone's 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display is complemented by a 3.4-inch cover display that allows users to access widgets, check notifications, and even take quick selfies. With FlexCam features for hands-free photography and water resistance rated at IPX8, the Flip 7 offered both durability and style. Powered by the same flagship processor as the Fold 7 and supporting 25W fast charging, it was clearly built with modern users in mind.

Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Z Flip FE, a more accessible version of its foldable technology. With a 6.6-inch AMOLED main display, a 1.9-inch cover screen, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the Flip FE allowed more users to step into the foldable future without compromising on quality. Its dual AI-powered cameras and a 3500mAh battery with fast charging ensured that even this budget-friendly option delivered strong performance.

However, what truly set the Experience Meet apart was the hospitality-first approach of Aditya Vision. Each participating store was transformed into a welcoming space where technology and community could come together. Trained product specialists and Samsung experts were on-site to assist customers, answer questions, and help them explore the devices through one-on-one guidance. The environment encouraged interaction, learning, and excitement, making the experience enjoyable even for those who were encountering foldable phones for the first time.

Customers who attended the event were not just introduced to Samsung's latest innovations, they were also treated to a complete and hassle-free buying experience. Aditya Vision offered exclusive benefits including pre-order assistance, doorstep delivery, flexible EMI options, and exchange bonuses. Select models even came with complimentary Samsung Care+ support, further adding value to each purchase.

Adding to the excitement was Aditya Vision's annual Buy & Win Customer Reward Campaign, which returned this year on an unprecedented scale. Titled "BUY & WIN 2025", the campaign offered customers a chance to win prizes from a ₹18 crore prize pool simply by making a purchase during the promotional period. The rewards lineup included 175 Cars, 1251 bikes and three dream homes located in Lucknow, Patna, and Ranchi. Plus, enjoy exciting cashback, easy EMIs, zero down payment, instant hand-to-hand delivery, and interest-free financing options.

The impact of the event went far beyond the immediate transactions. It signaled a new direction in how technology can be introduced and celebrated in India's non-metro regions. The Samsung Experience Meet showed that retail stores, when supported by vision and creativity, can become interactive technology destinations that foster community connection and customer satisfaction.

Young creators filmed content inside the stores, and senior citizens sought guidance on using camera features and settings. These small but meaningful interactions showcased the broader success of the event and it empowered people with knowledge, sparked curiosity, and built trust. Whereas advanced on-device AI like Gemini Live, Photo Assist, and Circle to Search transforms multitasking, creativity, and productivity into a seamless, secure, and intelligent foldable experience.

By hosting this experience-driven event, Aditya Vision has not only reinforced its leadership in the electronics retail space but also established a blueprint for how brands can effectively bridge global technology and local markets. It demonstrated that with the right approach, high-end innovations like foldable smartphones can be made accessible, desirable, and rewarding for everyone. Not just that, Rashmi Khatoon from Jharkhand who purchased a smartphone from Aditya Vision, turned her dream into reality by winning a dream home through the BUY & WIN Customer Reward 2024 and proving that with Aditya Vision, every purchase can be a step closer to life-changing surprises, every single year!

As the BUY & WIN 2025 Customer Reward campaign continues and the excitement spreads across more cities, Aditya Vision is set to transform the tech retail experience in East India with 180+ stores in the cities even further. Customers interested in exploring the latest Samsung foldables, enjoying special launch offers, and becoming part of the grand reward campaign can visit their nearest Aditya Vision stores.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Tech' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Tech assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.