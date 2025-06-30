Latest Tech News Brand Stories Self-Regulation in Action: How Probo’s Safety Features Promote Responsible Gaming

Self-Regulation in Action: How Probo's Safety Features Promote Responsible Gaming

Probo is an opinion trading platform with 34 million users, focusing on skill-based predictions in areas like sports and politics. It promotes responsible trading through KYC verification, skill assessments, and various control features to enhance user safety and decision-making.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2025, 16:24 IST
With over 34 million users, Probo has established itself as a leading opinion trading platform where users engage with current affairs by predicting outcomes across domains like sports, finance, politics, and entertainment. Unlike games of chance, Probo relies on user skill, informed judgment, and strategy. There is no house involvement, meaning Probo does not profit from user losses. This makes the platform fundamentally different from traditional betting models.

A study conducted by IIT Delhi's and EVAM Law & Policy firm further supports this distinction, highlighting that trading on Probo involves decision-making based on external information, patterns, and interpretation. As the platform scales, Probo has taken significant steps to ensure that user well-being remains central to its operations. The following features highlight how Probo integrates self-regulation into its product and promotes a safe trading environment.

Verified Identity & KYC Compliance: Probo mandates full KYC verification, requiring users to validate their identity through government-issued documents such as PAN or Aadhaar before they can withdraw funds. This ensures that only verified individuals engage with the platform and helps prevent misuse or access by underage users. It also enhances platform integrity by tying each account to a real, accountable identity.

What is Opinion Trading?: Opinion trading is an emerging skill-based format in India where users express and financially back informed informed opinions on the likelihood of real-world events—ranging from sports and politics to current affairs, economics and entertainment. Platforms like Probo act as a knowledge-driven platform where these opinions are traded via structured event-based contracts, each tied to a specific topic. With nearly 50 million users and annual transactions exceeding USD 6 billion in India, opinion trading format has already reached an impressive scale.

Skill Score: The platform assigns a Skill Score to each user based on trading patterns and historical performance. This score is designed to help users measure their decision-making ability and track their improvement over time. By promoting skill development and self-assessment, the score reinforces that trading on Probo is a learned activity—shaped by user choices and strategy.

Spending & Investment Controls: Probo empowers users to set financial boundaries through features like custom recharge limits and event investment caps. These controls allow users to manage how much they deposit or trade at a given time, enabling conscious decision-making and preventing impulsive spending. Users have the flexibility to adjust these limits, giving them control over their financial exposure on the platform.

Trading Time Reminders: To support healthy usage habits, Probo includes trading time reminders that notify users about the amount of time they've spent on the platform. These prompts are designed to promote self-awareness and help users monitor their engagement without disrupting their experience. It's a small but important step toward encouraging balanced digital behavior.

Probo Secure Vault: The Probo Vault is a protected area within the app where users can store funds separately from their active trading balance. This feature is designed to give users an added layer of control, allowing them to manage liquidity and protect their reserves. It also serves as a friction point, encouraging users to think before reallocating funds for further trading.

Exit, Book Profit, and Stop Loss Features: Probo allows users to exit trades at any time, providing flexibility to lock in profits or cut losses. With Book Profit, users can set a target price at which their trade will automatically exit, securing gains without needing to monitor the event constantly. Similarly, the Stop Loss feature helps manage downside risk by automatically exiting a trade if it crosses a loss threshold. These tools enable users to plan and execute trades in a disciplined manner, reflecting real-world investment principles.

Clear Event Guidelines & Transparent Trade Records: Each event on the platform is accompanied by a set of predefined rules that are clearly visible to users. Probo ensures that outcomes are based on verifiable third-party sources, making the process transparent and objective. Users can also access a comprehensive trade activity section, which records every trade made during an event. This level of transparency helps users understand outcomes, evaluate past decisions, and build trust in the platform's integrity.

Self-Exclusion: For users who wish to take a step back, Probo offers self-exclusion options. These allow individuals to voluntarily suspend their accounts—either temporarily or permanently—based on personal preference. This feature is designed to support users in taking control of their engagement and prioritizing their well-being without deleting their data or history.

Trading Academy & Free Learning Program: To promote informed trading, Probo runs a dedicated Trading Academy that offers structured educational content. Over 21,000 users have enrolled in a free learning program designed to help them understand how the platform works, develop better strategies, and improve decision-making. The Academy also includes insights from top-performing users, making it a peer-led learning space.

Research and Analysis Tools: Probo provides access to multiple well-regarded research papers and academic studies related to opinion trading and behavioral decision-making. These materials help users deepen their understanding of the trading environment and refine their approach with a more analytical lens.

Responsible Trading by the Numbers: Probo's internal data highlights that 39% of users utilize the Exit feature to secure profits, suggesting active management of trades rather than passive or emotional decision-making. Additionally, over 2,300 users have been auto-blocked under the Loss Protection Plan, a safety mechanism that prevents continued losses beyond a certain threshold. These figures underscore the platform's active commitment to risk management and responsible trading behavior.

Data & Payment Security: User security is a core part of Probo's operational framework. All bank transactions and personal details are protected with robust encryption and compliance standards. Access to accounts is secured with OTP-based logins, ensuring that only verified users can manage their funds or profile. This layered security approach offers peace of mind and minimizes risk.

Probo's framework reflects how digital platforms can self-regulate through product design and data-driven safeguards. By combining user education, transparent processes, and control features, Probo is redefining what responsible real-money engagement looks like—placing user safety and informed choice at the heart of the experience.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 16:24 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets