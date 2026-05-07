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Latest Tech News Brand Stories Siddhesh Dongare Launches Genesis AI Leap, an Audio-First AI Learning Platform for Marathi, Hindi and English learners

Siddhesh Dongare Launches Genesis AI Leap, an Audio-First AI Learning Platform for Marathi, Hindi and English learners

AI education is evolving, with Genesis AI Leap introducing an audio-first online course to meet the demand for accessible learning.  

Updated on: May 07 2026, 13:59 IST
Siddhesh Dongare Launches Genesis AI Leap, an Audio-First AI Learning Platform for Marathi, Hindi and English learners
Siddhesh Dongare Launches Genesis AI Leap, an Audio-First AI Learning Platform for Marathi, Hindi and English learners
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By HT TECH

New Delhi [India]: The rapid rise of AI online courses highlights a clear shift in how people are approaching Artificial Intelligence Education. As AI becomes increasingly relevant across industries, there is growing demand from students, working professionals, and entrepreneurs to understand its fundamentals without needing a technical background.

However, many traditional AI courses remain complex, time-consuming, and heavily dependent on reading or video-based formats. This has created a gap in the market for simpler, more flexible learning solutions that fit into everyday Life.

Addressing this shift, Genesis AI Leap has introduced an audio-first AI online course, designed to make learning AI accessible and practical. The platform offers short, easy-to-understand audio lessons that users can listen to during daily routines such as commuting or exercising. It is also available in Marathi, Hindi, and English, expanding access to learners who prefer regional languages.

The platform's focus on removing barriers of language, cost, and complexity has contributed to its growing popularity among non-technical audiences seeking a clear understanding of AI.

In recognition of this approach, Siddhesh Dongare was awarded the “AI Knowledge Empowerment Education Platform Award”by Shark Tank India Investor Anupam Mittal. The award underscores the increasing importance of accessible and inclusive AI education platforms that align with evolving learning preferences.

As AI continues to shape the future of work and innovation, the popularity of AI online courses is expected to grow further. Platforms like Genesis AI Leap demonstrate how content format, language accessibility, and simplicity are becoming key drivers in making AI education widely adoptable.

About Siddhesh Dongare

Siddhesh Dongare has filed 50+ patentable ideas in Open Finance and is an AI practitioner, inventor of the AIP-DM framework, an agile approach for managing data science projects. He is also an award-winning agility coach, experienced career mentor, and an author of the book Shape Your Life by Changing Perspective.

His recent book, The Unknown Face Above Us: A Timely Reminder of Human Intelligence in the Age of AI, explores a critical perspective often overlooked in the AI conversation. It argues that human capabilities are not disappearing, but are often underused. Like unused muscles, they can be rebuilt through conscious effort such as thinking independently, questioning recommendations, and applying human judgment where ethics and responsibility matter.

His philosophy is clear: technology should expand human capacity, not replace human agency. Machines can handle data, calculations, and pattern recognition, but humans must retain control over purpose, direction, and decision-making. As he puts it, the conductor decides what the orchestra plays, not the instruments.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.

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First Published Date: 07 May, 13:36 IST

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