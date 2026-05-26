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Latest Tech News Brand Stories TCL Expands Premium TV Portfolio with QLED and Mini LED Models in India

TCL Expands Premium TV Portfolio with QLED and Mini LED Models in India

TCL has launched its Phase 1 TV lineup in India, featuring display technology, immersive audio, and AI capabilities across four new models, including the T69D QLED and P8L Premium QD Mini LED.

Updated on: May 26 2026, 18:24 IST
TCL’s new Phase 1 television portfolio reinforces its efforts to cater to the rising demand for large-screen smart TVs and premium home entertainment solutions in India.
TCL’s new Phase 1 television portfolio reinforces its efforts to cater to the rising demand for large-screen smart TVs and premium home entertainment solutions in India. (TCL)
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By HT TECH

TCL has debuted its new Phase 1 television lineup in India, bringing together display technology, immersive audio systems, AI-powered smart capabilities, and gaming-oriented performance upgrades across four new product categories, further strengthening its foothold in the premium home entertainment market. The new range includes the T69D QLED TV, P7L Premium QLED TV, C7L SQD Mini LED TV, and the flagship P8L Premium QD Mini LED TV. Designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of consumers, from mainstream audiences to premium entertainment enthusiasts and gamers, the lineup reflects TCL's continued emphasis on innovation-led viewing experiences.

TCL T69D Delivers Premium Smart QLED Entertainment

The TCL T69D QLED TV is designed as a premium home entertainment solution that combines technology with a stylish design. The key highlight of the display is its QLED technology, producing vibrant and immersive colours, paired with an HVA panel for enhanced contrast and Dolby Vision/HDR10+ for a cinematic viewing experience. The TV is also tailored for smooth, regular viewing and gaming experiences, featuring a native 60Hz refresh rate with 120Hz Dual Line Gate (DLG) technology for improved motion clarity. Its sleek metallic body and bezel-less design reduce distractions and make it a stylish addition to modern interiors.

The T69D is engineered to provide a seamless smart entertainment experience with Google TV integration, Dolby Vision support, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity for today's streaming and entertainment requirements.

P7L Premium QLED Merges Audio with Style

The P7L Premium QLED TV delivers a “vivid and vibrant” viewing experience while acting as a high-performance entertainment centre. Powered by Quantum Crystal QLED technology and an HVA panel, the model delivers rich and accurate colours along with deep contrast, enhanced by Dolby Vision and HDR10+. A standout aspect of the P7L is its premium audio integration, featuring an ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi System, including a dedicated subwoofer on the 85-inch version, delivering a more powerful soundstage compared to standard TV speakers. The "Slim & Uni-body" design gives it a sleek and modern appearance, ideal for contemporary living spaces.

The P7L is equipped with the AiPQ Processor, which intelligently optimises picture and sound according to the content being viewed. It is especially suited for power users with Hands-Free Voice Control for easy navigation and a complete range of smart features, including AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. With its 85-inch option and gaming technologies such as Game Master and ALLM, the P7L is designed for movies, sports, and competitive gaming.

C7L SQD Mini LED Boosts Visual Quality

The C7L SQD Mini LED TV represents a major leap into flagship territory, designed for enthusiasts seeking outstanding brightness and colour precision. Featuring SQD-Mini LED technology with up to 2,176 local dimming zones and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the model ensures "Colors Pop Out" with realistic detail. It supports 100% of the BT.2020 colour gamut, offering a level of colour depth rarely found in consumer displays. This visual strength is matched with a premium audio experience, including Audio by Bang & Olufsen and Hi-END speakers supporting both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X.

The TV also supports Gemini AI for smarter content discovery and Hands-Free Voice Control for a more intuitive smart TV experience.

The C7L SQD Mini LED TV is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch screen sizes.

P8L QD Mini LED Transforms Premium Viewing

The P8L Premium QD-Mini LED TV is designed as a home cinema powerhouse, centred around a massive 98-inch display to provide a "Speed to Flow, Light to Glow" experience. The model combines Quantum Dot (QLED) colour technology with Mini LED backlighting, featuring up to 512 precise dimming zones for deeper blacks and brighter HDR performance. Combined with its HVA panel and AiPQ Pro Processor, it delivers Dolby Vision IQ, which automatically adjusts picture settings according to room lighting conditions, along with IMAX Enhanced and Filmmaker Mode for a true theatre-quality experience at home.

The P8L's 144Hz native refresh rate and 288Hz Dual Line Gate (DLG) are built for ultra-smooth performance, making it suitable for high-speed sports and competitive gaming. Audio quality is equally premium, with an ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi System and built-in subwoofer delivering a 40W soundstage that complements the large display. This 98-inch model also provides enough room for apps and fast connectivity through HDMI 2.1 and USB 3.0, making it a premium focal point for a media room.

Gaming features include 144Hz VRR, DLG 288Hz, and FreeSync Premium. Google TV, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Google Assistant integration are included within the smart ecosystem.

TCL Expands Its Premium TV Lineup in India

TCL's new Phase 1 television portfolio reinforces its efforts to cater to the rising demand for large-screen smart TVs and premium home entertainment solutions in India. The company's integration of display technologies, AI-powered features, immersive sound systems, and gaming-oriented functionality across multiple price categories is intended to attract a wider audience of tech-savvy consumers looking for connected and high-performance viewing experiences.

Features, specifications, and availability may vary depending on screen size, model variant, and region.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Tech's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Tech assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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First Published Date: 26 May, 12:12 IST

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