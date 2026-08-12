TCL's Grand Independence Day Upgrade: Big Savings on Four Premium TVs, From 7th to 16th August

If a new television has been on your list, TCL has picked a good week to make the decision easier. Its Grand Independence Day Upgrade runs from 7th to 16th August 2026, and the two benefits on the table are the kind that actually change the maths on a premium set: a free 1-year extended warranty worth up to ₹24,990, and 10% cashback of up to ₹15,000. The offer applies across four of TCL's newest models the C8L, C7L, A400 Pro and P8L which between them cover most reasons people upgrade, whether that's picture quality, big-screen impact or a TV that doubles as home décor. Here's a quick look at what each one brings.

The C8L is the flagship of the group and the one to look at if picture quality is your priority. It's an SQD-Mini LED TV built for bright Indian living rooms, with peak brightness of up to 6,000 nits and, on the largest model, 4,032 precise dimming zones for deep blacks that sit cleanly against bright highlights. Its panel is designed for a wide viewing angle, so colour stays consistent even from the side of the room, and the audio is tuned by Bang & Olufsen. It comes in sizes from 65 to 98 inches.

The C7L offers much of that premium SQD-Mini LED experience at a more accessible price. It steps down to up to 3,000 nits of brightness and 2,176 dimming zones on the top model still a significant jump over ordinary LED TVs while keeping the wide colour range and the same Bang & Olufsen sound tuning. It's a strong pick for gamers too, with a Game Master mode and a refresh rate that can be pushed to 288Hz for smoother fast action. Sizes run from 55 to 98 inches.

The A400 Pro is the most distinctive of the four, aimed at buyers who want the screen to look good even when it's switched off. Its frame-inspired design, slim 39.9mm profile and one-piece walnut woodgrain bezel let it sit flush on the wall like a piece of art, and its Art Collection and library of AI-generated artworks turn an idle screen into a rotating gallery. Underneath the styling is a genuine QD-Mini LED panel with a matte, glare-free finish and ONKYO audio. It's available in 55, 65 and 75-inch sizes.

The P8L is built for people who want a big, cinematic setup. It's a premium QD-Mini LED TV with up to 512 dimming zones on the 98-inch model and a 144Hz native refresh rate that suits both sports and gaming. Where it really stands out is sound: an ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi system with a dedicated subwoofer, plus Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, so it delivers proper home-theatre audio without an immediate soundbar purchase. It runs Google TV with TCL's AI features built in.

Across all four, the appeal of the offer is simple. The free extended warranty adds a second year of cover at no cost useful peace of mind on a large-screen purchase while the 10% cashback takes a real chunk off the upfront price. Together they can add up to meaningful savings, especially on the bigger models where both benefits are at their highest.

The offer is live only from 7 to 16 August 2026, the exact warranty and cashback amounts vary by model and size, and the headline picture-quality figures (like the 6,000 nits on the C8L or the highest dimming-zone counts) apply to the larger screens in each range. It's worth confirming the specifics for the exact size you're considering.

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TCL is a leading global tech brand in display panels, TVs, home comfort and mobile devices. Founded in 1981, TCL operates its manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide and has products and services in 160+ countries.

At TCL, we are dedicated to improving people's lives and experiences with our innovative technology. Our products and services aim to solve problems, bring joy to families and friends, and create a safer and healthier world. We aspire to inspire and empower people to pursue greatness in their lives.

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