The A23 Rummy T10 Tourney Starts This March with a 10 Cr Prize Pool!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 10 2025, 13:06 IST
March 2025: Tournament-format online rummy matches are exciting to all. To add to this excitement, A23 is set to launch an exciting tournament for all rummy enthusiasts. A23 is excited to announce the launch of the Rummy T10 Tourney on the A23 App from 10th March 2025.

With a total prize pool worth INR 10 crore, players can win daily, weekly, and monthly on the A23 app.

Making Rummy Matches More Interesting

Daily real cash games are always available for rummy players on the A23 rummy app. While these do offer chances for exciting rewards, bigger prizes are just around the corner for true rummy enthusiasts. 

This Holi, A23 is announcing the launch of the T10 Tourney. With daily SnG, Beginner Freeroll Tourney, Holi special match, and more, players can join in on the fun and get the chance to win big.

A23 invites rummy enthusiasts to join in the Rummy T10 Tourney (Standard Rummy Tournament Stake Format) on the A23 Rummy app. The tournament will take place from March 10, 2025, to the end of April.

How to Join the A23 T10 Tourney

First, players need to log in to the A23 rummy platform and create an account. Then, all players need to register their KYC details. This is a part of our motto to create a fair and transparent platform.

Players can start off by participating in our Daily Sit and Go and follow up with the Daily Qualifier or join the Beginner Freeroll Tourney from Mondays to Fridays. They can also opt for the Royal Tourney every Monday. From here, winners can move on to the Weekly Qualifier and, subsequently, the Monthly Finale. Winners of the Monthly Finale can participate in the Grand Knockout round that takes place in two levels.

Win Exciting Prizes on the A23 T10 Tourney

Every week, prizes up to a total of INR 70 lakhs are up for grabs. To add, the winners of the weekly matches also have the chance to win a bike worth INR 3 lakhs. Plus, the winner of the Monthly Finale will get gold worth INR 10 lakhs.

For the Grand Knockout Round, there are gifts worth INR 60 lakhs present, and the winner gets to drive away in a Tata Harrier car worth INR 30 lakhs.

Players can also participate in the Holi/Ugadi Specials within the tournament on March 14th and 30th, and win gifts up to INR 5 lakhs. 

With a total prize pool of INR 10 crores, participants have the chance to win exciting cash rewards and physical prizes. There is no TDS applicable on physical prizes won from the A23 app. A23 is also offering instant redeems so that you can withdraw your rewards in just 10 seconds.

Encouraging Responsible Gaming With A23

With 19+ years of experience in the industry and trusted by over 7 crore Indian Rummy players, A23 is a pioneer among online rummy platforms. With strict age verification protocols, all players on the A23 platform have to be over 18 years of age. Plus, KYC is mandatory for every participant on A23. With a bot-free certification for their custom-made platform and stress on fair-play and gaming policy, A23 has the best interests of their players in mind. 

The Future Of Online Rummy With A23

A23 has made strides to get online rummy the recognition that it deserves as a game of skill. The founder of A23, Deepak Gullapalli, calls for the whitelisting of all recognized online gaming platforms. The belief is that this will not only help regulate all online gaming platforms but also build a more positive outlook.

By organizing tournaments like the Rummy T10 Tourney, A23 is calling all rummy enthusiasts to join in and get their share of the INR 10 Crore prize pool.

First Published Date: 10 Mar, 13:06 IST
