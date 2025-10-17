Latest Tech News Brand Stories The Future of AI-Powered Copilot+ PCs — Now Available on Flipkart

Explore Flipkart's Copilot+ PCs during the Big Bang Diwali Sale, featuring AI enhancements for better performance. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 17 2025, 16:20 IST
Artificial Intelligence isn't just a buzzword anymore — it's here, it's real, and it's changing how we use our PCs. You can experience the power of on-device AI with Copilot+ PCs, the next-generation Windows 11 laptops — available on Flipkart.

This isn't just another upgrade. It's an important step in computing, powered by the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) — an AI engine that gives your PC the ability to think, learn, and adapt efficiently. With Flipkart's lineup of AI-powered Copilot + PCs Windows laptops, your device becomes more responsive and adaptive to your needs.

Better Work. Steady Productivity. Windows AI Powered PCs Now Available on Flipkart

Recall – Find Information Easily

No more wasting time searching for something you know you saw days ago. With Recall, your Copilot+ PC takes secure snapshots of your screen so you can describe what you're looking for — “the slide about the Q3 budget” — and Recall brings it up quickly

Live Captions – Supporting Multiple Languages

Working with a global team or watching international content? Live Captions can translate live or recorded audio in real time, across 40+ languages — completely offline. These processes run locally on the device using the NPU.

Windows Studio Effects – Clearer Video and Audio on Every Call

Whether it's a client meeting or a virtual class, Windows Studio Effects uses on-device AI to enhance lighting, focus your camera, maintain eye contact, and reduce background noise — helping you appear and sound clear. Windows AI also refines images, enhances low-resolution pictures, and with built-in image generation, you can create or reimagine photos using simple text prompts — improving clarity and detail.

Create, Play, and Imagine – Flipkart's AI PCs For Creativity

Cocreator in Paint – Art with AI

With Cocreator you can combine brush strokes with text prompts to create artwork in real time, available on NPU-powered laptops.

Automatic Super Resolution – Enhanced Graphics and Efficient Performance

Gamers and content lovers can use the Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR). It improves frame rates and upscales visuals using AI for smoother performance. Older photos can also be enhanced with Super Resolution in the Photos app, adding clarity and definition.

Windows 11 PCs offer improved performance and battery life compared with older Windows 10 devices. These systems are designed to support modern workloads and daily tasks.

These are some of Flipkart's recommended models-

Top Copilot+ PCs You Can Buy Right Now — Only on Flipkart

1. Acer Aspire 14 AI Laptop – Qualcomm Snapdragon X (16GB/512GB SSD)

A balanced combination of mobility and performance. Offers AI-assisted multitasking and all-day efficiency — available on Flipkart.

2. DELL 14 Plus Next Gen AI PC – Intel Core Ultra 5 226V (16GB/512GB SSD)

Built for dependable performance in work and creative tasks with Intel's AI-ready processor. Available on Flipkart.

3. Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Series Copilot AI PC – Qualcomm Snapdragon X (16GB/512GB SSD)

A well-built AI laptop with efficient processing and a clear display — available on Flipkart.

The Flipkart Big Bang Diwali 2025 Sale: Your Gateway to AI Computing

This Diwali, Flipkart is offering deals on Copilot+ PCs through the Big Bang Diwali Sale.

Enjoy Diwali discounts, bank offers, exchange bonuses, and more — Live on Flipkart until 24th October.

Whether you're upgrading your workstation, exploring creative tools, or trying AI features — Flipkart has options for different computing needs.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Tech's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Tech assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 16:20 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets