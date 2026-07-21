menu
Latest Tech News Brand Stories The Future of Sleep in India: Choosing the Right Sleep Technology

The Future of Sleep in India: Choosing the Right Sleep Technology

Most Indians select mattresses based on brief evaluations, causing widespread sleep issues. This article guides proper mattress selection based on sleep styles and introduces the Duroflex Airboost system, highlighting its adaptive support and temperature control for healthier more restorative sleep.

Updated on: Jul 24 2026, 13:59 IST
The Future of Sleep in India: Choosing the Right Sleep Technology
The Future of Sleep in India: Choosing the Right Sleep Technology
Author Photo

By HT TECH

Most Indians buy a mattress the way they always have: walk into a store, lie on a few options for thirty seconds, and choose whichever feels least uncomfortable. Or they pick the highest-rated product within their budget online. Neither approach identifies what is genuinely right for their body.

The result is a country where millions of sleepers are on the wrong mattress - contributing to the chronic back pain, morning fatigue, and broken sleep that many have simply normalised. This guide provides a practical framework for getting that decision right.

Start With Your Sleeping Position

Your sleeping position plays the biggest role in choosing the right mattress.

Back sleepers: A medium-firm mattress helps maintain the spine's natural alignment.

Side sleepers: Look for a mattress that cushions the shoulders and hips while supporting the waist.

Stomach sleepers: A firmer surface prevents the hips from sinking, helping reduce strain on the lower back.

Choose a Mattress That Adapts to Your Body

Body weight and build influence how a mattress feels. Lighter sleepers often prefer a softer feel, while heavier individuals typically benefit from more responsive support. Look for sleep technologies that offer adaptive support, delivering balanced comfort without compromising the long-term durability

Consider Your Sleep Concerns

If you have specific sleep concerns, choosing the right mattress becomes even more important.

Back pain or posture concerns: Look for orthopedic mattresses with zoned support.

Allergies: Natural latex mattresses offer resistance to dust mites and microbes.

Hot sleepers: Breathable, cooling mattresses with advanced airflow technologies help maintain a more comfortable sleep temperature.

Morning fatigue: Choose a mattress with adaptive support that moves with your body, helping reduce tossing and turning for more energised mornings.

Understand Mattress Types and What They Actually Do

Every mattress material has its strengths, but none is perfect. Understanding these trade-offs makes choosing the right mattress much easier.

Memory Foam: offers pressure relief and body contouring, but tends to trap heat and can make movement feel restricted.

Coir: offers moderate airflow and durability, but often feels too rigid and lacks pressure relief.

SmartGrid: SmartGRID technology offers pressure relief; however, there is only a 1" smart grid thin layer, which almost crushes & collapses under the human body weight.

Airboost: Globally trusted by athletes, this breakthrough sleep technology has been brought to India for the first time by Duroflex. Airboost is engineered to bring together adaptive support, superior airflow, responsive rebound, and cooling comfort in one sleep surface.

The Duroflex Airboost: The Next Generation of Sleep Technology

If you have been sleeping on conventional foam, coir, or grid and still waking tired, stiff, or hot, the problem may be your sleep surface itself.

Airboost is Duroflex’s proprietary open-matrix mattress technology made from over one lakh independently responsive fibres, designed to improve airflow, movement response and postural support.

1. Posture & Spinal Alignment

Airboost has 1 lakh+ independent AirKnit fibres that respond individually to your body's contours, delivering adaptive support that helps maintain healthy spinal alignment while reducing pressure on the shoulders, hips, and lower back.

2. Breathability & Temperature Regulation

Airboost promotes continuous airflow to dissipate heat and sweat. With 3X higher breathability than conventional mattresses, it helps maintain a cooler, more comfortable sleep environment.

3. Energy Restoration

Its max rebound structure instantly regains shape as you move, making it easier to turn during the night without the sink-in feel of traditional foam. The result is uninterrupted sleep and more energised, refreshed mornings.

Duroflex Airboost is certified by NHA and recommended by the Indian Society of Sleep Research (ISSR) to increase N3 deep sleep by up to 30%.

The Duroflex Airboost collection includes:

  • Airboost LiveIn
  • Airboost 3.6 (Best Selling Variant)
  • Airboost 6.8 AI Pro
  • Airboost 6.10 AI Pro (Most Premium)

The future of sleep lies in new mattress technologies that go beyond traditional comfort to actively improve the quality of your sleep. If you're looking for a mattress that combines adaptive support, superior breathability, and responsive recovery, the Duroflex Airboost range is designed to deliver all three. Explore the collection and discover how the right sleep technology can transform the way you sleep.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Tech promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Tech assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 17:35 IST

Related Stories

iFour Technolab Launches PlusRadiology, AI Software That Cuts Radiology Report Time by Up to 70%
iFour Technolab Launches PlusRadiology, AI Software That Cuts Radiology Report Time by Up to 70%
20 Jul 2026
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS View all

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check out these five gaming monitors under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000,

Top 5 gaming monitors under 20000 you should consider
gaming consoles

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak

 Gaming Stories View all

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    HT Tech