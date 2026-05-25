Finding a useful tech gift under ₹2,000 can be tricky, especially when so many budget gadgets fail to deliver a good experience. Thankfully, affordable tech accessories have improved significantly in recent years, with brands now offering better sound quality, smarter features, and longer battery life without sharply increasing prices.

As premium-grade components become more accessible, budget wireless audio products and portable charging accessories now offer far better value than before. From immersive wireless headphones and powerful portable speakers to compact multi-device chargers, these three standout tech accessories prove that practical gifting need not come with a premium price tag.

Ubon SP-85 30W Party Speaker: Powerful Sound for Every Gathering

Price: ₹ 1,699

Here's what makes the Ubon SP-85 worth considering:

The Ubon SP-85 delivers powerful 30W audio with clear vocals, detailed mids, and punchy, distortion-free bass even at higher volumes.

Its massive 20-hour battery life makes the speaker ideal for long trips, house parties, and extended outdoor listening sessions.

The speaker includes a stylish, durable carrying strap that improves portability for travel and daily use.

The Ubon SP-85 supports Bluetooth 5.3, USB playback, TF cards, and FM radio, giving users multiple ways to enjoy their music.

Ubon HP-65 Wireless Headphones: Long-Lasting Audio on a Budget

Price: ₹ 1,799

Here's what makes the Ubon HP-65 worth considering:

The Ubon HP-65 features 40mm dynamic drivers that deliver immersive sound with deep bass, detailed mids, and crisp highs across a range of music genres.

Its impressive 60-hour battery life allows users to enjoy extended listening sessions without constantly worrying about charging.

The headphones feature soft ear cushions and an adjustable metal headband for a comfortable fit during long hours of use.

The Ubon HP-65 supports Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm wired playback, TF card input, and Type-C fast charging for greater everyday convenience.

Ubon WC-915 Wireless Power Station: A Compact 3-in-1 Charging Solution

Price: ₹ 1,449

Here's what makes the Ubon WC-915 worth considering:

The Ubon WC-915 supports up to 22W of fast magnetic wireless charging, delivering stable, efficient power to compatible devices.

Its versatile 3-in-1 design lets users charge a smartphone, smartwatch, and TWS earbuds simultaneously from a single setup.

The wireless charger features precise magnetic alignment, securely holding devices in place for uninterrupted charging.

The Ubon WC-915 has a slim, foldable design and Type-C connectivity, making it highly portable and convenient for travel or desk use.

Disclaimer: This article is a collaboration between Ubon and Hindustan Times Tech. Hindustan Times Tech does not assume editorial responsibility for its content.