TiE Mumbai Appoints Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma as President to Lead Entrepreneurial Growth

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai announced today that Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma will be taking over as the President of TiE Mumbai from April 2025 onwards for a period of two years. A serial entrepreneur, startup mentor, and co-founder of several incubators and accelerators, Dr. Sharma brings with him a deep understanding of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India and globally.

Over the past two years, TiE Mumbai has made significant positive strides in all aspects of its operations and outreach to entrepreneurs. The chapter has seen a remarkable transformation—injecting new energy, strategic vision, and direction into fostering entrepreneurship across sectors. During this time, TiE Mumbai has successfully curated high-impact events, strengthened investor-startup interactions, expanded mentorship initiatives, and significantly scaled its support to early-stage ventures and growth-stage startups. It has played a pivotal role in shaping Mumbai's vibrant entrepreneurial landscape and aligning it with national and global innovation trends.

Welcoming Dr. Sharma, Ranu Vohra, Past President, TiE Mumbai said, “t has been a privilege to lead TiE Mumbai and witness its growth into a dynamic and influential platform for entrepreneurs. I am delighted to welcome Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma as the new President. His experience and deep engagement with the startup ecosystem will be instrumental in taking TiE Mumbai to greater heights. I am confident he will continue the momentum and introduce new ideas and frameworks to empower entrepreneurs and innovators.”

Commenting on his election, Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, President, TiE Mumbai said “I am humbled and honoured to be appointed President of TiE Mumbai. I sincerely thank the Past Presidents and the current Board for entrusting me with this responsibility. TiE Mumbai has consistently stood at the forefront of entrepreneurial innovation, and I aim to build upon its legacy. My vision is to expand the chapter's impact through deeper collaborations, more inclusive programs, and ecosystem-wide engagement with startups, investors, corporates, academia, and policymakers. Together, we will strengthen TiE's role as a catalyst for startup success and innovation in Mumbai and beyond.”

The new leadership team will further leverage TiE Mumbai's presence and initiatives, and strengthen the startup connect with the investor, government, corporate, and trade networks. It will also build knowledge- and agenda-driven programs to enhance Mumbai's presence as a preferred destination for startups, innovation, and entrepreneurial excellence.

Profile of Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma

Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma is one of the pioneers of the startups ecosystem in India - With 20+ Years of expertise in startup ecosystem in Investment, Mentoring, Acceleration and Incubation. He holds a PhD in Incubation & Diploma in Mentoring Studies from UC Berkeley and has invested and mentored 500+ startups, which includes 100+ soonicorns and 5 Unicorns since 2002. He has democratised angel investing, established first accelerator, first incubator in India. He has unparalleled ability to transform, next level evaluation, Speed of Investment, Real Time Mentorship, Unique Startup Development Mechanism and Scout Programs.

He is an active member of various Govt. Committees like Advisory Board Member of SISF, Working Group Member of SEBI, Member of Scheme Management Committee of Samridh, Member of Startup Corporate Governance committee and Founding Board Member of 256 Network.

He co-founded Venture Catalysts which was established in 2016. Venture Catalysts++ now ranks among the world's top 10 investors. Across 55+ cities in India and spanning 10+ countries, the group has established an ecosystem that nurtures innovation at every stage. As India's 1st Multi-Stage VC, the group encompasses licensed flagship funds - Venture Catalysts, 100Unicorns, Beams Fintech, Elev8 Venture Partners and Spyre and collectively holds Assets Under Management (AUM) of over $ 0.5Bn.

About TiE

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

