Latest Tech News Brand Stories Top 5 Mistakes People Make After Accidental Data Deletion

Top 5 Mistakes People Make After Accidental Data Deletion

Accidental data deletion can significantly impact individuals and organizations. To improve recovery outcomes, users must avoid common mistakes such as using unreliable software and delaying action. Professionals like Stellar Data Recovery offer expertise to mitigate data loss effectively.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 28 2025, 16:51 IST
Top 5 Mistakes People Make After Accidental Data Deletion
Top 5 Mistakes People Make After Accidental Data Deletion

Among the numerous data loss scenarios faced by individuals and businesses, accidental data loss is the most common. Saving data in unapproved locations, employees working across numerous devices or on remote desktops and cloud platforms, and human error are some of the major contributing factors in this regard.

In many cases, users are able to successfully recover accidentally deleted data from the Recycle Bin or a backup. However, certain circumstances may lead to permanent data loss, which can impact individuals on a personal or professional level and disrupt organizations' operations, resulting in financial loss and reputational damage. In this regard, experts have identified some common mistakes that people make after accidental data deletion.

By avoiding such mistakes, users can not only prevent further complications but also maximize the chances of data recovery. This guide lists the five most common errors people make following unintentional data deletion and suggests ways to ensure the best possible chances of recovering lost files.

5 Most Common Mistakes People Make After Data Deletion

To maximize the chances of recovery after accidental data deletion, you should avoid making the following mistakes.

Mistake 1: Continuing to Use the Device

After deletion, a file is not exactly erased from the hard drive. The data remains on the storage device until it is overwritten by new data. For this reason, continuing to use the device can have disastrous consequences. Adding new files or installing software can overwrite the deleted data and render it unrecoverable.

To ensure maximum chances of recovery, you should avoid using the device once you become aware of any data deletion.

Mistake 2: Using Unverified Data Recovery Software

In many cases, users resort to unverified data recovery software in order to get back their deleted files. However, this practice can be detrimental as most free-to-use data recovery applications do not recover your files. Instead, they can increase the risk of malware and additional data corruption, which can further complicate the issue.

Moreover, some data recovery software perform aggressive scans, which can corrupt the recoverable data. To mitigate such risks, experts always suggest relying on verified, industry-leading data recovery software. Furthermore, one should avoid installing the data recovery application on the drive from which they aim to recover data, as it can overwrite the deleted files.

Mistake 3: Attempting DIY Physical Repairs

Often, the storage media is physically damaged, and it complicates the data recovery process. There are several DIY videos available online that claim to provide easy fixes to such physical issues. However, opening a hard disk drive (HDD) or Solid State Drive (SSD) without the proper tools and infrastructure can result in exposure to static electricity, dust, and moisture. This can damage the fragile internal components, leading to data corruption and further damage.

Thus, whenever you notice signs of physical damage on your hard drive, contacting professional service providers like Stellar Data Recovery is a must. They have state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a Class 100 Clean Room Lab, which enables them to reduce exposure to external factors and maximize data recovery chances.

Mistake 4: Not Taking Prompt Action

Experts recommend taking immediate action after a data loss incident. For example, if an individual waits for a week before making an attempt to recover the lost data, they may find that new data has overwritten the lost files.

Furthermore, some systems may have automatic storage optimization features, which enable them to remove files even from backup sources. So, in case you accidentally delete a file, the first step should be to check the Recycle Bin and backup folders. If you can't find it, we strongly advise you to cease using the system and reach out to a data recovery expert.

Mistake 5: Handling Storage Media Improperly

One of the biggest mistakes people make after accidentally deleting data is mishandling the storage device. Whether it's a hard disk, SSD, RAID system, or any other kind of media, these devices are delicate and need to be handled with care.

Exposure to heat, moisture, or even a minor drop can cause serious damage—sometimes making data recovery even harder.

That's why, if you ever face data loss, it's important to avoid risky handling and consider professional help for hard disk, SSD, or RAID data recovery. Keeping your storage devices safe and in the right conditions can make all the difference.

Final Thoughts

Accidental data deletion is a common data loss scenario which can occur under a variety of circumstances. By avoiding the above-mentioned mistakes, one can easily increase the chances of data recovery while reducing complications.

Relying on industry leaders like Stellar Data Recovery can be an ideal choice for prompt data recovery. They have over 30+ years of experience in resolving complex data loss scenarios, with a strong team of R&D engineers and trained technicians, an ISO-Certified Class 100 Clean Room Lab, sophisticated tools, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 16:51 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

How to stream PS5 games on your Windows PC

How to stream PS5 games on your Windows PC
Hitman: World of Assassination

Hitman: World of Assassination to release on Switch 2 soon; Pre-orders now open
Google half moon game

Google doodle brings the half moon to life with interactive card game: Here’s how to play
Sony PS5 update

Sony PS5 brings back retro themes and introduces new ‘Audio Focus’ feature
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI introduces official redeem codes: Know how to claim free in-game exclusive rewards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets