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Latest Tech News Brand Stories TRIGGR Introduces Punkheadz Z3, Bringing Premium Everyday Audio Features to a Wider Audience

TRIGGR Introduces Punkheadz Z3, Bringing Premium Everyday Audio Features to a Wider Audience

The new over-ear wireless headphones combine up to 50 hours of playback, Bluetooth v6.0, dual-device pairing, AI-powered ENC calling, 40mm drivers, and ZapCharge™ fast charging at a price of 999.

Updated on: Jul 02 2026, 14:05 IST
TRIGGR Introduces Punkheadz Z3, Bringing Premium Everyday Audio Features to a Wider Audience
TRIGGR Introduces Punkheadz Z3, Bringing Premium Everyday Audio Features to a Wider Audience
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By HT TECH

There was a time when buying an affordable pair of headphones meant accepting compromises, short battery life, basic connectivity, average sound, or uninspiring design. That equation is changing. As consumers increasingly expect a single device to keep pace with work, entertainment, gaming, and everyday life, the conversation has shifted from how much a product costs to how much it actually delivers. It's a space where thoughtful design and practical innovation are beginning to matter just as much as specifications on a box.

Over the past few launches, TRIGGR's Punkheadz series has steadily evolved around the idea of making premium-inspired audio experiences more accessible with Punkheadz Z1 & Punkheadz Z2, bringing together distinctive design, long-lasting battery life, and practical everyday features for a new generation of listeners. With each iteration, the series has expanded its capabilities while staying true to its focus on technology that feels as good to use as it looks.

TRIGGR's latest launch enters that conversation with a clear point of view. The culture-tech brand has unveiled the Punkheadz Z3, a wireless over-ear headphone that blends premium-inspired aesthetics with features usually associated with products positioned much higher in the market. Built for users who move seamlessly between playlists, meetings, gaming sessions, and long commutes, the Punkheadz Z3 reflects TRIGGR's belief that everyday technology should feel as good to use as it looks.

That philosophy has helped the brand carve out a notable position in India's competitive audio market. In just three years, TRIGGR has grown into one of the country's fastest-growing consumer audio brands, building a strong marketplace presence through thoughtfully designed products that resonate with everyday users. With one TRIGGR product sold every 20 seconds and customer appreciation driven by distinctive product design and reliable performance, the brand has steadily earned attention by focusing on experiences rather than excess.

The Punkheadz Z3 continues that approach by addressing one of the most common frustrations among headphone users: battery anxiety. Offering up to 50 hours of playback, it is designed to comfortably last through days of commuting, work, streaming, and travel before needing another charge. And for those moments when charging slips the mind, ZapCharge™ steps in with a practical solution: just 10 minutes of charging delivers up to 200 minutes of playback, making it easy to get back to music, podcasts, or calls without waiting around.

The experience extends beyond battery life. As people regularly switch between laptops and smartphones throughout the day, dual-device pairing eliminates the need to repeatedly disconnect and reconnect devices. Whether moving from an online meeting to a personal call or from work to entertainment, transitions happen naturally. Supporting that experience is Bluetooth v6.0, delivering stable connectivity and dependable wireless performance across everyday use.

Music is the foundation of the experience, powered by 40mm full-range dynamic drivers paired with BassXpand™ technology for fuller bass, balanced mids, and detailed vocals across different genres. Whether it's a morning playlist, an evening movie, or hours of continuous streaming, the sound is designed to stay immersive without becoming overwhelming. The headphones also feature a 45ms Low-Latency Gaming Mode, helping audio remain closely synchronised with on-screen action for a smoother gaming experience on both mobile devices and PCs.

Calls receive equal attention. Equipped with a MEMS microphone and AI Environmental Noise Cancellation powered by TruComm™, the Punkheadz Z3 helps minimise surrounding distractions so conversations remain clearer in cafes, public transport, or busy workspaces. It's a feature that proves just as valuable during virtual meetings as it does while catching up with friends on the move.

Visually, the Punkheadz Z3 makes an immediate impression. Its contoured silhouette, leather-like textured finish, and ultra-lightweight construction create a refined look that feels intentionally crafted rather than purely functional. Available in Carbon Black, Pearl White, Forest Green, and Aqua Blue, the range offers users the flexibility to choose a finish that complements their personal style as naturally as their listening habits.

Available at a special launch price of 999, the TRIGGR Punkheadz Z3 brings together extended battery life, fast charging, seamless connectivity, immersive sound, and design-led aesthetics in a package created for modern lifestyles. As expectations around accessible consumer technology continue to evolve, products are increasingly judged not only by the features they offer but by how effortlessly they fit into everyday routines. With the Punkheadz Z3, TRIGGR shows that premium design and meaningful functionality can now be accessible without the premium cost.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Tech's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Tech assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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First Published Date: 02 Jul, 14:05 IST

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