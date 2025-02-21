vivo V50 arrives in India: A feature-packed smartphone for everyday excellence

As we bid goodbye to winter and usher in the vibrancy of spring, the colour red seems to be the flavour of the season! If you are looking for a gift for your special someone, the search ends at the latest offering from vivo – the vivo V50 – also available in an India-inspired Rose Red. The vivo V50 brings in many firsts – it boasts of being one of India's slimmest smartphone in the 6,000 mAh battery category and also one of the first to bring 3D Star technology in smartphone in Starry Night. What you get is a smartphone that has meticulously been crafted with best-in-class technologies in photography, performance, durability, and user experience and advanced AI features, solidifying its position as one of the leaders in the mid-premium smartphone segment.

Read on to know what makes the new vivo V50 different from other smartphones in its segment.

Ergonomics redefined

The new vivo V50 is designed for those who like a sleek smartphone that you can hold and use for extended hours – whether it is to stay connected with your loved ones or take stunning photos for your social media post, or catch up your favourite content on its Ultra Slim Quad Curved Display, a feature found in premium smartphones that been brought within reach of the masses for the first time with the introduction of this model. This feature is also seen in vivo's flagship X200 makes the experience of using this smartphone totally seamless and effortless. With the narrow black edges of the smartphone compressed to just 0.186 cm, the model not only looks stunning, but also feels incredibly comfortable in the hand. This design also enhances the overall viewing experience of the phone, whether you are watching videos, browsing the web, or playing games.

Design aesthetics

vivo's advancements in colour technology are also on full display in this model, which will make you want to flaunt your cellphone wherever you go. The V50 introduces India's first 3D-Star technology in a smartphone, showcased in the Starry Night colour variant. This innovative technology uses the stereoscopic holographic display, creating a naked-eye 3D effect that transcends traditional smartphone aesthetics. The holographic display reacts dynamically to different light sources – it resembles a starry sky under a spot light source, a meteor shower under a long lamp, and a hazy round pancake under diffused lighting. It is also available in a vibrant and elegant Rose Red, which is inspired by the passion of Indian weddings. The colour has been associated with celebration for generations, whether it is for a festive ensemble, wedding decor or celebrations. The same Rose Red on a smartphone comes as a symbol of grace, elegance and unbridled happiness.

Its massive 6,000 mAh battery is housed in a sleek design. In fact, the vivo V50 boasts of being one of India's slimmest smartphones in its battery capacity category – the smartphone has a thickness of just 0.739 cm in the Titanium Grey variant. The other two colour variants also have a slim form factor at a thickness of 0.757 cm for the Red, and 0.767 cm for the Blue.

Portrait prowess

What's a smartphone that can't capture those ‘forever' moments! Give mobile photography a new meaning with the leading camera system of a new vivo V50, featuring 50 MP cameras across the board. It has been designed after joint research and development by vivo and ZEISS, a company that comes with a century-long legacy in optics. This collaboration has resulted in a camera system that creates new mobile photography standards in the mid-premium segment.

The vivo V50 is the one of the new smartphones in this price range to offer a 50 MP ZEISS ALL Main Camera system. This includes a 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera with a large 1/1.55” sensor and self-developed VCS Camera-Bionic Spectrum-CIPA 4.0 camera-level image stabilisation for crisp, clear images. The 50 MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera offers a 119° field of view, ideal for landscapes and group photos. Additionally, its AI Group Portrait algorithm further enhances facial details in group shots, creating “super group photos” with up to 30 people.

For selfies, the 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera ensures ultra-clear backlit selfies, enhanced by AI 3D Studio Lighting 2.0. The self-developed AI Facial Contouring Technology and 92° AF wide-angle lens further enhance the selfie experience. Further, the ZEISS Multifocal Portrait feature offers you a range of portrait effects from focal lengths ranging from 24 mm to 50 mm, catering to various shooting scenarios – just as you would with a professional camera. Get artistic looking portraits in 7 distinctive styles with ZEISS Style Portrait.

India Exclusive Wedding Portrait Studio

vivo has also introduced India's exclusive Wedding Portrait Studio feature in this model, which brings together Wedding-Style Portrait and Film Camera Mode, which allow you to capture stunning photos with a cinematic touch and create lasting memories of the historic day! With just a single tap of the smartphone screen, you can relive the memories created on the special day from three different lenses - Prosecco, Pastel and Neo Retro. In a mood to frame some memories? The Colour-Adaptive Border feature intelligently extracts the right colour from the photos and encases them in it, lending vigour and vitality.

Built to withstand the rigour of everyday usage

Accidental drops, exposure to dust and water and screen knocks – these are things our smartphones face on a regular basis as they accompany us for our everyday adventures, even if it is underwater photography that your heart desires. The vivo V50 claims to set new durability standards in its segment with the Diamond Shield Glass protection, developed in collaboration with specialty German glass manufacturer, Schott. This newly upgraded glass enhances the microscopic structure strength and improves drop resistance by 50 per cent, as compared to the previous generation. The glass surface also undergoes special strengthening treatments, resisting scratches and wear.

The smartphone brand has also included a custom anti-drop protective film and a custom quad-curved phone case with a quad-corner airbag design for added shock absorption. The structural drop resistance of the smartphone is further enhanced by a comprehensive cushioning structure, which reinforces the phone's shock absorption from the inside out. The four corners of the frame are elevated to protect the screen during drops, and high-elasticity bonding materials create a cushioning layer between the screen and the frame. It also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for exceptional dust and water resistance, giving you peace of mind and also allowing for some underwater photography adventures!

Power-packed performance

The vivo V50 delivers a powerful performance, catering to the demands of today's smartphone users who like to do more with their devices. You can set all your battery worries aside as the model comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery in India's slimmest body in its category*! This long-lasting battery is made possible by an industry-leading second-generation silicon-carbon anode, achieving a high energy density of 794 Wh/L. The brand's pioneering battery encapsulation technology further reduces the battery size. That's not all. The vivo V50 also supports the superfast 90W FlashCharge features, which ensures that you can power back fast on days when you need some extra charge. vivo also claims ultra-long 4-year battery durability on this model.

On the performance front, the vivo V50 is unique in the offline market for featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, making it a great device for smooth multitasking, gaming, and overall responsiveness. This powerful processor combined with the large battery and fast charging feature makes it a powerhouse worth considering, if you are looking for a change.

The High-Refresh Ultra-Bright Sunlight Display, with a peak brightness of 4,500 units and a global maximum brightness of 1300 nits, ensures clear visibility even under bright sunlight, whether you are replying to a message, creating content or taking photos.

AI-powered productivity and seamless connectivity

In times when new phone models are coming loaded with a host of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led features to enhance productivity and connectivity, the new vivo V50 is not lagging behind. It comes loaded with a host of smart AI features, like:

· vivo Live Call Translation which provides real-time text and audio translation during calls, facilitating communication across languages

· AI Transcript Assist converts audio files to text, summarises them, and allows for text-based search

· Circle to Search allows users to quickly search for content on the screen by simply circling it

· AI Screen Translation aids in translating text on the screen, particularly useful for international travel

· AI Eraser 2.0 intelligently identifies and removes unwanted elements from photos

· Smart Circle offers fun gameplay possibilities

· AI SuperLink enhances network connectivity, increasing signal coverage and strength in weak signal areas

Pricing and offers

The vivo V50 launched in India on February 17 at a starting price of just ₹34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, ₹36,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and ₹40,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. Sale will commence from February 25 across vivo official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and all partner retail stores. You can pre-book the V50 at vivo exclusive stores and partner retail stores with the following inaugural offers, on both online and offline purchases:

Online Offers

Up to 10% discount on purchases using HDFC and SBI Bank cards OR up to 10% Exchange Bonus

6-month No Cost EMI

1-year extended warranty for free

vivo TWS 3e for just ₹ 1,499 when bought with the vivo V50 as part of a bundle deal

Offline Offers

Up to 10% cashback on select cards including SBI, American Express, DBS, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Bobcard, Federal Bank, and J&K Bank; OR 8 months zero down payment; OR Up to 10% Exchange bonus as part of vivo V-upgrade programme

1 Year Free Extended Warranty

Up to 40% off on vivo V-Shield Screen Damage Protection

vivo TWS 3e for just ₹ 1,499 when bought with the vivo V50 as part of a bundle deal

1,499 when bought with the vivo V50 as part of a bundle deal Up to 70% Assured Buyback for just ₹ 499

499 Free Premium Jio Access to 10 OTT apps for 2 months (on a ₹ 1199 prepaid plan)

*Disclaimer: vivo V50 is the India's 1st smartphone which comes with 3D star technology at its back panel, as of 20.01.2025. vivo v50 (titanium grey version with thickness 0.739 cm) is the slimmest smartphone in 6000 mAh battery category, according to internal research as of 20.01.2025.

