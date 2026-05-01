Why does your LG double door fridge smell — and how do you fix it?

A bad smell inside a fridge is one of the most common household problems, especially during Indian summers when food spoils faster and storage needs increase. Spills, expired items, and poor airflow can all lead to unpleasant odours that spread through the fridge. While LG double door refrigerators come with deodoriser technologies, regular use without proper maintenance can still make odours a noticeable problem. The good news is that a few simple habits and cleaning steps can help reduce odour build-up.

If the smell persists despite regular cleaning, it may be time to upgrade to a newer model with better odour-control features. During the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale, customers can purchase LG refrigerators at competitive price under limited-time offers and discounts. By visiting any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores, customers can avail of an Easy EMI Loan offering financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh. This can be repaid in instalments with tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, so one can upgrade without financial strain.

Quick tips to fix odour problems in an LG double door fridge

If an LG double door fridge smells unpleasant, here are some ways to reduce odour build-up:

Deep clean every one to two months: Empty the fridge, unplug it, and remove all shelves and door racks. Soak removable parts in warm water mixed with baking soda for 15 to 20 minutes, then scrub with a soft sponge. Wipe the walls, corners, and door panel with a cloth soaked in soapy water. Air dry all parts before restocking.

Inspect stored food weekly: Check for discoloured, mouldy, or expired food every week and discard immediately. Acting quickly may help prevent odour from spreading to other items.

Store food in airtight containers: Avoid placing uncovered plates inside the fridge. Use airtight containers or ziplock bags, especially for strong-smelling foods like fish, cheese, and cooked curries.

Clean door seals regularly: The rubber gaskets on the fridge door can trap food particles, dirt, and moisture, creating a breeding ground for bacteria and mould. Wipe them down with a damp cloth every time the fridge is cleaned.

Maintain the correct temperature: Keep the LG double door fridge between 2°C and 4°C. Higher temperatures may encourage bacterial growth and accelerate food spoilage — particularly important during Indian summers.

Use natural odour absorbers: Place an open box of baking soda, coffee grounds, or citrus slices inside the fridge to absorb residual odours naturally. Use one remedy at a time for consistent results.

Air out the fridge occasionally: If odours persist, unplug the fridge and leave both doors open for a few hours. This allows odours to dissipate and refreshes the interior.

LG double door fridges for odour-free storage

If odours persist despite regular cleaning, upgrading to a newer LG model with advanced odour-control technology is worth considering. Models with FRESHBalancer technology tend to maintain optimal humidity for fruits and vegetables, while inverter linear compressors can prevent sharp temperature fluctuations that accelerate food spoilage. Here are some LG double door refrigerators to consider:

Model Price* EMI starting from* LG 246 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door (GL-T262TESX) Rs. 29,699 Rs. 1,694/month LG 260 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door (GL-N292BDSY) Rs. 27,999 Rs. 1,767/month LG 246 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door (GL-T262TESX) Rs. 37,699 Rs. 2,046/month LG 308 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door (GL-S322SPZY) Rs. 38,499 Rs. 2,116/month LG 340 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door (GL-B382EBMX) Rs. 58,999 Rs. 2,408/month LG 380 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door (GL-T412VRSX) Rs. 58,999 Rs. 2,300/month

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale offers

Interested individuals can consider an LG double door refrigerator with EMIs starting from Rs. 830 per month and discounts of up to 60% on select models.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

Why buy a new LG double door fridge with Bajaj Finserv?

Upgrading to a new LG refrigerator does not have to mean a large one-time payment. Here is how Bajaj Finserv aims to make it simple and affordable:

Browse online: Explore LG double door refrigerators on Bajaj Mall and compare capacity, star rating, cooling technology, and key features before visiting a store.

Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models in person at any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities.

Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with flexible tenures from 1 to 60 months. Select models come with zero down payment offers.

Check eligibility online: Verify the pre-approved limit by entering the mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finserv website.

Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs through a paperless checkout process.

Whether a customer is looking for an LG double door refrigerator under Rs. 40,000, a frost-free model with advanced odour control, or a large-capacity fridge for a growing family, Bajaj Finserv provides options to support every purchase decision.