October 14, 2025, will mark the end of an era—Microsoft is officially ending support for Windows 10. That means no more updates, no security patches, and no new features. But if you're still running a Windows 10 machine, there's never been a better time to upgrade—especially with Flipkart and Microsoft teaming up to bring exclusive exchange discounts to Flipkart users.

Flipkart x Microsoft: Exclusive Upgrade Offers for Windows 10 Users

As part of a limited-time upgrade program, Flipkart customers can get additional discounts when they exchange old Windows 10 laptops for select Windows 11 models*. This isn't just an OS update—it's a full-on performance and experience upgrade.

Whether you're a student, content creator, or working professional, this Flipkart-Microsoft partnership makes the switch to Windows 11 more accessible, affordable, and future-ready.

Why You Should Care About the End of Windows 10

Sure, your Windows 10 device will still turn on. But it won't stay secure. Without official updates, your PC becomes more vulnerable to malware, performance issues, and feature incompatibilities.

And while many users delay upgrading due to price concerns or migration hassles, Flipkart's upgrade program addresses both—with budget-friendly pricing, exchange bonuses, and easy data migration tools like Windows Backup.

Why Windows 11

Faster Everything : From boot-up to app launches and multitasking, Windows 11 is optimized to run quicker—even compared to Windows10 PCs from just 4–5 years ago.

: From boot-up to app launches and multitasking, Windows 11 is optimized to run quicker—even compared to Windows10 PCs from just 4–5 years ago. Longer Battery Life : Get Multi-Day battery life that helps you power through all your tasks . No need to carry a charger everywhere.

: Get Multi-Day battery life that helps you power through all your tasks . No need to carry a charger everywhere. Optimised Power Management: Smarter resource allocation ensures that background tasks don't drain your system unnecessarily

If you've been frustrated with slowdowns or battery anxiety on your Windows 10 laptop, Windows 11 delivers real, measurable gains in speed and efficiency.

Built for the Way You Work (and play)

Other key features that make Windows 11 a worthy upgrade:

Snap Layouts & Focus Sessions : Boost productivity with smarter multitasking tools

: Boost productivity with smarter multitasking tools Hardware-Level Security : Features like Secure Boot and Smart App Control keep your system locked down

: Features like Secure Boot and Smart App Control keep your system locked down Seamless Backup & Migration : Move your files, settings, and apps in just a few clicks using Windows Backup

: Move your files, settings, and apps in just a few clicks using Windows Backup Modern UI: A clean, intuitive interface that's both familiar and future-forward

Looking for seamless performance? Copilot+ PCs Are Here

If you want more than just fast and efficient, Copilot+ PCs are your next step. These Windows 11 devices come with built-in AI features and dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) for even smarter computing.

Key features include:

Cocreator in Paint : AI-generated visuals, no design degree needed 1

: AI-generated visuals, no design degree needed Voice Access : Hands-free control

: Hands-free control Live Captions : Instant subtitles and translation during meetings or videos 2

: Instant subtitles and translation during meetings or videos Recall (Preview) : Scroll back through your PC activity like a digital memory timeline 3

: Scroll back through your PC activity like a digital memory timeline Auto Super Resolution : Enhance visuals in real time for gaming and content 4

: Enhance visuals in real time for gaming and content Click to Do (Preview) : Quickly take actions on text and images displayed on your screens 5

: Quickly take actions on text and images displayed on your screens Window search : Helps you quickly find apps, files, settings, and web results, streamlining productivity and accessibility 6

: Helps you quickly find apps, files, settings, and web results, streamlining productivity and accessibility Superior Battery Life: Get up to 22 hours of video playback or 15 hours of web browsing 7

Who's Using Copilot+ PCs

Designers & Creators : Create and edit with AI-enhanced tools

: Create and edit with AI-enhanced tools Students & Remote Workers : Navigate hands-free and break language barriers

: Navigate hands-free and break language barriers Professionals: Use Recall to track down tabs, emails, or files in seconds

Final Word: Flipkart Makes This the Right Time to Upgrade

To recap:

Windows 10 support ends in October 2025

Windows 11 is significantly faster, more secure, and more battery-efficient

Flipkart and Microsoft have partnered to offer exclusive upgrade benefits

Flipkart customers get additional exchange discounts on Windows 11 Laptops when trading in their old Windows 10 laptops*

If you've been holding off on upgrading, now's the moment to act. With smarter pricing, better performance, and future-proof features, a Windows 11 PC from Flipkart isn't just an upgrade—it's the obvious next step.

*Offers valid on select models. Terms & conditions apply. Only available to eligible Flipkart users.

1 Optimized for English text prompts and requires a Microsoft account and internet connection to access cloud services that help ensure the responsible use of AI. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

2 Translation for video and audio subtitles into English from 40+ languages and from 27 languages into Chinese (Simplified). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

3 Requires Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security. Coming to the European Economic Area later in 2025. Optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). Content-based and storage limitations apply. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

4 Available now on Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon® X Series processors and on other devices starting mid-2025. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

5 Image actions now available across devices. Text actions, supporting select character sets, available now on Snapdragon®-powered devices and available starting mid-2025 on AMD Ryzen™- and Intel®-powered devices. Functionality varies by device and market. Click to Do will be coming to the European Economic Area later in 2025. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

6 Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

7 Battery life varies significantly by device and with settings, usage and other factors. See aka.ms/cpclaims

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of HT Tech.