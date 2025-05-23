Latest Tech News Brand Stories Windows 10 Support Is Ending: Flipkart says it’s time to upgrade to a Windows 11 PC

Windows 10 Support Is Ending: Flipkart says it’s time to upgrade to a Windows 11 PC

Flipkart's collaboration with Microsoft provides exclusive discounts and tools to ease the upgrade process.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 23 2025, 18:54 IST
Flipkart is offering exclusive discounts for users upgrading to Windows 11,
Flipkart is offering exclusive discounts for users upgrading to Windows 11,

October 14, 2025, will mark the end of an era—Microsoft is officially ending support for Windows 10. That means no more updates, no security patches, and no new features. But if you're still running a Windows 10 machine, there's never been a better time to upgrade—especially with Flipkart and Microsoft teaming up to bring exclusive exchange discounts to Flipkart users.

Flipkart x Microsoft: Exclusive Upgrade Offers for Windows 10 Users

As part of a limited-time upgrade program, Flipkart customers can get additional discounts when they exchange old Windows 10 laptops for select Windows 11 models*. This isn't just an OS update—it's a full-on performance and experience upgrade.

Whether you're a student, content creator, or working professional, this Flipkart-Microsoft partnership makes the switch to Windows 11 more accessible, affordable, and future-ready.

Why You Should Care About the End of Windows 10

Sure, your Windows 10 device will still turn on. But it won't stay secure. Without official updates, your PC becomes more vulnerable to malware, performance issues, and feature incompatibilities.

And while many users delay upgrading due to price concerns or migration hassles, Flipkart's upgrade program addresses both—with budget-friendly pricing, exchange bonuses, and easy data migration tools like Windows Backup.

Why Windows 11

  • Faster Everything: From boot-up to app launches and multitasking, Windows 11 is optimized to run quicker—even compared to Windows10 PCs from just 4–5 years ago.
  • Longer Battery Life: Get Multi-Day battery life that helps you power through all your tasks . No need to carry a charger everywhere.
  • Optimised Power Management: Smarter resource allocation ensures that background tasks don't drain your system unnecessarily

If you've been frustrated with slowdowns or battery anxiety on your Windows 10 laptop, Windows 11 delivers real, measurable gains in speed and efficiency.

Built for the Way You Work (and play)

Other key features that make Windows 11 a worthy upgrade:

  • Snap Layouts & Focus Sessions: Boost productivity with smarter multitasking tools
  • Hardware-Level Security: Features like Secure Boot and Smart App Control keep your system locked down
  • Seamless Backup & Migration: Move your files, settings, and apps in just a few clicks using Windows Backup
  • Modern UI: A clean, intuitive interface that's both familiar and future-forward

Looking for seamless performance? Copilot+ PCs Are Here

If you want more than just fast and efficient, Copilot+ PCs are your next step. These Windows 11 devices come with built-in AI features and dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) for even smarter computing.

Key features include:

  • Cocreator in Paint: AI-generated visuals, no design degree needed 1
  • Voice Access: Hands-free control
  • Live Captions: Instant subtitles and translation during meetings or videos 2
  • Recall (Preview): Scroll back through your PC activity like a digital memory timeline3
  • Auto Super Resolution: Enhance visuals in real time for gaming and content 4
  • Click to Do (Preview): Quickly take actions on text and images displayed on your screens 5
  • Window search: Helps you quickly find apps, files, settings, and web results, streamlining productivity and accessibility 6
  • Superior Battery Life: Get up to 22 hours of video playback or 15 hours of web browsing 7

Who's Using Copilot+ PCs

  • Designers & Creators: Create and edit with AI-enhanced tools
  • Students & Remote Workers: Navigate hands-free and break language barriers
  • Professionals: Use Recall to track down tabs, emails, or files in seconds

Final Word: Flipkart Makes This the Right Time to Upgrade

To recap:

  • Windows 10 support ends in October 2025
  • Windows 11 is significantly faster, more secure, and more battery-efficient
  • Flipkart and Microsoft have partnered to offer exclusive upgrade benefits
  • Flipkart customers get additional exchange discounts on Windows 11 Laptops when trading in their old Windows 10 laptops*

If you've been holding off on upgrading, now's the moment to act. With smarter pricing, better performance, and future-proof features, a Windows 11 PC from Flipkart isn't just an upgrade—it's the obvious next step. Shape

*Offers valid on select models. Terms & conditions apply. Only available to eligible Flipkart users.

1 Optimized for English text prompts and requires a Microsoft account and internet connection to access cloud services that help ensure the responsible use of AI. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

2 Translation for video and audio subtitles into English from 40+ languages and from 27 languages into Chinese (Simplified). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

3 Requires Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security. Coming to the European Economic Area later in 2025. Optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). Content-based and storage limitations apply. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

4 Available now on Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon® X Series processors and on other devices starting mid-2025. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

5 Image actions now available across devices. Text actions, supporting select character sets, available now on Snapdragon®-powered devices and available starting mid-2025 on AMD Ryzen™- and Intel®-powered devices. Functionality varies by device and market. Click to Do will be coming to the European Economic Area later in 2025. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

6 Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

7 Battery life varies significantly by device and with settings, usage and other factors. See aka.ms/cpclaims

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of HT Tech.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 May, 18:54 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes for May 23: Claim free outfits, guns, and exclusive rewards with these codes
BGMI Redeem Codes for May 21

BGMI redeem codes for May 21: Grab free skins, rewards, and check how to claim now
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Grab exclusive outfits, weapon skins and more ahead of 3.8 update
Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know
Apple Arcade June 2025 games

Apple Arcade to add UNO: Arcade edition, What the Car? and more in June game lineup

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets