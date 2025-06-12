Latest Tech News Brand Stories Zocket.ai Welcomes Meta's New Policy Enabling Regulated Gaming Ads

Zocket.ai Welcomes Meta's New Policy Enabling Regulated Gaming Ads

Meta's new advertising guidelines for Real Money Gaming allow regulated operators to advertise on Facebook and Instagram with prior approval. This change opens a significant market for gaming ads, promoting compliance and responsible targeting particularly by prohibiting ads aimed at users under 18.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 12 2025, 16:57 IST
Meta’s New RMG Ad Policy Opens <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 Cr Market — Zocket.ai Leads the Charge in Compliant Gaming Advertising
Meta’s New RMG Ad Policy Opens 4,000 Cr Market — Zocket.ai Leads the Charge in Compliant Gaming Advertising

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 12: Meta has announced a landmark update to its advertising guidelines for Real Money Gaming (RMG) companies, permitting regulated gambling and fantasy-game operators to run ads on Facebook and Instagram with prior approval and compliance checks. Under the new policy, advertisers must obtain explicit written permission from Meta and provide evidence that their games are legally licensed or certified in each target market. Meta also explicitly prohibits targeting any such ads to users under 18.

Karthik, Co-Founder of Zocket.ai, welcomed Meta's decision, calling it “a big step toward clarity and responsibility in gaming advertising.” He noted that Meta's leadership has aligned platform rules with industry regulation: “We applaud Meta's vision to align platform policy with India's regulatory frameworks,” Karthik said. “This Meta RMG ad policy update demonstrates strong industry leadership. For the first time, gaming advertisers have a clear path to run Facebook and Instagram gaming ads compliantly.”

“We've been preparing for this moment,” said Karthik, Co-Founder & CEO, Zocket.ai

Karthik, Co-Founder & CEO, Zocket.ai
Karthik, Co-Founder & CEO, Zocket.ai
image caption
Karthik, Co-Founder & CEO, Zocket.ai

In the past, RMG operators in India faced an effective advertising blackout on Meta. Platforms had broadly restricted gambling ads to only the most scrutinized campaigns. Now, with this policy shift, a massive market can safely engage. Industry estimates show India's RMG segment spends roughly 3,000– 4,000 crore per year on digital advertising, about two-thirds of which traditionally went to Facebook and Instagram. “This move opens up a 4,000 Cr market that gaming advertisers can now approach on a level playing field,” Karthik added.

Zocket.ai is uniquely positioned to help clients capitalize on this opportunity. The company's global presence, across Unites States, APAC, EMEA & India - and its AI-driven ad platform mean gaming advertisers can quickly adapt & scale their campaigns. Zocket's specialized performance ad stack for gaming ensures every campaign follows Meta's rules while optimizing performance. “We've been preparing for this moment,” said Karthik. “Our platform automates ad policy checks and creative optimization, allowing brands to launch compliant campaigns at scale.”

Looking ahead, Karthik expressed optimism about collaboration between tech platforms and regulators. “Meta's updated policy is in sync with industry efforts to create a safe gaming ad environment,” he explained. “At Zocket.ai, we welcome the clarity – it gives game developers a constructive path to reach players and lets platforms monitor ads responsibly.” With clear guidelines and powerful tools at hand, Karthik believes Indian and global gaming companies are set for strong growth.

About Zocket.ai: Zocket.ai is a global AI-driven advertising platform that simplifies digital campaign management. With operations in the United States & India, Zocket.ai serves brands in 40+ countries, its integrated marketing command center and specialized gaming solutions (including automated compliance checks and optimized Facebook and Instagram gaming ads) empower real-money gaming companies to scale their ad spend seamlessly and compliantly.

For more information visit: https://zocket.ai/?utm_source=PRarticle&utm_medium=srv&utm_campaign=metagamingcompliance

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jun, 16:50 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets