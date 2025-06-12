Zocket.ai Welcomes Meta's New Policy Enabling Regulated Gaming Ads

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 12: Meta has announced a landmark update to its advertising guidelines for Real Money Gaming (RMG) companies, permitting regulated gambling and fantasy-game operators to run ads on Facebook and Instagram with prior approval and compliance checks. Under the new policy, advertisers must obtain explicit written permission from Meta and provide evidence that their games are legally licensed or certified in each target market. Meta also explicitly prohibits targeting any such ads to users under 18.

Karthik, Co-Founder of Zocket.ai, welcomed Meta's decision, calling it “a big step toward clarity and responsibility in gaming advertising.” He noted that Meta's leadership has aligned platform rules with industry regulation: “We applaud Meta's vision to align platform policy with India's regulatory frameworks,” Karthik said. “This Meta RMG ad policy update demonstrates strong industry leadership. For the first time, gaming advertisers have a clear path to run Facebook and Instagram gaming ads compliantly.”

“We've been preparing for this moment,” said Karthik, Co-Founder & CEO, Zocket.ai

In the past, RMG operators in India faced an effective advertising blackout on Meta. Platforms had broadly restricted gambling ads to only the most scrutinized campaigns. Now, with this policy shift, a massive market can safely engage. Industry estimates show India's RMG segment spends roughly ₹3,000– ₹4,000 crore per year on digital advertising, about two-thirds of which traditionally went to Facebook and Instagram. “This move opens up a ₹4,000 Cr market that gaming advertisers can now approach on a level playing field,” Karthik added.

Zocket.ai is uniquely positioned to help clients capitalize on this opportunity. The company's global presence, across Unites States, APAC, EMEA & India - and its AI-driven ad platform mean gaming advertisers can quickly adapt & scale their campaigns. Zocket's specialized performance ad stack for gaming ensures every campaign follows Meta's rules while optimizing performance. “We've been preparing for this moment,” said Karthik. “Our platform automates ad policy checks and creative optimization, allowing brands to launch compliant campaigns at scale.”

Looking ahead, Karthik expressed optimism about collaboration between tech platforms and regulators. “Meta's updated policy is in sync with industry efforts to create a safe gaming ad environment,” he explained. “At Zocket.ai, we welcome the clarity – it gives game developers a constructive path to reach players and lets platforms monitor ads responsibly.” With clear guidelines and powerful tools at hand, Karthik believes Indian and global gaming companies are set for strong growth.

About Zocket.ai: Zocket.ai is a global AI-driven advertising platform that simplifies digital campaign management. With operations in the United States & India, Zocket.ai serves brands in 40+ countries, its integrated marketing command center and specialized gaming solutions (including automated compliance checks and optimized Facebook and Instagram gaming ads) empower real-money gaming companies to scale their ad spend seamlessly and compliantly.

For more information visit: https://zocket.ai/?utm_source=PRarticle&utm_medium=srv&utm_campaign=metagamingcompliance

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!