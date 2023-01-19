 Brandsdaddy Bd Magic Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Brandsdaddy BD Magic Plus

    Brandsdaddy BD Magic Plus is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 16,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Brandsdaddy BD Magic Plus from HT Tech. Buy Brandsdaddy BD Magic Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28849/heroimage/brandsdaddy-bd-magic-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹16,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Brandsdaddy Bd Magic Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 3500 mAh
    Battery
    • 3500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • ISO control
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting
    • No
    • Yes
    • Single
    Design
    • 158.6 grams
    • 9.1 mm
    • Black
    • 140.6 mm
    • 72.1 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 67.83 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Brandsdaddy
    • No
    • August 5, 2016 (Official)
    • BD Magic Plus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Brandsdaddy Bd Magic Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Brandsdaddy Bd Magic Plus in India?

    Brandsdaddy Bd Magic Plus price in India at 11,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Brandsdaddy Bd Magic Plus?

    How many colors are available in Brandsdaddy Bd Magic Plus?

    What is the Brandsdaddy Bd Magic Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Brandsdaddy Bd Magic Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    Brandsdaddy Bd Magic Plus