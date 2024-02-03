 Celkon Diamond U 4g 16gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Celkon Diamond U 4G 16GB

Celkon Diamond U 4G 16GB is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Celkon Diamond U 4G 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Celkon Diamond U 4G 16GB now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 03 February 2024
Key Specs
₹3,999
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
8 MP
3.2 MP
2500 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
Celkon Diamond U 4G 16GB Price in India

The starting price for the Celkon Diamond U 4G 16GB in India is Rs. 3,999.  This is the Celkon Diamond U 4G 16GB base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following ...Read More

Celkon Diamond U 4G 16GB

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Celkon Diamond U 4g 16gb Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 2500 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • No
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • 3.2 MP, Primary Camera
  • No
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • Gold
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 294 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
General
  • Celkon
  • May 30, 2017 (Official)
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.0
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • No
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • DDR3
  • 2 GB
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Front
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 16 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Celkon Diamond U 4g 16gb FAQs

How many megapixels Camera is in Celkon Diamond U 4G 16Gb?

Celkon Diamond U 4G 16Gb Front camera has 3.2 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 8 MP megapixels.

What is the Celkon Diamond U 4G 16Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Celkon Diamond U 4G 16Gb Waterproof?

    Celkon Diamond U 4g 16gb