 Centric A1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Centric A1

    Centric A1 is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Centric A1 from HT Tech. Buy Centric A1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,499
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Centric A1 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 240 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 240 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 15 Hours(3G)
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 15 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • No
    • ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    Design
    • 7.8 mm
    • Gold, Classic White Gold. Energetic Black Grey
    • 160 grams
    • 152 mm
    • 76 mm
    Display
    • 72.02 %
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • LTPS LCD
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Yes
    • Centric
    • A1
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • November 9, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    • Adreno 505
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Centric A1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Centric A1 in India?

    Centric A1 price in India at 6,249 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Centric A1?

    How many colors are available in Centric A1?

    How long does the Centric A1 last?

    What is the Centric A1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Centric A1 Waterproof?

    Centric A1