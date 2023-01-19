 Centric P1 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Centric P1 Plus

    Centric P1 Plus is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 8,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3950 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Centric P1 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Centric P1 Plus now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,990
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    2 MP
    3950 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Centric P1 Plus Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 3950 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    • ISO control
    • No
    • No
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    Design
    • 72 mm
    • Gold
    • 9.6 mm
    • 143.5 mm
    • 165 grams
    Display
    • Yes
    • 66.55 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • No
    • No
    • P1 Plus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • January 11, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Centric
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Centric P1 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Centric P1 Plus in India?

    Centric P1 Plus price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3950 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Centric P1 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Centric P1 Plus?

    What is the Centric P1 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Centric P1 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    Centric P1 Plus