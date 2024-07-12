 Cmf Phone 1 - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Summary Specs Web Stories News
CMFPhone1_Display_6.67inches(16.94cm)
CMFPhone1_FrontCamera_16MP
CMFPhone1_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39951/heroimage/162917-v3-cmf-phone-1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_CMFPhone1_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39951/heroimage/162917-v3-cmf-phone-1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_CMFPhone1_4
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39951/heroimage/162917-v3-cmf-phone-1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_CMFPhone1_5
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 12 Jul 2024

CMF Phone 1

CMF Phone 1 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 15,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Black Blue Orange Light Green
128 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

CMF Phone 1 Variants & Price

The price for the CMF Phone 1 in India is expected to be Rs. 15,999.  This is the CMF Phone 1 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Black, Blue, Orange and Light Green. The status of CMF Phone 1 is Upcoming. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check
14% OFF

OPPO A3 Pro
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Moonlight Purple, Starry Black
₹17,999 ₹20,999
Buy Now
Cmf Phone 1 Oppo A3 Pro
23% OFF

Itel S24
  • 4GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Dawn White, Coastline Blue, Starry Black
₹9,999 ₹12,999
Buy Now
Cmf Phone 1 Itel S24
24% OFF

Realme C65 5G 128GB
  • 4GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Feather Green, Glowing Black
₹11,338 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Cmf Phone 1 Realme C65 5g 128gb
22% OFF

Samsung Galaxy M15
  • 4GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Celestine Blue, Stone Gray, Blue Topaz
₹12,500 ₹15,999
Buy Now
Cmf Phone 1 Samsung Galaxy M15
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.67 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 2 MP

Cmf Phone 1 Summary

Nothing CMF Phone 1 price in India, full specifications

Nothing CMF Phone (1) launch date in India is 8 July 2024. CMF by Nothing is a new sub-brand under the new London-based technology startup Nothing. The brand Nothing made its entry in the smartphone market with the Nothing Phone (1). With the introduction of the new CMF brand, Nothing now competes in three price categories in India- The CMF brand of smartphones will be under Rs 20,000. The next category is the “Phone a” series like the Nothing Phone (2a) which targets the under Rs 30,000 smartphone market in India while the Nothing range of smartphones competes in higher price points with smartphones like the Nothing (3a). Here’s all the details about the CMF Phone (1) which is the first smartphone to launch under the “CMF by Nothing” brand.

CMF Phone (1) price in India

CMF Phone (1) price in India at launch is Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. CMF Phone (1) comes with a microSD card slot and supports TF cards of up to 2TB. CMF Phone (1) also comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version.

CMF Phone (1) design, display and camera

CMF Phone (1) smartphone comes in a unique “modular” design. Users will be able to change the back panel of the CMF Phone (1). These back panels are made of plastic and are fixed with screws that are visible– which adds to the uniqueness of the smartphone. CMF Phone (1) users can buy back panels of their preferred colours and the company will provide a small screwdriver to enable the user to change the cover. CMF Phone (1) also features a ring attachment mechanism at the back which helps to attach accessories like a mobile stand at the back of the smartphone. Note that the CMF Phone (1) doesn’t come with the LED light pattern at the back which is seen on Nothing smartphones.

CMF Phone (1) comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED LTPS display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate along with 240Hz touch sampling rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. CMF Phone (1) display is among the best in the under Rs 20,000 smartphone market in India.

CMF Phone (1) features a 50 MP (primary) + 50 MP (ultra-wide) dual rear camera with OIS which supports 4K @ 30 fps UHD video recording. There a 16 MP front camera.

CMF Phone (1) processor and battery

CMF Phone (1) is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The chipset features an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores and Arm Cortex-A55 cores. The smartphone offers 6 GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for the base variant. CMF Phone (1) is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. However, the buyer will have to purchase the charging adapter separately like all the other Nothing devices. There’s no wireless charging.

CMF Phone (1) software and other details

CMF Phone (1) will run NothingOS 2.6 based on Android 14. There’s two-years of major Android updates and 3 years of security updates. The CMF Phone 1 will come with in-built support. The CMF Phone (1) is IP52 water and dust resistant and comes with an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. CMF Phone (1) supports 9-band Dual 5G with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

What brand is CMF?

CMF is a new sub-brand by UK-based technology company Nothing. CMF by Nothing brands targets the affordable smartphone market in India of under Rs 20,000.

What is CMF by Nothing full form?

CMF by Nothing means Colour, Material and Finish. The CMF by Nothing brand focuses on providing a premium experience in an affordable price point with attractive (C)olours, unique (M)aterials and premium (F)inishing.

What is the price of CMF Phone 1 by Nothing?

CMF Phone (1) price in India at launch is Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Cmf Phone 1 Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7300

  • Display

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 33W: 50 % in 20 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Weight

    197 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Black, Blue, Orange, Light Green

  • Width

    77 mm

  • Thickness

    8.0 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic, Vegan Leather

  • Height

    164 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP52

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.06 %

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Custom UI

    Nothing OS

  • Launch Date

    July 12, 2024 (Expected)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    CMF

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording Features

    Video HDR Action Mode

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • OIS

    No

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle (79° field-of-view), Primary Camera(1.95" sensor size, IMX882, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor)2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 1.17 W/kg

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7300

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Mali-G615 MC2

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Web Stories

iPhone 14 Plus is available at 29% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers

Jul 15, 2024

iPhone 15 price drops on Amazon: Check out latest bank and exchange offers

Jul 15, 2024

Oppo Reno 12 series launched in India: Check its top 5 game-changing AI features

Jul 15, 2024

iPhone 14 available at 21% discount on Amazon: Check out the latest bank offers

Jul 13, 2024

iPhone 15 price drops by 11% on Flipkart: Know about new bank and exchange offers

Jul 13, 2024
Web Stories

Related CMF Phone 1 News

Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Cmf Mobile   /   CMF Phone 1

Trending Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹114,500 ₹134,999
Buy Now

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,999
Check Details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
₹151,700 ₹159,900
Buy Now

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹99,999
Check Details
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G

  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
₹164,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G

  • Blue
  • 12 GB RAM
₹109,999
Check Details

Realme C61

  • Safari Green
  • 4 GB RAM
₹7,699
Check Details

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • Mega Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
₹19,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

IQOO 12 Pro

  • Burning Way
  • 16 GB RAM
₹58,090
Check Details

Vivo Y36i

  • Fantasy Purple
  • 4 GB RAM
₹14,190
Check Details

Realme C65

  • Purple Nebula
  • 6 GB RAM
₹12,590
Check Details

OPPO Find N4 Flip

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹78,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Cmf Mobile   /   CMF Phone 1

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Cmf Phone 1
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender