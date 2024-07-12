Cmf Phone 1 - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

CMF Phone 1 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 15,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
CMF Phone 1 Variants & Price
The price for the CMF Phone 1 in India is expected to be Rs. 15,999. This is the CMF Phone 1 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. Itis expected to come in the following colors: Black, Blue, Orange and Light Green.
Nothing CMF Phone 1 price in India, full specifications
Nothing CMF Phone (1) launch date in India is 8 July 2024. CMF by Nothing is a new sub-brand under the new London-based technology startup Nothing. The brand Nothing made its entry in the smartphone market with the Nothing Phone (1). With the introduction of the new CMF brand, Nothing now competes in three price categories in India- The CMF brand of smartphones will be under Rs 20,000. The next category is the “Phone a” series like the Nothing Phone (2a) which targets the under Rs 30,000 smartphone market in India while the Nothing range of smartphones competes in higher price points with smartphones like the Nothing (3a). Here’s all the details about the CMF Phone (1) which is the first smartphone to launch under the “CMF by Nothing” brand.
CMF Phone (1) price in India
CMF Phone (1) price in India at launch is Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. CMF Phone (1) comes with a microSD card slot and supports TF cards of up to 2TB. CMF Phone (1) also comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version.
CMF Phone (1) design, display and camera
CMF Phone (1) smartphone comes in a unique “modular” design. Users will be able to change the back panel of the CMF Phone (1). These back panels are made of plastic and are fixed with screws that are visible– which adds to the uniqueness of the smartphone. CMF Phone (1) users can buy back panels of their preferred colours and the company will provide a small screwdriver to enable the user to change the cover. CMF Phone (1) also features a ring attachment mechanism at the back which helps to attach accessories like a mobile stand at the back of the smartphone. Note that the CMF Phone (1) doesn’t come with the LED light pattern at the back which is seen on Nothing smartphones.
CMF Phone (1) comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED LTPS display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate along with 240Hz touch sampling rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. CMF Phone (1) display is among the best in the under Rs 20,000 smartphone market in India.
CMF Phone (1) features a 50 MP (primary) + 50 MP (ultra-wide) dual rear camera with OIS which supports 4K @ 30 fps UHD video recording. There a 16 MP front camera.
CMF Phone (1) processor and battery
CMF Phone (1) is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The chipset features an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores and Arm Cortex-A55 cores. The smartphone offers 6 GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for the base variant.
CMF Phone (1) is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. However, the buyer will have to purchase the charging adapter separately like all the other Nothing devices. There’s no wireless charging.
CMF Phone (1) software and other details
CMF Phone (1) will run NothingOS 2.6 based on Android 14. There’s two-years of major Android updates and 3 years of security updates. The CMF Phone 1 will come with in-built support. The CMF Phone (1) is IP52 water and dust resistant and comes with an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. CMF Phone (1) supports 9-band Dual 5G with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.
What brand is CMF?
CMF is a new sub-brand by UK-based technology company Nothing. CMF by Nothing brands targets the affordable smartphone market in India of under Rs 20,000.
What is CMF by Nothing full form?
CMF by Nothing means Colour, Material and Finish. The CMF by Nothing brand focuses on providing a premium experience in an affordable price point with attractive (C)olours, unique (M)aterials and premium (F)inishing.
What is the price of CMF Phone 1 by Nothing?
CMF Phone (1) price in India at launch is Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.