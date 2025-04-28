CMF Phone 2 Pro stands out in its segment by offering a large, lively AMOLED screen with fluid 120Hz visuals and high brightness levels, suitable for immersive viewing under any light. The punch-hole design maintains a sleek front, while build quality benefits from water and dust resistance alongside a modern, modular approach that includes an interchangeable back cover.

Inside, the CMF Phone 2 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip with 8GB of RAM, making it easy to use multiple apps at once without slowing down. Fast UFS 2.2 storage lets you open apps quickly, and you can add a memory card if you need more space for photos, videos, or apps.

A triple rear camera system brings versatility: the 50MP main sensor ensures sharp photography, the telephoto lens offers genuine optical zoom for distant subjects, and the ultra-wide lens makes it easy to capture sweeping landscapes. Video and photo modes provide creative control, while the 16MP front camera produces crisp results for selfies and video calls.

Battery life easily supports active use through a 5,000mAh cell with fast and reverse charging. Nothing OS 3.2, based on Android 15, grants users a clean, customisable interface and streamlined experience. Added touches include the in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, and AI-powered tools, rounding off a device that emphasizes both usability and thoughtful detail for everyday users.