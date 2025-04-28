The price for the CMF Phone 2 Pro in India is Rs. 17,201 . Market Status of CMF Phone 2 Pro is Released.
Redmi 15 5G
₹14,999
Cmf Phone 2 Pro VS Redmi 15 5g
Vivo T4R 5G
₹19,499
Cmf Phone 2 Pro VS Vivo T4r 5g
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G
₹14,999
Cmf Phone 2 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Se 5g
Oppo K13
25% OFF
Discounted price:₹17,335
Cmf Phone 2 Pro VS Oppo K13
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G
₹17,499
Cmf Phone 2 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy F36 5g
Samsung Galaxy M36
24% OFF
Discounted price:₹17,499
Cmf Phone 2 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy M36
Experience seamless multitasking, optimized gaming performance, and efficient thermal control, ensuring smooth operation even under heavy usage.
Capture stunning photos with exceptional detail and vibrant colors. Enjoy impressive zoom capabilities and 4K video recording for dynamic content creation, ideal for social media enthusiasts.
Experience swift app launches and smooth multitasking, with expandable storage options to accommodate your growing file needs and gaming library.
Enjoy vibrant visuals and exceptional clarity with 3000 nits brightness. The high refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience indoors and outdoors.
Benefit from all-day battery life and rapid recharge capabilities, getting up to 50% charge in just 20 minutes, so you stay connected longer.
Perfect for content creators, mobile gamers, and heavy users seeking high performance, exceptional photography, and a vibrant display.
CMF Phone 2 Pro stands out in its segment by offering a large, lively AMOLED screen with fluid 120Hz visuals and high brightness levels, suitable for immersive viewing under any light. The punch-hole design maintains a sleek front, while build quality benefits from water and dust resistance alongside a modern, modular approach that includes an interchangeable back cover.
Inside, the CMF Phone 2 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip with 8GB of RAM, making it easy to use multiple apps at once without slowing down. Fast UFS 2.2 storage lets you open apps quickly, and you can add a memory card if you need more space for photos, videos, or apps.
A triple rear camera system brings versatility: the 50MP main sensor ensures sharp photography, the telephoto lens offers genuine optical zoom for distant subjects, and the ultra-wide lens makes it easy to capture sweeping landscapes. Video and photo modes provide creative control, while the 16MP front camera produces crisp results for selfies and video calls.
Battery life easily supports active use through a 5,000mAh cell with fast and reverse charging. Nothing OS 3.2, based on Android 15, grants users a clean, customisable interface and streamlined experience. Added touches include the in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, and AI-powered tools, rounding off a device that emphasizes both usability and thoughtful detail for everyday users.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.