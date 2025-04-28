Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
CMFPhone2Pro_FrontCamera_16MP
https://htcms-prod-images.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/ht/tech/htmobile4/P0/cmf.jpg_CMFPhone2Pro_1
https://htcms-prod-images.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/ht/tech/htmobile4/P0/cmf.jpg_CMFPhone2Pro_2
https://htcms-prod-images.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/ht/tech/htmobile4/P0/cmf.jpg_CMFPhone2Pro_3
Release date : 28 April 2025

CMF Phone 2 Pro

CMF Phone 2 Pro is a phone, available price is Rs 17,201 in India with Rear Camera, Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on CMF Phone 2 Pro from HT Tech. Buy CMF Phone 2 Pro now with free delivery.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Price in India and other variants

The price for the CMF Phone 2 Pro in India is Rs. 17,201 . Market Status of CMF Phone 2 Pro is Released.

Here are few alternate options to check

Redmi 15 5G
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Midnight Black, Frosted White, Sandy Purple
₹14,999
Check Details
Cmf Phone 2 Pro VS Redmi 15 5g

Vivo T4R 5G
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Midnight Black, Frosted White, Sandy Purple
₹19,499
Check Details
Cmf Phone 2 Pro VS Vivo T4r 5g

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G
  • 6GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Crimson Red (crimson Art), Mystic White, Titan Black
₹14,999
Check Details
Cmf Phone 2 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Se 5g

Oppo K13
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Crimson Red (crimson Art), Mystic White, Titan Black
25% OFF
Discounted price:₹17,335 Original price:₹22,999
Buy Now
Cmf Phone 2 Pro VS Oppo K13

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G
  • 6GB RAM(expandablewithupto6GB RAMvirtual) | 128GB ROM
  • Crimson Red (crimson Art), Mystic White, Titan Black
₹17,499
Check Details
Cmf Phone 2 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy F36 5g

Samsung Galaxy M36
  • 6GB RAM/8 GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Orange Haze, Serene Green, Velvet Black.
24% OFF
Discounted price:₹17,499 Original price:₹22,999
Buy Now
Cmf Phone 2 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy M36
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

CMF Phone 2 Pro Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro (4nm)

Experience seamless multitasking, optimized gaming performance, and efficient thermal control, ensuring smooth operation even under heavy usage.

camera
Camera
50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP Rear, 16 MP Front

Capture stunning photos with exceptional detail and vibrant colors. Enjoy impressive zoom capabilities and 4K video recording for dynamic content creation, ideal for social media enthusiasts.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 8 GB + UFS 3.1 128 GB / 256 GB

Experience swift app launches and smooth multitasking, with expandable storage options to accommodate your growing file needs and gaming library.

display
Display
6.77 inches AMOLED, 120 Hz

Enjoy vibrant visuals and exceptional clarity with 3000 nits brightness. The high refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience indoors and outdoors.

battery
Battery
5000 mAh with 33W Fast Charging

Benefit from all-day battery life and rapid recharge capabilities, getting up to 50% charge in just 20 minutes, so you stay connected longer.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for content creators, mobile gamers, and heavy users seeking high performance, exceptional photography, and a vibrant display.

Cmf Phone 2 Pro Summary

CMF Phone 2 Pro stands out in its segment by offering a large, lively AMOLED screen with fluid 120Hz visuals and high brightness levels, suitable for immersive viewing under any light. The punch-hole design maintains a sleek front, while build quality benefits from water and dust resistance alongside a modern, modular approach that includes an interchangeable back cover.

Inside, the CMF Phone 2 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip with 8GB of RAM, making it easy to use multiple apps at once without slowing down. Fast UFS 2.2 storage lets you open apps quickly, and you can add a memory card if you need more space for photos, videos, or apps.

A triple rear camera system brings versatility: the 50MP main sensor ensures sharp photography, the telephoto lens offers genuine optical zoom for distant subjects, and the ultra-wide lens makes it easy to capture sweeping landscapes. Video and photo modes provide creative control, while the 16MP front camera produces crisp results for selfies and video calls.

Battery life easily supports active use through a 5,000mAh cell with fast and reverse charging. Nothing OS 3.2, based on Android 15, grants users a clean, customisable interface and streamlined experience. Added touches include the in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, and AI-powered tools, rounding off a device that emphasizes both usability and thoughtful detail for everyday users.

 

Cmf Phone 2 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    2 high-definition mics,150% ultra volume speaker

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Wireless Charging

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Video Recording

    4K recording at 30 FPS 1080p recording at 30 or 60 FPS Slo-mo at 120 FPS Time Lapse (4K) EIS image stabilisation

  • Water Resistance

    Yes IP54

  • Weight

    185 g

  • Height

    164 mm

  • Dimensions

    164 mm x 78 mm x 7.8 mm

  • Thickness

    7.8 mm

  • Width

    78 mm

  • Resolution

    1080 x 2392 Px

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    Yes

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Brightness

    3000 nits

  • Pixel Density

    387 PPI

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Model

    Phone 2 Pro

  • Brand

    CFM

  • Launch Date

    April 28, 2025

  • Custom UI

    Nothing OS 3.2

  • Bluetooth

    v5.3

  • SIM 2

    5G NR band: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78 4G LTE bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 26, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 42, 48, 66, 71 3G UMTS (WCDMA) bands: UMTS B1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19 2G GSM: 850, 900, DCS, PCS

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 6

  • SIM Size

    Nano+Nano SIM

  • Processor Fabrication

    4nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    expandable up to 2 TB

Related Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy F56 launched in India with a slim design- Know specs, features, and more
11 May 2025

iQOO Neo 10 confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and more - All details
11 May 2025

iPhone 18 Pro likely to ditch Dynamic Island for under-display Face ID- Details
08 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Cmf Mobile   /   CMF Phone 2 Pro

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Cmf Phone 2 Pro
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender