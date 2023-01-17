 Comio C1 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Comio Phones Comio C1

    Comio C1

    Comio C1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Comio C1 from HT Tech. Buy Comio C1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31074/heroimage/comio-c1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31074/images/Design/comio-c1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31074/images/Design/comio-c1-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    2200 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2200 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 6,500 M.R.P. ₹6,999
    Buy Now

    Comio C1 Price in India

    Comio C1 price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Comio C1 is Rs.6,500 on amazon.in.

    Comio C1 price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Comio C1 is Rs.6,500 on amazon.in.

    Comio C1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 2200 mAh
    Battery
    • 2200 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • No
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • Fixed Focus
    • No
    • No
    Design
    • 9.3 mm
    • 175 grams
    • 71.3 mm
    • 143.5 mm
    • Gold, Mellow Gold, Space Black
    Display
    • 67.2 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • No
    • September 5, 2017 (Official)
    • COMIO UI
    • C1
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    • Comio
    • 4G: Available (supports Indian bands),
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 1 GB
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Comio C1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Comio C1 in India?

    Comio C1 price in India at 6,264 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Comio C1?

    How many colors are available in Comio C1?

    What is the Comio C1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Comio C1 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Comio C1