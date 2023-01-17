Comio C1 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Comio C1 Comio C1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Comio C1 from HT Tech. Buy Comio C1 now with free delivery.