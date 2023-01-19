Comio X1 Note Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Comio X1 Note Comio X1 Note is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.45 GHz Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Comio X1 Note from HT Tech. Buy Comio X1 Note now with free delivery.