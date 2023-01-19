 Comio X1 Note Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Comio Mobile Comio X1 Note

    Comio X1 Note

    Comio X1 Note is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.45 GHz Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Comio X1 Note from HT Tech. Buy Comio X1 Note now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    32 GB
    6 inches (15.24 cm)
    Quad core, 1.45 GHz
    13 MP + 5 MP
    8 MP
    2900 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Comio X1 Note Price in India

    Comio X1 Note price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Comio X1 Note is Rs.8,995 on amazon.in.

    Comio X1 Note Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2900 mAh
    • Up to 500 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 500 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • Continuos Shooting
    • 4208 x 3120 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.4
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    Design
    • 8.05 mm
    • 162.8 mm
    • 76 mm
    • Royal Blue, Sunrise Gold
    Display
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 6 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 75.09 %
    • 402 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    • Yes
    General
    • X1 Note
    • Comio
    • May 22, 2018 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • MediaTek MT8735
    • Quad core, 1.45 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Up to 25 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    Comio X1 Note