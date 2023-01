Compaq Presario CQ43 412TU Laptop Compaq Presario CQ43 412TU Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 23,179 in India with Intel Pentium B960 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Compaq Presario CQ43 412TU Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Compaq Presario CQ43 412TU Laptop now with free delivery.