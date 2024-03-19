 Datawind Ubislate 7w Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। datawind Tablet
Datawind Ubislate 7W

Datawind Ubislate 7W is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 2,799 in India with Dual core, 1.2 GHz Processor and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Datawind Ubislate 7W from HT Tech. Buy Datawind Ubislate 7W now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
DatawindUbislate7W_Capacity_2500mAh
DatawindUbislate7W_RAM_512MB
Key Specs
₹2,799
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Dual core, 1.2 GHz
Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
512 MB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Datawind Ubislate 7W Price in India

The starting price for the Datawind Ubislate 7W in India is Rs. 2,799.  This is the Datawind Ubislate 7W base model with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Datawind Ubislate 7W

(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Datawind UbiSlate 7DC Star
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹2,799
Check Details
Datawind Ubislate 7w Datawind Ubislate 7dc Star
Datawind Ubislate 3G7X
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
₹3,185
Check Details
Datawind Ubislate 7w Datawind Ubislate 3g7x
Datawind Ubislate VidyaTab
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹2,290
Check Details
Datawind Ubislate 7w Datawind Ubislate Vidyatab
Datawind UbiSlate 7DC Plus
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
₹3,999
Check Details
Datawind Ubislate 7w Datawind Ubislate 7dc Plus
BSNL Penta WS708C 2G
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black/White
₹2,799
Check Details
Datawind Ubislate 7w Bsnl Penta Ws708c 2g
Lava E Tab Velo Plus
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹2,690
Check Details
Datawind Ubislate 7w Lava E Tab Velo Plus
UNI N2
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • White
₹2,999
Check Details
Datawind Ubislate 7w Uni N2

Datawind Ubislate 7w Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    2500 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Colours

    Black

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    133 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    480 x 800 pixels

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Operating System

    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)

  • Launch Date

    December 30, 2016 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Datawind

  • Model

    Ubislate 7W

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v3.0

  • RAM

    512 MB

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1.2 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Datawind Ubislate 7W News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Datawind Ubislate 7w