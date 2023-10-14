 Dell G15 5515 (d560645win9w) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Home Laptops in India Dell Laptop Dell G15 5515 D560645WIN9W Laptop

Dell G15 5515 D560645WIN9W Laptop

Dell G15 5515 D560645WIN9W Laptop is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 94,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell G15 5515 D560645WIN9W Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell G15 5515 D560645WIN9W Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
DellG15-5515(D560645WIN9W)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 DellG15-5515(D560645WIN9W)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹94,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800H
512 GB
Windows 10
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.60 Kg weight
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Dell G15 5515 D560645WIN9W Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell G15 5515 D560645WIN9W Laptop in India is Rs. 94,990.  At Amazon, the Dell G15 5515 D560645WIN9W Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 78,490.  It comes in the following colors: Phantom Grey.

The starting price for the Dell G15 5515 D560645WIN9W Laptop in India is Rs. 94,990.  At Amazon, the Dell G15 5515 D560645WIN9W Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 78,490.  It comes in the following colors: Phantom Grey.

Dell G15 5515 D560645win9w Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 56 W
Display Details
  • 120 Hz
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 141 ppi
  • FHD
General Information
  • G15-5515 (D560645WIN9W)
  • Dell
  • 356 x 228 x 17 mm
  • 2.60 Kg weight
  • Windows 10
  • 17 Millimeter thickness
  • Phantom Grey
Memory
  • 2933 Mhz
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • 720
  • Yes
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • 4.2 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3050 Ti
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800H
Peripherals
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 512 GB
Latest Videos

Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.Icon
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
Realme Narzo 60Icon
Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G - Features, Price and more
14 Jul 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.Icon
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

Dell G15 5515 D560645WIN9W Laptop News

laptop
Amazon Prime Prime Day Sale 2023 deals on laptops - Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more
15 Jul 2023
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
12 Jan 2023
Dell XPS 13 Plus
Dell just launched its MacBook Pro-killing XPS 13 Plus laptop in India, prices are surprising
20 Jul 2022
View All Laptops News Icon

    Dell G15 5515 D560645win9w Laptop