Dell G15 5515 (d560823win9b) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell G15 5515 D560823WIN9B Laptop Dell G15 5515 D560823WIN9B Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 112,000 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell G15 5515 D560823WIN9B Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell G15 5515 D560823WIN9B Laptop now with free delivery.