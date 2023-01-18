Dell G15 5520 (d560734win9b) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell G15 5520 D560734WIN9B Dell G15 5520 D560734WIN9B is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 98,500 in India with Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell G15 5520 D560734WIN9B from HT Tech. Buy Dell G15 5520 D560734WIN9B now with free delivery.