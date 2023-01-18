 Dell G15 5520 (d560734win9b) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

    Dell G15 5520 D560734WIN9B

    Dell G15 5520 D560734WIN9B is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 98,500 in India with Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell G15 5520 D560734WIN9B from HT Tech. Buy Dell G15 5520 D560734WIN9B now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P153121/heroimage/dell-g15-5520-d560734win9b-153121-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹98,500
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    4 Kg
    See full specifications
    Dell G15-5520 (D560734WIN9B) Price in India

    Dell G15-5520 (D560734WIN9B) price in India starts at Rs.98,500. The lowest price of Dell G15-5520 (D560734WIN9B) is Rs.98,500 on amazon.in which is available in Grey colour.

    Dell G15 5520 D560734win9b Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • No
    • 141 ppi
    • FHD, Non-Touch, AG, WVA, LED-Backlit, 250 Nit, Narrow Border
    • 120 Hz
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • 4 Kg
    • 400 x 540 x 10  mm
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • Grey
    • G15-5520 (D560734WIN9B)
    • Dell
    Memory
    • DDR5
    • 4800 Mhz
    • 2
    • 2*8 Gigabyte
    • 16 GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Stereo Speakers
    • 720p
    • Dual Array Microphones
    • Realtek ALC233
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen)
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
    • 4
    • 4.7 Ghz
    • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
    Peripherals
    • Orange Keyboard
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Dell G15 5520 D560734win9b