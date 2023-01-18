Dell G15 5520 (d560734win9b) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell New G15 5520 Gaming Laptop
Dell New G15 5520 Gaming Laptop, Intel i5-12500H, Win 11 + MS Office'21, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6), Backlit KB Orange, Dark Shadow Grey (D560734WIN9B) 2.81Kgs
₹98,500
₹106,856
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.
Dell G15-5520 (D560734WIN9B) price in India starts at Rs.98,500. The lowest price of Dell G15-5520 (D560734WIN9B) is Rs.98,500 on amazon.in which is available in Grey colour.
Dell G15-5520 (D560734WIN9B) price in India starts at Rs.98,500. The lowest price of Dell G15-5520 (D560734WIN9B) is Rs.98,500 on amazon.in which is available in Grey colour.